Best Phone Psychics & Affordable Psychic Hotlines for Chat, Phone, Email Reading

If you’re struggling with whatever life is throwing at you or just want advice on what your next step should be, calling a phone psychic might be able to offer you the perspective you need.

An insightful psychic reading over the phone may help you discover hidden truths that are holding you back or help you make the best possible decision regarding your relationship or career.

But we don’t want to lie to you.

Not every psychic hotline is legit. Some services and psychics will try to scam you and may even claim that your run of bad luck is because you’re cursed.

The second a psychic reader asks for an unreasonable amount of $$$ in exchange for a solution to your dilemma, hang up.

The best online psychics from legitimate psychic reading services will not do this.

In fact, some of the sites we’ve reviewed below even warn against this and offer tips and ways to notice red flags.

Here’s where you can get the best psychic readings via phone, chat, and video. We’ve ranked each platform based on its years of expertise, ratings, reputation, discounts, readings, and psychic readers.

Ready?

Let’s get this show on the road.

Best Phone Psychic Reading Websites of 2023

1. Kasamba - Best Phone Psychic Readings for Love

If you are in the mood to find love, Kasamba should be open on your phone screen.

With more than 100,000 reviews, they have remained the go-to psychic hotline for phone readings on all topics relating to the heart for more than 20 years.

Kasamba offers the best phone psychic readings when you consider its extensive selection of phone psychics, user-friendly mobile app, and 3 free minutes off your initial psychic reading online.

Kasamba’s Best Features

Every Psychic Specialty Available

If there is an online psychic reading service that genuinely believes that "truth is one, pathways are many," it is Kasamba.

By providing the best psychic phone readings that range from astrology readings and dream interpretations to readings of Feng Shui and fortune telling, Kasamba's psychic advisors and tarot readers can help you obtain the truth in whatever manner you find most satisfying.

Best Match Guarantee

The Best Match Guarantee on Kasamba provides 3 free minutes of online chat time with every new psychic reader you test, making it easier to choose the best online psychic.

This means that if you don't sense a connection, all you have to do is leave the conversation before the 3-minute point, and you won't incur any costs.

Detailed Learning Section

Kasamba ensures you are an educated consumer if it is your first time getting an online psychic reading session from them. Their Articles section is loaded with information, and one of the features there is titled "All About Psychics."

You will discover how to make the most of your online psychic readings and learn about the many sorts of readings there.

$50 Satisfaction Guarantee

What happens if you make the mistake of picking the wrong psychic reader? This can happen.

If you are unhappy with your psychic reading for whatever reason, Kasamba will reimburse the error with a site credit of up to $50 off your initial reading.

Why Choose Kasamba

If Cupid has stabbed you in the heart, let Kasamba become your emergency response service. If you feel like you need some direction in your romantic life, Kasamba should be the first psychic website you should check out.

Their phone readings have helped many individuals find love and improve their relationships, as shown by their over 100,000 reviews.

You don't have much to lose by giving them a go since they provide 3 free minutes and a 70% OFF your first session.

Pros

3 FREE minutes

20+ years experience

Over 600 gifted psychics

250+ love psychics

70% OFF + 3 FREE minutes

Satisfaction guarantee

Cons

No video readings

2. AskNow - Best for Tarot Readings over the Phone

For more than 17 years, AskNow has offered insightful psychic readings by phone, earning one of the greatest reputations in the business.

The site is well-known for its accurate tarot readings and stringent screening procedure to ensure that its psychic readers are talented and experienced (more on that below).

AskNow’s Best Features

Psychic Advisors for Any Budget

AskNow not only has some of the most extensively tested online psychics of any website that offers psychic readings, but it also categorizes its psychic advisors based on their abilities and prices.

You can speak with a Top Rated Advisor for $4.99/min, an Elite Advisor for $10/min, or a Master Advisor for $12/min.

What’s more, as a new customer, you get access to $1/minute introductory rates and package deals:

Any package you choose also comes with 5 *FREE minutes with a Master/Elite psychic.

Straightforward Filter Tools

AskNow provides a handy search filter. You can choose a psychic advisor by using it depending on the sort of reading, price, or format (phone, video, or chat) you are interested in.

