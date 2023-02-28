6 Most Effective People Search Sites Online — Complete Guide

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not necessarily reflect the same of KGTV/10News.com.

With the abundance of people search sites available, it can be difficult to distinguish between high-quality sites and mediocre ones. Even more challenging is the fact that there are now a lot of people search sites, making it hard to tell which is the "most excellent".

That being said, we have taken considerable effort to investigate and evaluate many people search websites and pick only the most reliable ones to provide you with the most extensive, accurate, and intricate search results.

These people search sites are top notch and can be used to look for an old buddy, find long-lost family members, confirm business connections, investigate the background of a new acquaintance, and more.

6 Best People Search Sites on the Market

TruthFinder: Best People Search Site Overall Intelius: Best for Detailed Reports Instant Checkmate: Great for Criminal History Check PeopleFinders: Best for Ease of Use Spokeo: Cheapest People Finder Site US Search: Oldest People Search Engine

TruthFinder: Best People Search Site Overall

Pros:

Very simple to operate

Excellent rating A+ BBB

Detailed analyses

Get in touch with us at no cost to you

The availability of a dark web scan

Access to a variety of search engines

Cons:

Pricier

Despite commencing operations only in 2015, TruthFinder, a people search site, has gained traction in the market and is now a leader in their field.

The company boasts more than 60,000 five-star ratings on people search websites, which indicates the reliability and precision of the services they offer. Furthermore, the A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau further validates the reputation of people search sites.

Usability: 4.9/5

TruthFinder is one of the most uncomplicated people search sites and is characterized by its neat design and user-friendly UI. Most of the information on people search sites can be easily accessed from the main page.

To make people search sites even more convenient, there’s also an Android application that lets you look up someone's background information on the go.

Features: 4.9/5

TruthFinder is one of the leading people search sites, providing different searching opportunities, including a person's search, public records search, background check, and reverse phone lookup so you can get more details about anyone you’re interested in.

This people search site, TruthFinder, permits you to use names, numbers, emails, and physical addresses to search. Utilizing the people and background search, you can look into an online date, find long-lost family members, examine a potential roommate, or even observe what facts about you’re shown on a background check.

TruthFinder is one of the most comprehensive people search sites, as it searches through a lot of records to provide a comprehensive background check. This allows you to uncover all the data you need to know about a person's criminal history, arrest record, and other pertinent facts.

In today's digitalized world, people's personal identities are easily stolen. To check if your personal data is being used for any malicious activities, you can use people search websites to do dark web scans.

This scan not only searches people for any signs of identity theft that already exist online, but it also vigilantly monitors for any potential occurrences in the future.

What TruthFinder Can Uncover: 4.9/5

TruthFinder is one of many people search websites that has the capacity to give an all-encompassing outcome by searching through a significant number of open records.

The report generated by this platform may contain information such as:

Dating site profiles

Birth & death records

Arrest records

Traffic offenses

Dating profiles

Education history

Employment history

Contact information

Social media accounts

Location history

Possible relatives & family members

Criminal history

Pricing: 4.7/5

TruthFinder is one of the top people search sites, though it may not always be the most cost-effective. If you require comprehensive and thorough reports, people search websites are the right choice. But if all you need is to identify the caller and their location, TruthFinder's reverse phone search costs nothing.

Here’s an overview of the expenses:

1-month unlimited reports – $28.05/mo

3-month unlimited reports – $23.28/mo (Power Users – Billed at $46.56 every two months)

FCRA Disclaimer – TruthFinder and other people search sites do not provide Consumer Reports and are not a Consumer Reporting Agency under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. Do not use this information for people search websites, consumer credit, employment, or tenant screening.

Intelius: Best for Detailed Reports

Pros:

Abundant search options

Easy to navigate interface

Extremely in-depth reports

Massive repository of public documents

Over 20 billion records

Rapid changes

Highly-regarded and trusted

Cons:

Constricted to the United States only

Intelius, one of the leading people search websites which has been in operation since 2003, is now the go-to source for person and background checks. This people search site provides an easy and reliable way to find out a lot of details about someone, whether they be a potential neighbor or date. Millions of pieces of data are accessible from people search sites.

Usability: 4.9/5

Intelius stands out from other people search websites due to its user-friendly interface, which is the basis of the company's entire approach. The search parameters on people search sites are prominently displayed on the homepage, along with helpful advice on how to conduct a search without difficulty.

People search websites like Intelius clearly accomplish their goal of providing data in manageable portions, allowing users to select the most suitable results from the many public documents it gathers information from.

Features: 5/5

Intelius is one of the leading people search sites, offering adjustable search parameters to make it easier to find the data users need.

