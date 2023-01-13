The 7 Best Research Paper Writing Services: Top Companies in the USA

There's no doubt about it — writing research papers is a fantastic opportunity to dive deeper into your area of study. But it's time-consuming, it requires great writing skills and a more-than-competent grasp of the subject. And that can be a struggle, even for the most dedicated students.

Thankfully, you can enlist the help of a reputable research paper writing service to ensure you meet (or beat) deadlines. All you need to do is find a company that delivers high-quality work within your budget and on time.

We've reviewed the top seven websites in the U.S. so that you can save time (and headaches.) Here are the best research paper services according to American students:

Best Overall: BBQPapers 🥇

🥇 Most Affordable and Versatile: PaperHelp 🥈

🥈 Unique Writing Platform: EssayPro 🥉

🥉 Best Reputation: GradeMiners

Newest and Most Cost-Effective: EssayTerritory

Best for Guaranteed Satisfaction: 99Papers

Best Customer Service: SpeedyPaper

It doesn't matter which site you choose, all of them have a few important things in common. They all deliver high-quality papers, great customer service, good value for money, and have lots of positive reviews.

1. Best Overall: BBQPapers

BBQPapers hires only the best professional writers. This is the crème de la crème of writing companies. And because of that, you can rest easy knowing your paper will be plagiarism-free and meet all citation and formatting requirements.

While you must set up an account on the site before ordering your research paper, the process is wonderfully straightforward and doesn't take very long.

As for pricing, it differs depending on your level of study (i.e., high school, college, or Ph.D.) and the required word count. You can even get loyalty discounts of 5% to 10% based on the number of pages you order.

BBQPapers is for you if:

you may want to be involved in the writing process.

you want to use the service for more than one paper, allowing you to earn discounts (15%) through their loyalty program.

you wish all file properties to be removed from the platform.

you’re looking for the best quality.

2. Most Affordable and Versatile: PaperHelp

PaperHelp provides a vast writing talent pool of all experience levels across a range of fields. But each writer undergoes a range of testing and is ranked based on skill and customer reviews.

Therefore, research papers for high school, college, and doctorate can be fulfilled. PaperHelp even offers services for essay writing, editing, proofreading, and even solving calculations.

While the prices start around $12, your total bill will depend on a variety of factors, including:

Complexity

Type of paper

Deadline

One of our favorite things about PaperHelp is that you can choose the level of writer you wish to hire. Naturally, those in the top category are the most expensive but are subject masters.

PaperHelp is for you if:

you're looking for unlimited free revisions.

you want to easily track your assignment's progress.

you want a simple order process.

you're on a tight deadline.

3. Unique Writing Platform: EssayPro

You can get all kinds of papers from EssayPro — dissertations, coursework, essays, and, of course, research papers.

One of the stand-out features of the platform is its bespoke bidding process. Here's how it works:

You sign up and complete your college research paper requirements. You confirm your order for writers to start bidding on your project. You choose the writer that best suits your budget and requirements. You pay a deposit, completing the payment once you receive your paper.

Every author has a detailed profile with ratings, reviews, and samples of past work, allowing you to make a well-informed choice.

Just make sure you give enough time for the expert to complete your paper. Professional paper writers need a minimum of six hours for urgent assignments. So, it's a good idea not to wait until the last minute.

EssayPro is for you if:

you want 24-hour customer service.

you want to communicate with the writer directly.

you need a free originality report.

you can pick the best paper writer for your specific task yourself.

you want unlimited revisions.

4. Best Reputation: GradeMiners

GradeMiners has been up and running for years — and it has got a wide talent pool to prove it. You'll find a range of expertise and skill levels, making it ideal for college, postgrad, and P.h.D. students.

Alongside research paper help, you can get proofreading, rewriting, dissertation writing, and PowerPoint presentation services. Not to mention you can hire two writers to capitalize on their various abilities or increase originality.

The pricing is easy to figure out before you go through the ordering process, thanks to the cost calculator on the homepage. All you need to do is input the following variables:

Paper type

Academic level

Deadline

Number of words

As a general guideline, GradeMiners says the standard price is $18.03. However, you can save on your first order by unlocking the "special price" at the bottom of the calculator.

GradeMiners is for you if:

you don't want to worry about re-formatting the paper once you receive it.

you want first-timer discounts.

you need fast delivery.

you want a money-back guarantee and free revisions.

5. Newest and Most Cost-Effective: EssayTerritory

EssayTerritory is by far one of the newest additions to the legitimate research paper writing services in the United States of America — it's completed just over 1337 orders!

But don't let that put you off. The reviews and customer feedback are incredible. Moreover, it's clear that the platform only uses the services of a professional research paper helper who truly grasps their subjects.

The site includes a detailed price chart, allowing you to estimate your order total before proceeding. Like other sites, it provides papers for high school to doctorate levels.

The team assigns a qualified writer to your project based on how well they meet your specific requirements. All assignments are delivered within your defined timeline, and you can request revisions for free within ten days of receiving the paper.

EssayTerritory is for you if:

you want around-the-clock customer support.

you want a money-back guarantee.

you'd rather deal with an easily navigable website.

you want transparent, well-defined refund and revision policies.

