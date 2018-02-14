Chrissy Teigen called out John Legend for stealing her phone charger-and it's so relatable

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are just your average married couple. OK, so she’s a successful and beautiful model and writer, and he’s a Grammy Award-winning musician. But what makes them so great and relatable is that, despite their fortune and fame, they go through a lot of the same struggles as regular couples. And they’re not afraid to show it to the world.

Recently, Teigen called out her husband on Twitter for an annoying—but very common—marital dispute that will have you chuckling with recognition. Apparently, Legend has been snatching up all of the couple’s phone chargers, leaving Teigen with a phone low on battery.

Check out Teigen’s funny tweet below (you’ll probably want to tag your spouse!):

yes @johnlegend I buy and leave all the phone chargers all around the house just so you can unplug them all and take them to work with you. all of them! I love that you love chargers! they're all for you! I just love you that's why I buy them. because you love them! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 8, 2018

Wow, she sure knows how to use a little sarcasm to prove a point! Next she came up with a pretty clever and funny solution. She says she’s going to buy this unicorn phone charger, which she suspects will be a little less attractive to her husband.

She went on to pose a challenge to Legend in the comments: “@johnlegend take this one u thief.”

Too funny! Who among us wouldn’t love to call out our significant other in a public forum for their annoying behavior?

However, Teigen’s teasing is all in good fun. She’s also quick to share more tender moments from their relationship, like this photo with Legend’s hand on her baby bump at this year’s Grammys:

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 28, 2018 at 4:50pm PST

And back in June 2017, she shared this sweet video of she and Legend simultaneously kissing their daughter, Luna:

This relatable couple is certain to have many more great times together ahead, as they’re expecting a baby boy. We look forward to keeping up with this sweet family through their social media posts!