For a typical inquiry, you can easily find a wealth of information about someone with just their name using these people search websites like Intelius can be used to get more specific outcomes if you have details like the state or city in which the person lives.

In addition, people search sites such as Intelius provide the possibility to do a reverse phone or address search to find out more about the individual or organization behind an unfamiliar number or to get access to property records. If you want to get a mortgage, conducting a reverse address search is an excellent idea.

What Can Intelius Uncover: 4.9/5

You can be sure that the Intelius reports on people and properties from people search websites are comprehensive and current. It's likely that the final output may amaze you in a good way.

People search sites such as Intelius searches may uncover a variety of data, such as but not restricted to the following:

Sexual offenses

Arrest records

Family members and relatives

Misdemeanors

Traffic offenses

Address history

Assets

Social media profiles

Court records

Phone numbers

Bankruptcies

Pricing: 4.9/5

Getting familiar with Intelius, one of the popular people search websites, is easy since its free, basic search option is ready to use. With this, you can obtain simple information about someone such as their age and past address. To access more comprehensive reports from people search sites, you will have to pay for a membership, but the prices are quite reasonable

In fact, Intelius is one of the most cost-effective people search websites at the moment. It gives you a great deal in terms of the sheer amount of data and its user-friendly interface.

Here’s a breakdown of the prices:

1-month unlimited reports – $24.86/mo

2-month unlimited reports – $21.13/mo ($42.25 charged every 60 days)

Instant Checkmate: Great for Criminal History Check

Pros:

Reputable

A simple and straightforward user interface

Provided with the option to save reports as PDF files

Case files that go into great detail

Timely and accurate reporting

Freephone accessibility

Cons:

There’s no option to purchase a single report

Instant Checkmate is one of the most dependable people search sites that can quickly disclose the criminal history of any individual so that you and the people in your family can be more protected.

In order to guarantee your contentment with their people search site, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has granted it an A+ rating, certifying the website's status as a dependable source of individual search.

Usability: 4.9/5

Instant Checkmate is one of the leading people search sites, offering a smooth search process with an easy-to-use navigation bar and a fast search feature. All the comprehensive reports from Instant Checkmate are laid out simply and accurately, so you don't have to spend time sifting through them.

Plus, if you're having any issues navigating people search sites, for example, Intelius, you can contact the service for free help over the phone.

Features: 4.9/5

People search sites like Instant Checkmate offer four main search options: persons search, reverse phone lookup search, arrest records search, and prisoner search. Instant Checkmate only requires an individual's name and place of residence to return personal search results. In addition, you can get more details about an unknown caller using Instant Checkmate with just their phone number.

The most remarkable feature of people search websites like Instant Checkmate is the criminal records search, made possible by a large volume of data. This People search site allows one to filter by state, town, and zip code. These sites also allow users to look into jails, prisons, and other facilities to find someone they know who may have been in prison.

What Instant Checkmate Can Uncover: 4.8/5

As one of the leading people search websites, Instant Checkmate reveals a lot more than just a criminal record.

Among the information people search sites such as Instant Checkmate may provide are the following:

Address history

Phone number

Weapon permits

Court records

Location history

Felonies

Arrest records

Social media profiles

Birth and death records

Relatives

Pricing: 4.8/5

Instant Checkmate's plans for both monthly and annual membership may be pricier than other people search sites, but they still offer great value for the money, especially for people who plan to use it for a longer period of time. It should be noted, though, that people search sites do not offer individual reports and PDF downloads will cost an additional $1.99.

This is still a reasonable price to pay if you need a hard copy of the information.

1-month unlimited reports – $35.12/month

3-month unlimited reports – $28.09/month

PeopleFinders: Best for Ease of Use

Pros:

Simple to navigate interface

Potential employee screenings might utilize this information

Helpful in reuniting with long-lost loved ones

Offers access to an abundance of data on people

Cons:

Certain types of information might be very costly

Possible unwarranted invasion of personal space

It may not be appropriate to make some details public

We cannot guarantee that all information is current

PeopleFinders is a popular people search site that makes it easy to search for individuals. PeopleFinders permit people to uncover the details of individuals they’re searching for, such as their address and criminal history. You can use PeopleFinders to look up a person by name, address, or phone number on the easy-to-use platform.

People search sites such as PeopleFinders serve a variety of purposes, including bringing together long-lost friends and family and investigating the backgrounds of prospective employees and partners.

Usability: 5/5

The majority of PeopleFinders' customers express their appreciation for the app's ease of use.The PeopleFinders have a straightforward layout that allows people to search for someone by their name, address, or telephone number. PeopleFinders have a convenient search function that makes it easy to find what you're looking for, with all the results neatly organized.

