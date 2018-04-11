Meet The World's Most Expensive SUV

While sport utility vehicles have long been popular family cars, there’s one SUV out there that you won’t likely see a parent driving around the suburbs this summer—unless that parent is Bill Gates.

It’s called the Karlmann King, and it’s reportedly the world’s most expensive SUV. Designed by the Chinese automotive technology company IAT, the Karlmann King will set drivers back about $2.2 million (1.6 million pounds)!

The price tag isn’t the only larger-than-life feature of this vehicle. The Karlmann King is nearly 20 feet long and weighs nearly 5 tons, according to Britain’s Auto Express. If you add in the optional bulletproofing, this monstrosity weighs about 13,000 pounds! Car magazine reports that it has a 6.8-liter Ford V10 engine that IAT fiddled with to give it some extra power, as well as all-wheel drive and air suspension.

Monster A post shared by Karlmann King (@karlmannking) on Nov 19, 2017 at 8:21am PST

But if you crave speed, this won’t be the vehicle for you. The Karlmann King apparently tops out at 87 mph, likely due to its ridiculous size. Check it out in action below.

The Karlmann King is initially based on the body of a Ford F-550 but, by the time it’s assembled, resembles Batman’s Tumbler. Oh, and Bruce Wayne would probably feel right at home inside it. Check out a photo of the vehicle’s elaborate interior, from the Karlmann King Instagram account:

Beauty and the beast A post shared by Karlmann King (@karlmannking) on Dec 5, 2017 at 5:35am PST

As if you needed more, some extra amenities and features include a starry ceiling, mood lighting, a widescreen TV and a refrigerator! The Instagram user below called it “#dreamcar.”

The Karlmann King has been shown at several auto shows. In 2016, it was on display at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition and last year, it was reportedly on the floor at the Dubai International Motor Show.

The vehicle is for sale now from The Car Vault in United Arab Emirates, which lists it at more than $3.7 million. IAT will reportedly build fewer than a dozen of them.

Bye Dubai.Hello future A post shared by Karlmann King (@karlmannking) on Nov 18, 2017 at 10:25am PST

The Karlmann King may be the most expensive SUV, but for those with a need for speed, Chevrolet recently introduced its fastest Corvette ever. The 2019 Corvette ZR1 has a 755-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged engine capable of reaching up to 210 mph! It starts at $121,000—which is chump change compared to the Karlmann King.

For those that like the size of an SUV paired with the speed of a sports car, Lamborghini is making the Urus, which can get up to 190 mph, making it the fastest SUV in the world. It starts at $200,000. This is only the second SUV Lamborghini has ever made, the first one being the LM002, which was made in the 1980s and ’90s. Only about 300 of those cars were ever made.

What do you think of the Karlmann King? Is it a dream machine or an ugly pain in the wallet?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.