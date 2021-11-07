Watch
Knicks Go wins Breeders' Cup Classic; Japan takes 2 wins

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Gregory Bull/AP
Oisin Murphy rides Marche Lorraine, left, to victory past Jose Ortiz, riding Dunbar Road, during the Breeders' Cup Distaff race at the Del Mar racetrack in Del Mar, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
Posted at 6:10 PM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 21:10:23-04

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Knicks Go set the early pace and kicked away to a 2 3/4-length victory in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar.

Ridden by Joel Rosario, 5-year-old Knicks Go squared off against a trio of top 3-year-olds — controversial Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality and hometown hero Hot Rod Charlie.

Sent off at 3-1 odds, Knicks Go paid $8.40 to win for trainer Brad Cox.

He also saddled 9-5 favorite Essential Quality, who finished third.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