People searching on sites like PeopleFinders have the option to narrow down the results by using filters to make their search more accurate. PeopleFinders allow users to select criteria like distance from the user's current location, a certain age range, and if they have a criminal record or not. Despite its uncomplicated design, PeopleFinders can be used by people with different levels of tech proficiency to search for other people.

Features: 4/5

People search sites like PeopleFinders and Intelius allow you to look up individuals by name, number, or address, the latter even offers an email address lookup. PeopleFinders is the solution for those who are curious about unknown callers.

You can use people search sites like PeopleFinders to look up someone's address or find out about the past of a certain area using the reverse address tool. If you get an email and want to learn more about its sender and where it originated, you can also use the free email search.

When it comes to accuracy, the trustworthiness of PeopleFinders is always a consideration. We give PeopleFinders an A grade in this regard. PeopleFinders offer access to adequate data without any fee. I was surprised to find that it was much easier and faster than I had thought to find friends and the data provided the best way to get in touch with them.

PeopleFinders provided detailed personal data, such as contact numbers, home addresses, and relatives. PeopleFinders can be difficult to locate, but some include information about the people who live in close proximity, such as basic facts. It can be hard to find a better free people search website.

What PeopleFinders Can Uncover:

People search websites have the capability of uncovering a great deal of information about individuals.

People search sites often include contact information such as a person's name, both current and former home addresses, telephone numbers, and email addresses.

People search websites like PeaopleFinders are used to find background information about someone, this may include anything from their professional experience and educational accomplishments to any criminal activities and arrest reports they have been involved in.

People search sites could include information regarding a person's land ownership, such as their abode, what type of property it is, and the name of the proprietor, featured in property records.

Information about marriages, separations, and economic insolvencies could be included in public records, which can then be accessed on PeopleFinders.

People search sites such as PeopleFinders may investigate if a person has accounts on popular social media platforms such as LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

PeopleFinders is a great people search site for finding out information about family members and acquaintances, such as their location and contact information.

It’s important to remember that not everyone will have access to all of the facts found on people search sites and that not all of the facts may be accurate or up-to-date. Furthermore, some details might be too confidential to be shared with people search sites.

Pricing:

In return for a fee, people search websites like PeopleFinders provide the following services:

Monthly subscription - $24.95

Individual reports - $1.95

PeopleFinders is one of the most popular people search sites, but it has a few drawbacks. There are doubts about the credibility of the data people search sites collect, and there’s minimal information about a person's social media accounts.

On the other hand, many people search sites do not offer individual reports for purchase, whereas this is an option with this service. If you just want to do single searches without spending too much money, people search websites might be a good solution.

Spokeo: Cheapest People Finder Site

Pros:

Easy to navigate interface

Downloadable PDF reports

Quick and easy to get at a low price

Searches that are automatically updated

Cons:

Restricted by past convictions

If you’re looking for an affordable people search site, you may have just found the perfect option. Spokeo is a great choice for those looking for a people search site as it offers a good balance between affordability and ease of use.

Spokeo reportedly secures 12 billion records. To ensure that they’re authentic, you may want to check if well-known sources like Forbes and the New York Times have praised them.

Usability: 4.9/5

Spokeo is one of the top people search sites, with an attractive design featuring ample white space. In conclusion, even if you’re new to using search engines, you will be able to navigate around Spokeo without any issues.

Furthermore, the customer care and people search team of the website is dedicated to addressing any concerns quickly.

Features 4.7/5

Despite the lack of additional features, Spokeo stands out as one of the best people search sites by sticking to its ethos of keeping the process straightforward.

A name, contact number, email address, or even a street address, is all that’s needed from the user, to access a plethora of information about the person in question.

Spokeo suggests that reverse address searches can be particularly useful when looking to gain more knowledge about a certain property.

The most beneficial part of people search websites like Spokeo is probably the regular updates they provide, ensuring that users always have the most recent information about their friends, family, or business partners.

What Spokeo Can Uncover: 4.7/5

Spokeo is one of the best people search sites and is a great place to find detailed information about a particular person.

Generally, the results are comprised of the following:

Family associates

Social media accounts

Location history

Criminal records

Wealth records

Contact information

Personal details

Pricing: 4.8/5

We firmly believe Spokeo is a great deal for the cost compared to other people search sites. This website is focused on offering you outstanding reports and value for your money, despite being the most economical service available.

