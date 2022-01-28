San Diego Padres 2022 season giveaways, theme games announced

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Padres’ 2022 regular season home schedule will include special themed games, pre- and post-game events, and numerous giveaways that include a series of collectible bobbleheads.

During the season, the first 35,000 fans attending specific home games will be able to get their hands on a variety of special Padres items, such as:

Opening Day hats

Tony Gwynn “shirzeys”

Team hoodies

Fleece blankets

Beach towels

Special sunglasses

The most popular giveaways are likely to be the four player bobbleheads, but the team did not reveal the players that will be featured.

This season, the team scheduled two postgame fireworks events -- Saturday, May 28 (Memorial Day weekend) and Saturday, July 16 (part of the Star Wars-themed weekend).

As always, Sunday home games are Military Appreciation Days. The team said the “Kids Run the Bases” activity will take place after select Sunday games.

Single-game tickets will be available for purchase starting Feb. 3 at 10 a.m., with season ticket holders having priority access.

Military/first responder ticket discounts are available.

More information on the 2022 promotions/giveaways is available at padres.com/promotions.