6. Best for Guaranteed Satisfaction: 99Papers

If you are looking for a writing service with a solid industry reputation, 99Papers is for you. The platform offers custom research paper writing help, as well as provides assistance with reviews, applications, reports, essays, and more — the list is pretty endless.

You can look at the writers' work samples to get a feel of the quality before you order. Plus, you can receive a free estimate for remarkably detailed assignments.

Furthermore, every paper undergoes complementary proofreading and a free plagiarism report. Not to mention you can request unlimited revisions without paying extra.

Speaking of paying, the price depends on a range of factors. So, we suggest using its seamless cost estimator to ensure 99Papers fits your budget.

99Papers is for you if:

you need a custom order form for more specific, detailed custom research papers.

you want a 100% money-back guarantee.

you'd like complimentary services, such as free inquiries and writer-provided outlines.

7. Best Customer Service: SpeedyPaper

SpeedyPaper is great for learners at all levels and even job seekers! It provides one of the widest service ranges we've come across, and its reputation is entirely unsullied. The ordering process is simple — sign up, complete your paper's details, and pay.

Prices start from as low as $9 for high school papers on a two-week deadline, and you can access SpeedyPaper’s customer support team around the clock.

SpeedyPaper is for you if:

you want top-quality writing in a relatively short time.

you want 24/7 customer support.

you need access to a wide range of writing and editing services.

Is It Safe to Buy Research Papers Online?

Schools and universities give students fully packed schedules, so there's no shame in enlisting the help of a USA-based research paper writing service.

That said, all educational establishments enforce policies that necessitate authentic papers written from your perspective and knowledge. Therefore, there are a few risks involved with outsourcing your work — your academic progress could be thwarted if your professors, regulatory boards, or supervisors learn you haven't completed the assignment yourself.

To mitigate these dangers, always seek help from companies that guarantee discretion and 100% plagiarism-free papers. Always look through their terms and conditions and consider customer reviews to ensure the company truly delivers on its promises.

Upon receiving the paper, always read it thoroughly to ensure that you understand it and that the tone is unique.

Are There Any Risks to Using Research Paper Writing Companies?

As we have just established, there are risks that come with using research paper/essay writing services. The dangers include:

Low writing quality — Pressing deadlines, the writer's exhaustion or lack of subject experience could mean the output isn't as high-quality as expected. Whether it's nonsensical sentences or poor flow, you may have to spend time rewording the paper or resign yourself to a lower grade.

Plagiarism — The chances of another scholar writing papers on your field of research (regardless of its niche) are very high. Therefore, if your essay writer doesn't rigorously run their work through plagiarism checkers, it may be flagged by your tutors, resulting in a rejection or very poor marks.

Delayed papers — Such services often bill based on urgency level and your set deadline. However, life throws curveballs, causing writers to extend deadlines. While this isn't an issue if you've given yourself enough time, you may not have anything to hand in by your due date if you've left it too late to seek help.

Dishonesty — Unscrupulous services may request the entire payment up front and never give you a paper in return. Thankfully, this is easy to mitigate by only using the services we've recommended.

The Benefits You Get from Hiring Professional Research Paper Writers

Despite the evident (yet somewhat easily eradicated) risks, using our top seven writing companies in the USA comes with significant benefits, like:

Saving time — You shouldn't have to give up your part-time job or miss out on your favorite subjects to author a term, thesis, or research paper. Enlisting a professional writer relieves that burden, giving you more free time to spend doing what you love with your friends and family.

High-quality writing — Best research paper writers have the skill, training, and subject knowledge to meet every single task requirement. They conduct thorough research, only use reliable sources, fact-check from multiple publications, and craft a bespoke paper.

Easy access — Thanks to the advancement of technology, you don't need to stand in line at an office and wait to order your research paper. Everything is conducted online, making the service easily accessible for all students. Choosing the best company can be done from the comfort of your own four walls.

Always meet deadlines — Even though life can throw your college paper writer into disarray, causing missed deadlines, this is a rare occurrence. Professionals take much less time to write high-quality papers than the average student. Therefore, you stand in good stead to meet all your course deadlines.

Free revisions — Most writing websites give you free revisions with every order, allowing you to request changes if you or your professor have any improvement suggestions.

Normally, modifications are conducted on the same day. However, always check the service's terms and conditions, as some college papers can only be changed within a specific timeframe.

Are Term Paper Writing Services in the USA Really Worth It?

In a word, yes.

Not all college students have the same amount of time to dedicate to writing research papers every day. Some students can focus solely on schoolwork, but others have to juggle jobs, families, classes, and additional projects like theses and term papers.

Delegating your projects frees some of your time, hopefully allowing you to rest. That way, your in-class focus will increase, ensuring you grasp all the concepts taught by your professors.

On top of that, many institutions fail to properly teach all aspects of academic writing and formatting. If you can relate to that, employing a professional research paper writer to lend a hand will take a huge weight off your shoulders.

You may also find long-form writing difficult or research too cumbersome. Either way, an expert ensures you overcome these hurdles.

Overall, enlisting paper writing companies gives you far more than "just" a paper.

