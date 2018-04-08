Mountain Dew Baja Blast Is Back For Summer For A Limited Time

It may not feel like spring in most of the country yet, but that just means you still have more time to prepare for summer! Pool floats? Check. Frosé sorbet? Check! Cute bathing suit? Check! And now that Mountain Dew announced the Baja Blast is returning, summer can officially begin.

The reemergence is thanks to fans of the tropical lime-flavored beverage, who flooded social media with the hashtag #BringBajaBlastBack after Mountain Dew promised its return if there was enough demand.

Turns out, there was and the drink will officially be back on store shelves on April 23!

“Summer’s Most Wanted flavor is back, and it’s all thanks to the tireless efforts of DEW Nation,” Chauncey Hamlett, senior director, marketing, MTN DEW said in a press release. “We were overwhelmed by all of the love we saw on social media and other channels, so we worked hard to bring back MTN DEW BAJA BLAST. We’re always listening to DEW Nation and we’re excited to give them exactly what they’ve been craving.”

Tell us what YOU'D do to get Baja Blast back on shelves by using #BringBajaBlastBack! pic.twitter.com/BEfXkJTMjC — Mountain Dew® (@MountainDew) March 6, 2018

This isn’t the first time the drink has seen a return; the company brought it back during the summers of 2015 and 2016. Baja Blast first appeared in 2004 and was carried only by Taco Bell for a decade, but found its way to store shelves in 2014.

If you look forward to drinking Baja Blast every summer, make sure you stock up when it appears in your store, because it won’t be around forever!