In addition, you can search for the best online psychics according to their areas of expertise, such as love readings, past life readings, career readings, financial readings, or spiritual readings.

Convenient Phone App

AskNow's phone app is designed to tackle complex issues for which you cannot wait for answers. This software is geared at those who definitely require psychic reading online instantly.

With the AskNow app, which you can download from the App Store, you can access all of the typical features of the website even more quickly.

Why Choose AskNow

AskNow is a site you ought to check out if you are interested in conversing with some of the best phone psychics & tarot card readers in the business.

This site allows you to talk to a tarot reader for $1 a minute, and while they can read the suit of money, they won't charge you a fortune.

Pros

$1/minute for new customers

Highly screened psychic readers

Best online tarot readings

17 years of experience

5 *FREE minutes (with introductory deal)

Ask a free psychic question

Satisfaction guarantee

Cons

Limited satisfaction guarantee

3. Keen - Most Affordable Psychic Hotline (Free App)

Keen is another reputable psychic reading site that offers online psychic readings via phone. It was established over 20 years ago.

With over 400,000 ratings, their phone psychics use astrology readings, fortune telling, dream interpretation, tarot card readings, and more to uncover life's deeper truths.

They also provide discounted rates to assist you in getting started, which goes a long way in terms of savings.

Keen Psychic’s Best Features

Match with a Psychic Easily

This is Keen's philosophy, and the first step in putting it into action is the "Get Matched" search filter on their website.

You simply need to submit your birthdate and respond to a few simple questions to be connected to gifted psychics currently active. After that, you will be presented with several of the best online psychics, tarot card readers, and mediums from which to pick.

If you would rather look at more options, you may broaden your searches to include more criteria, such as the price range or the genre of reading material.

Helpful “Readings 101” Guide

Many of the psychic hotlines with phone psychics we've tested cover finding the most satisfactory online psychic, but Keen's "Readings 101" is the most in-depth.

Readings 101 is a part of the site everyone preparing to undertake their first online psychic session is strongly encouraged to read.

Within this section, you will find explanations of every sort of session, from astrological readings to Tarot card readings and suggestions from Keen's leading online psychics.

Insightful Spiritual Readings

Get in touch with one of Keen's top phone psychics to receive a spiritual reading if you find that the physical world doesn't have as much appeal for you as the metaphysical world does.

If you want to open the gateway to the next level of your growth, Keen psychic readings over the phone can help you do that.

Whether you desire to connect with the cosmos or your higher self, these readings can assist.

Why Choose Keen Psychics

Keen is the telephone psychic reading website that has received the most reviews, which indicates that you have a decent probability of obtaining accurate readings from them.

Although phone psychics provide a wide range of specialized services, the most valuable service that Keen's advisers give is spiritual advice. Keen should serve as your home base if discovering your true self is the ultimate goal of your journey.

Last but not least, Keen offers a cheap psychic phone reading thorough 10-minute reading for $1.99 and gives you 3 free minutes on your first reading.

Pros

First 3 minutes free

Variety of niche readings

100% satisfaction guaranteed

Helpful Get Matched feature

feature 10 minutes for $1.99

Largest community of accurate psychics

Cons

No video readings

4. Psychic Source - Gifted Mediums by Phone, Chat, or Video

Most cultures have always looked to their older people for advice throughout history. Psychic Source has been the wise one in the world of phone psychic readings online for more than 30 years.

With great psychic mediums and affordable prices, this website is a top choice among online psychic reading services for those seeking answers following a death in the family.

Psychic Source’s Best Features

Easily Match with a Psychic

If it seems like a bother to discover the best online psychic for you, Psychic Source is here to assist you.

The “Find a Psychic” option on their website lets you quickly connect with an online psychic who is the perfect fit for you.

Simply respond to a few short questions, and you'll be presented with a list of readers, their insightful biographies, and client testimonials in a matter of seconds.

Informative Blog Section

Psychic Source offers a wealth of information accessible in their “About Psychic Readings" section, from the sort of instrument you like to the subject matter you want to speak about.

From the best tarot readings to the right concerns to ask your psychic, Psychic Source can prepare you like an SAT teacher.

