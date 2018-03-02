Mattel is relaunching one of its classic toys

Lately, it seems as if ’90s reboots are the new black, with shows like “Charmed,” “Murphy Brown” and “Roseanne” all coming back to the small screen. But TV shows aren’t the only bits of pop culture we’re nostalgic for. Classic toy Polly Pocket is making a comeback, and all of us ’90s kids are squeeing.

Polly Pocket, which Bluebird Toys launched in 1989, were small compacts containing tiny dolls, each with their own miniature world. The original Polly Pockets were discontinued in 1998 when Mattel took over and changed the entire line to make them larger. But now, the tiny compacts are coming back, and will reportedly hit retailers in June 2018.

The minuscule toys were developed by Chris Wiggs for his daughter, Kate. At less than one inch tall, Polly and her friends could be carried around in a compact, just like girls’ moms carried their purses.

It will be interesting to see how sales of the vintage versions are affected once the new Polly Pockets launch. As recently as October, an unopened Polly Pocket Pool Party Playset from 1989 went for just under $500 on eBay. Obviously, interest in the tiny toys has not waned in the 29 years since they first debuted.

Mattel showed attendees of the New York Toy Fair three new Polly Pocket products: the Polly Pocket Tiny Pocket Places Assortment, the Polly Pocket World Assortment, and the Polly Pocket Hidden in Plain Sight Assortment. Will you snatch these up once they become available? We’re loving that tiny Vespa:

And what about that ski lift?!

And we actually wouldn’t mind living in this one ourselves:

Polly Pockets are not the only ’90s toy seeing a resurgence. Once upon a time, kids went crazy for Tamagotchi, those handheld digital pets, and now the toys are back, complete with new colors:

“Since the 20th anniversary of Tamagotchi, we received an overwhelming demand from fans to bring the devices back,” says Tara Badie, Bandai America marketing director. “By releasing the mini Tamagotchi in these cool colors and new textures, we’re able to reach new fans that come to love nurturing play of Tamagotchi, while also giving existing fans what they’ve been clamoring for—more to add to their collection.”

The new toys have a suggested retail price of $14.99.

Long live the ’90s!

