Baileys now makes a strawberries and cream flavor

Baileys is the perfect way to have your dessert and drink it too. Now, just in time for Valentine’s Day, the brand is rolling out a strawberries-and-cream version of its popular liqueur.

The new drink went on sale in the United States this week, according to Britain’s Daily Mail. The company says the drink combines Baileys Original Irish Cream “with delightful ripe strawberry flavor and delicious vanilla.” Baileys even offers some decadent recipes that use the liqueur on its website, including both cocktails and desserts.

One of those recipes is a buttercream frosting you can use to top strawberry cupcakes. Check it out below from the Baileys Facebook page.

Other recipes include combining Baileys Strawberries & Cream with coconut rum or vodka and ice for a luscious-sounding colada. Or mixing vanilla ice cream, milk and frozen strawberries together with the liqueur to make a boozy and super-indulgent shake. Impress your guests with a gorgeous cheesecake made using the liqueur—or a sweet strawberry mousse, which you can see below.

The possibilities are virtually endless, but honestly, just enjoying this new flavor over ice, mixed with milk or in a hot cup of coffee sounds pretty good too!

According to Beverage Industry, Baileys Strawberries & Cream will only be available through April, so grab some while it lasts. A 750-milliliter bottle retails for $24.99 but it is currently being sold for just $19.99 at LiquorBarn.com.

The drink’s pink hue lends itself perfectly for some special Valentine’s Day drinks and treats. Whether you’re having a special date with your significant other, having a Galentine’s Day party with your pals or simply hunkering down for a Hallmark movie marathon at home, this festive new drink could be a hit.

If creamy booze is not your thing, but you love the idea of a pink drink, limited-edition Hangar 1 Rosé Vodka might be right up your alley.

Baileys also has a number of other flavors in addition to its classic Original Irish Cream, including Pumpkin Spice, Espresso Creme, Salted Caramel, Chocolate Cherry and Vanilla Cinnamon. And for people who are dairy-free, the brand offers Almande Almond Milk liqueur.

Cheers!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.