More Ways to Get Your Reading

In addition to readings conducted through the phone and online chat, Psychic Source now provides video readings. A face-to-face psychic reading online allows you to gain more accurate information and interact with the reader on a profound level.

This is especially true if you have access to a reliable Internet connection.

20-Minute Satisfaction Guarantee

Psychic Source, much like Kasamba, stands behind the quality of its online psychics and provides a satisfaction guarantee if your psychic reading session does not meet your expectations.

With this assurance, you will get up to 20 minutes of your time back, which you may then use to consult with any other psychic of your choosing.

Why Choose Psychic Source

You should look for a website that has a long history if you are interested in the age-old practice of psychic predictions.

Since its founding more than 30 years ago, Psychic Source has been instrumental in the lives of millions of people by delivering insight into the spiritual dimensions.

They have also steadfastly maintained the contemporary custom of making do with less to save money. Psychic Source, like AskNow, offers cheap psychic phone readings for $1 per minute and 3 minutes to spare for your initial psychic reading.

Pros

30+ years of experience

Video readings available

First 3 minutes free

Satisfaction guaranteed

Unmatched psychic mediums

Cons

Not all psychics are available for video readings

5. Oranum - Most Active Spiritual Community for Video & Chat Psychics

Oranum is the most up-to-date and technologically forward-thinking of the online psychic reading sites discussed in this article since it is the youngest of the psychic websites.

Oranum stands out among online psychic reading websites because it offers live video readings at reasonable pricing and is sometimes referred to as the "Netflix of psychic websites."

When it comes to cost, it is possible to have an absolutely free psychic reading simply by registering for the service.

Oranum’s Best Features

HD Video Readings (Voice Call Option)

You may contact any of Oranum's online psychic advisors using your mobile device by utilizing the Voice Call or the Video Call options available on the platform.

Voice calls are similar to traditional psychic phone readings, but with their brand-new Live Esoteric Chat program, you may now receive a video reading on your mobile device.

Free Live Chat Room

The video call feature that Oranum offers is undeniably impressive, but the free live chat room on the platform takes communication to an all-new level.

You may explore different online psychics, tarot readers, spiritual healers, etc., and see them as they answer questions live while they are sitting at their tables. It's a fantastic (and ground-breaking) method to try various devices.

Oranum Blog

Many advisors on Oranum have contributed videos, essays, and lessons to the Oranum Blog.

Oranum thinks of itself as more of an online community of believers than just a group of psychic readers; therefore, the blog features content from its Advisors.

Since it is free, you may take advantage of this opportunity to educate yourself on various esoteric topics while you wait for your preferred Oranum psychic to become available.

Why Choose Oranum

Only one online psychic reading business that we looked into, Oranum, makes all its psychic readers accessible for live video chats.

This makes Oranum unique among the services that we reviewed.

In addition to offering a free live chat session, Oranum rewards new users with 10,000 credits upon registration. With these credits, users can get one or more free online psychic readings.

Finally, telephone psychic readings are reasonably charged, starting at only $1.99 before applicable discounts are applied, making it a viable choice for those shopping on a limited budget.

How We Ranked the Best Psychic Phone Reading Websites

Site Reputation

Psychic readings by phone have been operating for more than 30 years, with the newest site that we've examined being only a little bit older than 10 years.

The websites we have chosen have been providing psychic readings by phone for a significant amount of time, indicating that they must be doing something right.

Both Psychic Source and Kasamba have been in business for decades. With 1000s of positive reviews, it’s highly likely that they provide access to some of the best psychics the internet has to offer.

Phone App

It goes without saying that there have been significant technological advances since the introduction of psychic services.

Because smartphones have become almost ubiquitous, we made sure to choose online psychic reading services that provide user-friendly mobile applications such as Keen Psychics and Kasamba.

24/7 Psychic Readings by Phone

The quick availability of phone readings is the service's primary selling feature. Consequently, we looked at things such as;

Are readings offered around the clock?

Can you call back a busy psychic?

Are iOS and Android apps available?

Customer Feedback

The bells and whistles and free psychic readings online are crucial. However, the most important thing to ask is whether or not the telephone psychics on these sites can genuinely deliver.

