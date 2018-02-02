Philadelphia football fans get Eagles-themed wedding cake with touch of 'elegance'

When it comes to couples who share football fandom, sometimes the love between them is as important as their love of the game. For Philadelphia Eagles fans Mike Kelly and Jessica Haines, it was a no-brainer to include their favorite football team in their wedding day.

According to Food & Wine Magazine, the couple says their relationship was founded on their love for the team, and they decided to show off their fandom in a major way. Naturally, the couple chose an Eagles-themed wedding cake for their Jan. 27 nuptials.

Kelly and Haines told NBC’s “Today” that they’d made up their minds to use the cake before the Eagles secured their spot in the Super Bowl. So the fact that the team is headed to the big game on Feb. 4 only made their big day that much better!

“We thought in the back of our head, wouldn’t it be a miracle if the Eagles would be in [the Super Bowl],” Kelly told the “Today” show. “[The wedding] would be a giant pre-party, and somehow, it was just meant to be.”

But, this wedding cake wasn’t entirely football-themed. The couple wanted to have a dash of “elegance” to accompany their Eagles love, and boy did their baker nail it! The Master’s Baker, based just outside of Philadelphia, was responsible for the decadent fondant and cake creation. The bakery showed off the cake in an Instagram video captioned, “Combining a classic with a little surprise, this couple had us all rooting for our home team!”

Eagles fans responded well to the cake online. This idea has even inspired some others:

@josephirace a future Irace wedding? Vow renewal? — Cynthia DeSousa (@CynthiaDeSousa4) January 30, 2018

It also had people sharing stories of other ways they’ve seen the Eagles incorporated in weddings. A green gown, for instance:

Reminds me of a Philadelphian friend I know who wore a green bridal gown. — Ken Coleman (@Coleman_Boston) January 31, 2018

Others were simply left green with envy:

And to that we say: it’s never too late to celebrate with a football-themed cake!

The Eagles will take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday. Obviously this couple will be tuning in to cheer on the Eagles, but even if you don’t care about the football action, Pink will be singing the National Anthem and Justin Timberlake is set to perform at halftime—so there are at least a couple reasons to watch.

Wishing all the best to the newlyweds. And as for the game—may the best team win!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.