A new animated 'Cat In The Hat' movie is coming

Hollywood is taking another crack at “The Cat in the Hat.”

The new movie from Warner Bros. Pictures was announced this week in a statement. But something about this new adaptation will be completely different from the 2003 version starring Mike Myers—this one will be animated. An animated version will perhaps feel closer to the spirit of the “Cat in the Hat” books by Dr. Seuss, something Warner Bros. and Dr. Seuss Enterprises said is very important to the project.

“For generations, Dr. Seuss has entertained and delighted children and adults alike with his whimsical tales,” Susan Brandt, president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, said in a statement. “Our partnership with Warner Animation Group continues those efforts by reimagining the beloved characters and stories for theater-going audiences, while keeping the integrity of Dr. Seuss’s vision intact.”

In fact, the two companies have teamed up to keep the Dr. Seuss legacy alive on the big screen in more ways than one. The upcoming “Cat in the Hat” project is only the beginning of the partnership, which is expected to produce more films down the road. This means if you’re a Dr. Seuss fan, there may be a slew of animated movies to look forward to in the near future.

The 2003 movie version of the beloved book was a disappointment to critics and to many Seuss fanatics. It currently has a 10-percent (out of 100) score at Rotten Tomatoes. The movie disappointed Dr. Seuss’s widow, Audrey Geisel, so much that in 2004 she said she’d never allow another live-action movie version of her late husband’s books. Obviously the Warner Animation Group has some pretty high standards to live up to—but here’s to hoping they can pull this off for fans!

Before “The Cat in the Hat,” the live-action version of another Dr. Seuss favorite, “How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” did receive more praise from movie-goers in 2000.

Looks like you’ll be seeing an animated version of that story later this year from a different animation studio. Illumination Entertainment, the studio behind the “Despicable Me” movies and the 2012 Seuss movie “The Lorax,” will be releasing an animated film simply titled “The Grinch” in November.

If you love Dr. Seuss, it looks like you’ll be spending some time at the movie theater soon. Let’s hope these films deliver for adults and children everywhere!