We decided that the most straightforward method to find out is to read the reviews that other clients have left for the various psychic reading sites on the internet.

Affordability of Psychic Readings by Phone

After considering all of the aforementioned aspects, we awarded additional points to websites that provide cheap psychic readings, tarot readings, spiritual readings, and more.

Although "free" psychic readings online are never truly free, it is essential to consider how inexpensive they are.

Do these websites' free minutes amount to enough to matter? What about the bundled deals with a discount? How much money do you really put away each month?

How Do Phone Psychic Readings Work?

Phone psychic readings work in a manner quite similar to that of any other kind of professional consultation. When you decide on a phone psychic to consult with, the next step is to sign up for an account on their website.

Double-check the requirements beforehand as a couple of sites require a small deposit when you sign up, while others allow you to create an account for free.

Once you have an account, you are free to take as much time as you want to search for an Advisor that you feel a connection with.

How your psychic phone reading works on a spiritual level is another matter.

The actual reading will often start with you posing a question to the reader. Following that, the phone psychic will reply by using their extrasensory skills and/or any instrument they may have available to aid them.

What are the Advantages of Phone Psychic Readings?

You should consider getting psychic readings by phone for several reasons. The following are just a handful of the many compelling arguments in favor of obtaining a psychic reading by telephone:

Convenience

You may have online psychic services whenever you want, wherever you are, as long as you have a mobile phone. When time is of the essence, and you require answers, the promptness of psychic phone readings is the way to go since it is the most convenient option.

Privacy

You can converse with your psychic without them seeing you or knowing what you look like.

24-Hour Service

The reality is that life's challenges might present themselves at any hour, either during the day or at night. Because of this, most online psychic reading sites are available 24/7. Therefore, you'll be able to get whatever direction you need, whenever you need it.

What Should You Avoid During a Phone Reading?

Forgetting To Check Your Equipment: Check that the battery on your phone is full, turn off the ringer, and see whether your ear pods or headphones are working correctly.

Not Preparing Questions Ahead of Time: You will be billed by the minute on sites like Kasamba, Keen, and Psychic Source, so it is in your best interest not to improvise. Make sure you have a direct question and any follow-ups ready to go before the interview.

Talking Too Much: You can't listen while you are conversing. Since you are footing the bill for this, you should give the psychic advisor room to do their duties.

Interrupting the Psychic and Breaking Their Flow: Reduce the number of replies you provide to a bare minimum. Try to remain silent until the psychic reader specifically asks you a question.

Reacting Negatively: Give your psychic a chance to respond and allow yourself time to process the information. You will have the opportunity to determine at a later time if or not you concur with their evaluation.

Why Should You Call a Psychic Hotline for Guidance?

You should speak to online psychics over the phone whenever you have concerns regarding something important to you. Take, for instance;

Relationship Problems

Your romantic connection with another person may be a steadying influence in an upside-down world or a constant source of distraction. During a difficult period in a relationship, receiving insight from a psychic like those at Kasamba may be of great assistance.

Financial concerns

You’re bound to have many disappointments and fears if the flow of financial assets into your life has been obstructed or stopped entirely.

Getting unstuck and getting your life back on track may often be assisted by having a psychic reading over the phone.

Employment Issues

It is not rare to experience fear or the feeling that one has failed when problems at work or job loss arise.

Getting online psychic readings may help you regain your feeling of self-worth and confidence. It allows you to face the future better and maintain the belief that there are still opportunities to discover in life.

Grieving and Loss

The act of dying is a mystery. The anger and suffering we feel as a result of our inability to grasp this mystery better is what we experience as grief.

People who have the ability of clairvoyance can sometimes see farther into the afterlife than the rest of us.

As a result, getting psychic readings over the phone from a hotline like Psychic Source might sometimes be helpful to us while we go through a period of grief.

Family Problems

While arguments within the family are relatively common, they may still be upsetting and traumatic for everyone involved.

When there is a disagreement in the family, most individuals get too emotionally invested in the situation, so they cannot see the situation objectively.

A psychic reading online may ease tensions within the family by providing a perspective that is not only objective but also educated on the situation that is currently being discussed.

