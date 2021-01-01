Sophia Hernandez is grateful to be living in sunny San Diego, and thankful to be a part of the KGTV team.

Before arriving in California, Sophia was an MMJ Reporter and Weekend Morning Anchor at WCTV in Tallahassee, where she covered Hurricane Sally, President Trump's visit to Valdosta, the death of Oluwatoyin Salau, as well as the Tally 19 protests.

Sophia has won nine Florida Broadcast Association Awards, including Best Anchor and Best Breaking News Individual. Sophia has a passion for storytelling, especially for underserved and underrepresented communities.

Sophia is originally from Miami, Florida, and is a graduate of Florida State University.

When not at work, Sophia loves to explore new places, try new restaurants, read, go on hikes, or hang out by the water. h

Sophia loves to hangout with her rescue dog, Gigi.

If you see Sophia out and about make sure to say "Hi!" or "Hola"; She loves meeting new people and hearing your story.