Teen Raises Enough Money For 1,000 Young Girls To See 'A Wrinkle In Time'

“A Wrinkle in Time” hits theaters on March 9, and it seems like a must-see because of its powerhouse cast. Actresses such as Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Storm Reid and Reese Witherspoon play major roles in the new Disney film, which was directed by Ava DuVernay and written by “Frozen” director Jennifer Lee.

This female-heavy cast and crew is bound to be an inspiration for girls—and people in general, for that matter—everywhere.

That’s exactly why one remarkable 14-year-old Florida girl started a GoFundMe campaign in November to raise money for a legion of girls to see the movie in theaters. Taylor Richardson originally set out to raise $15,000 to send 1,000 girls to a movie screening—but she’s already surpassed her goal and raised more than $21,000!

Richardson explained why she wanted to do this on “Good Morning America.”

“I decided to do the ‘Wrinkle in Time’ campaign because, in my opinion, representation matters, and I wanted all girls, especially girls of color, to know that they can be whatever they want to be when they grow up,” Richardson told “Good Morning America.” “They can also struggle and have flaws and still be successful in life.”

She’s inspired to share a message worth spreading, to say the least. And this isn’t even the first time Richardson has done something like this. Last year, she also raised money for 1,000 girls to see “Hidden Figures” in theaters, too!

“A Wrinkle in Time” is an adaptation of a science fiction-fantasy novel by Madeleine L’Engle. It follows a young girl whose scientist father disappears. Three beings come to send the girl, her brother and a friend to other dimensions to search for him.

The trailer makes it look like a movie loaded with gorgeous visuals.

Witherspoon, who plays one of the astral beings, recently said she couldn’t be happier to represent something important for kids.

“I get emotional, thinking how little kids going to the theater will actually see a character and an actor that looks like them. That will make them think it’s possible,” the Oscar winner told Collider. And also, they’ll see women who are heroes, who are all different sizes and all different races. Women are the heroes of a lot of kids’ lives, and to see that properly represented is way overdue and exciting.”

And Witherspoon’s not alone in her want for females, especially, to realize that “ambition” and “effort” are not bad things. Fellow “A Wrinkle in Time” actresses Winfrey and Kaling are all for striving for more, as you can tell from a conversation the three had together for OWN:

Between the women on the screen, behind the camera and Richardson’s efforts, this is bound to be an inspiring moment for many girls.

It’s impressive that Richardson is doing this as a teenager, but she’s not the only female helping films make a difference for children and families. Recently, Octavia Spencer announced plans to buy out a theater for underprivileged kids to see a showing of “Black Panther.” She did a similar thing when “Hidden Figures” was out.

Will you be taking your kids to see “A Wrinkle in Time?” There’s not much longer to wait until it hits theaters!