FAQs about Phone Psychics and Psychic Readings

Can A Psychic Give Accurate Psychic Reading over the Phone?

Yes, a psychic can give an accurate reading by phone.

If they have a "magical connection" with the person they are interacting with, only the finest online psychics can offer accurate psychic readings under all circumstances.

A magical relationship may be as straightforward as a phone connection or as mysterious as possessing an artifact that formerly belonged to the individual concerned.

Can I Get A Free Psychic Reading Over The Phone?

Yes, you can get a free psychic reading over the phone. However, you’ll often only get a few minutes free for your first session.

The closest thing this review has to a free reading is the 5 FREE Master minutes included when you join up for any of the packages on AskNow that charge $1 a minute.

Most of the free-minute promotions offered by other websites only last for 3 minutes, which is not a lot of time. The 5 FREE minutes of reading time that AskNow is giving are more comparable to the time spent on a genuine reading.

Not to mention, your 5 FREE minutes will be spent speaking with the most gifted online psychics at AskNow and represent a $60-$70 value.

How Much Do Phone Psychic Reading Services Charge?

A psychic reading over the phone might cost anything from $2 to $20 per minute, or possibly even more. The following is a list of the costs of the online psychic reading websites that we have reviewed:

AskNow: Phone sessions start at $4.99 per minute , with introductory packages for new clients. You can get a 30-minute reading for $30.

, with introductory packages for new clients. You can get a 30-minute reading for $30. Kasamba: Here psychic phone sessions start from $1.99 per minute . You can chat with new advisors for free for 3 minutes, get 70% OFF your first reading, and 3 minutes free.

. You can chat with new advisors for free for 3 minutes, get 70% OFF your first reading, and 3 minutes free. Psychic Source: Phone sessions start at $4.99 per minute . There are introductory packages starting at $1/minute so you can save money as a new client.

. There are introductory packages starting at $1/minute so you can save money as a new client. Keen: One of the cheapest online psychic services around. Prices start from $1.99 per minute . Plus, you can get a 10-minute reading for $1.99 OR 3 minutes free.

. Plus, you can get a 10-minute reading for $1.99 OR 3 minutes free. Oranum: This website provides a range of package options with prices starting from around $2 per minute. As a new customer, you can get 10,000 free coins for signing up.

What Kinds Of Abilities Do Phone Psychics Have?

Phone psychics may have a wide range of skills at their disposal. The following is a list of some of the many different sorts of talents that psychic readers possess.

Clairaudience : Capacity to hear voices or noises emanating from other realms

: Capacity to hear voices or noises emanating from other realms Remote viewing : Ability to see distant places in space and time and describe those areas accurately.

: Ability to see distant places in space and time and describe those areas accurately. Clairvoyance : Capacity to see or "visualize" events and people in the future or beyond normal sensory contact

: Capacity to see or "visualize" events and people in the future or beyond normal sensory contact Clairsentience : Capacity to perceive or feel vibrations around a person or circumstance.

: Capacity to perceive or feel vibrations around a person or circumstance. Divination skills: Ability to employ different oracles to discern the underlying meaning of an event or forecast the future. Tarot readers, rune readers, astrologers, fortune tellers, palm readers, crystal ball skiers, and others would fall under this category.

Best Phone Psychic Reading Sites - Conclusion

Given that we’ve presented a significant amount of information, let's quickly recap.

Kasamba is our #1 choice overall for the best phone psychic readings.

Their love specialists are the most well-known, and they also provide the most incredible range of readings, including tarot card readings, past life readings, astrology, and fortune telling.

And as far as promotions are concerned, you receive 3 free minutes and 70% off your initial paid reading.

AskNow is the first runner-up.

They provide some fantastic free psychic reading bargains in addition to having skilled online psychic readers. We really enjoy the fact that each of their $1 per minute bundles includes 5 FREE Master minutes.

The oldest website for phone psychic reading services, Psychic Source, came in second.

The site offers 3 distinct $1 per minute bundles and 3 spare minutes with your first paid reading. They are renowned for having the top psychic mediums and tempting bargains.

And there you have it; our top recommendations for the best online psychic readings by phone. Add one or more of these online psychic reading sites to your contact list, and schedule your first session.