Are Writing Services Legal?

Absolutely! To date, academic writing services are legal worldwide. Thus, you can't be penalized or arrested for using them.

As we've mentioned, not all services are scrupulous and could lead to legal action. Therefore, we strongly suggest only using those we recommend.

Note: If your university or college can prove beyond reasonable doubt that you used a term paper writing service, it will harm your academic record. After all, original ideas are scarce at higher learning levels and, thus, are the real test of your worthiness. Hence the importance of using reputable websites only.

How to Choose the Best Research Paper Writing Service for You

We have done all the hard work (researching, testing, and confirming reputation) for you. However, if you are wondering how to choose between the best paper writing services or want to know whether a company you've found is legitimate, there are some important considerations.

From scrutinizing the small details to checking the authors' credentials, we recommend following our top seven tips below to ensure you spend your money wisely:

1. Look at The Small Details

Genuine essay writing service reviews will include specifics. Although it's a delicate subject, students write openly about their differing experiences with companies — the good and the bad.

Try to find reviews that focus on the small details, such as:

Paper structure

Author's name and credentials

Any minor issues (if applicable)

Generally speaking, there will always be something that didn't go as the customer initially anticipated. And that's a good thing. Why? Because they let others know exactly what to expect when purchasing a paper from the service.

2. Be Suspicious of Super-Long Reviews

Reviews spanning paragraphs upon paragraphs are hardly ever legitimate. Students who've had positive experiences with a research paper service won't ramble. Instead, they focus on providing to-the-point, brief feedback to help other customers and express thanks to the company.

Typically, reviews are a maximum of two paragraphs. Any longer, and the praise becomes a tad suspicious.

That said, this only really applies to positive reviews. Negative opinions tend to run longer as dissatisfied users usually have a lot more to say — it's just human nature.

3. Consider the Reviews' Authors

Granted, you can't meet the person who wrote the reviews of the service you're looking at. However, it's still worth paying attention to their identity to decide whether the review is fabricated.

Head to the author's profile to discover:

whether the account is new.

if they've written other reviews.

if they've left less-than-positive reviews for other services.

Reviews tend to be fake if the author's account is fresh, there isn't any information about them, or they haven't left comments on other websites.

Luckily, you don't need to do this for every review — it's generally evident when somebody is spouting illegitimate opinions.

Moreover, you can use reliable review sites like the following to almost guarantee honest, genuine reviews:

SiteJabber

Study or student forums

TrustPilot

Reviews IO

4. Check Add-Ons

At first glance, some research paper writing companies in the USA seem to provide the same service at equal prices. However, upon further inspection, it could become clear that one offers more value for money with extra features. Thus, it's important to check add-ons.

Depending on the company you choose, you might get access to plagiarism reports and different formatting styles at no extra charge. Such features are beneficial, especially for higher academic levels and submitting essays for the chance to gain a scholarship.

5. Look at Guarantees

Obviously, the quality of the research paper you receive is paramount. So, always look at the sample essays before deciding whether a particular service is right for you. Again, this is more prevalent in higher education, like master's degrees and doctorates.

Additionally, some services provide a 100% money-back guarantee, which is evidently beneficial. If you aren't happy with the end result, you get your money back — although, you will likely have to detail why you aren't satisfied. But, provided you have legitimate reasons, it's relatively easy to receive a refund.

Revision guarantees are also a must-have. Some services provide unlimited revisions, while others restrict you to three or as many as necessary within a predefined period.

6. Consider the Customer Service Avenues

It should be easy to access customer support staff. Most unscrupulous companies will have less-than-ideal support avenues, ensuring an easy time deciding whether you should work with them.

Trustworthy writing services tend to provide 24/7 customer support, allowing you to get assistance with any problems or questions within a decent time frame.

Before spending your hard-earned money, contact the customer service team with questions or concerns. If they don't get back to you or only offer unclear advice, you should find another research paper writing company.

7. Look at the Features Offered

The best writing services all have something in common that keeps people coming back for me. In general, it's the team's attitude — they're positive about their work, problem-solving, and customers' requirements.

All the services we recommend act professionally, only work with the most qualified and skilled writers, offer transparent communication, and establish set-in-stone submission dates to ensure timely deliveries.

As for customer service, they're responsive and genuinely helpful with their replies. The top paper writing companies also offer specialized training for their customer support staff to ensure people have the best ordering experience and resolve any issues seamlessly, effectively, and efficiently.

The Bottom Line: Which Research Paper Writing Service Is The Best of the Best?

In our opinion, the USA-based BBQPapers is definitely the best paper writing service and the overarching winner, as it provides top-notch academic papers. The company has managed to achieve the optimum balance between catering to a wide range of clients and value for money.

Whether you're in high school or pursuing your Ph.D., you are guaranteed to have a professional writer handling your paper.

And yes, you get to choose the author for you after assessing their expertise level. Most companies don't give you this opportunity, so if nothing else, this feature sets BBQPapers way above the competition.

With all that, you still experience a straightforward ordering process, plagiarism-free papers, on-time submissions, discounts, and discretion.

Put simply, everything you need from a research paper writing service is obtainable with BBQPapers!