A Look at the Costs:

1-month membership – $19.95

2-month membership – $14.95

US Search: Oldest People Search Engine

Pros:

Successfully serving customers for over 25 years

Immediate Results

Simple and cheap search engine

Cons:

Restricted criminal histories

Expensive, in-depth reports

US Search has been providing people search engines since 1993. It collects data from a variety of sources including local, state, and federal sources to provide basic information about individuals. US Search makes it the perfect choice for people looking to reconnect with old friends. However, it can also be used to research a property.

Usability: 4.5/5

Since its creation in 1993, US Search has been one of the leading people search engines providing a systemized approach to look for someone using their name, cell phone number, or residence.

Features: 4.3/5

US Search is one of the most popular people search websites, known for its quick reports. You can gain access to full search outcomes and contact details in just a few minutes. Plus, you can view past reports conveniently on the website and they will stay there for an entire year.

What US Search can uncover: 4.3/5

US Search is one of the leading people search engines, with the capacity to uncover a wide range of data.

A Look at what US Search uncovers:

Employment & education history

Personal details

Phone numbers

Social profiles

Property ownership & value

Pricing: 4.4/5

US Search provides some of the most budget-friendly rates for a single report on people search websites, although further comprehensive studies come with a heftier price tag.

1-month unlimited searches – $19.86

Reverse Phone Lookup – $1.99

Ranking Methodology for the Best People Search Sites

When selecting the best people search sites, there are several elements to consider such as:

All people search sites have strict privacy and security measures in place to safeguard users' personal data and prevent unethical data mining.

The size of a people search site's online database is a unique characteristic that sets it apart from other services. A larger database allows for more possibilities for discovery and is beneficial for people finder services, background checking services, and other online tools that promise to expose "hidden" information.

If a user has any problems or inquiries while using one of these people search engines, the customer care team should be there to assist.

The cost of a service is a crucial factor when choosing people search sites. Customers will be dissatisfied regardless of the product's features, quality, or usefulness if the price is too high. Thus, cost-effectiveness was included in the evaluation of each search site.

People search sites who were able to both advertise a wide variety of useful features and online tools and really supply them received better marks.

Accuracy is an important factor to consider when looking at people search sites. If the data is inaccurate or out of date, it won't matter how much was found. That's why we considered reliability when selecting these first-rate options.

Search capabilities in people search sites must be able to look up people in a database using various search parameters, such as their name, address, mobile number, and so on. The greater the number of search criteria a user may enter, the more likely the site is to provide relevant results.

Quality of the information that people search sites provide is the most important consideration when assigning a site's rating. The information must be accurate, comprehensive, and up-to-date.

The style and layout of people search sites are crucial in making sure the content is presented clearly and, of course, that the site as a whole is simple to use. Platforms that are easy to use, have a minimalistic design, and are responsive across devices fared better in our ranking.

What Is a People Search Site

If you're trying to locate family members who have been out of touch or researching potential romantic partners, you can use people search sites to get the results you need in a few clicks of your mouse. Using people search sites, you can easily and quickly locate someone by simply typing in their name, telephone number, or address.

Best People Search Sites – Buying Guide

What Is the Best Site To Find Someone

If you're looking for a people search site, TruthFinder is the website for you. It has access to over 20 billion records, from which it creates comprehensive reports. Intelius is one of the leading people search sites, providing thorough details about a person's contact information and personal data. This makes it easier to get in touch with somebody from the past.

Are There Any Free People Search Websites

It’s accurate to say that you can come across a handful of people search sites that provide searches for free. Nonetheless, if people search sites are looking for more than the most fundamental outcomes, numerous search engines may require a fee, since the sites themselves must pay to obtain data from reliable sources.

How To Find Out Where Someone Lives

People search sites can be used to discover a person's identity, phone number, social media account, and email address. These records can usually provide both prior and current addresses for a person.

Additionally, people search sites might include a person's family and friends in the results, which could give you another way to locate them.

Can I Find Someone Just by Using Their Name

Using people search sites, it’s possible to find somebody by simply using their name, yet if the name is usually, there will be a wide selection of potential results. If it’s difficult to pinpoint the individual you’re trying to find, using people search sites with the details of the city or state that they last lived in will aid significantly.

Tips on Choosing the Best People Search Site

The probability of discovering accurate information about a particular individual is at its highest when using the most prominent people search sites. Therefore, adhere to the following advice in order to pick the optimal people search site for you.

Reputation

It should be expected that the most successful people search sites have a considerable amount of positive customer feedback.

To understand which people search engines give the most precise understanding of someone's status, one should begin with social networks and inquiry and answer websites, such as Quora, Reddit, Facebook, and others.

User Experience

The database of this people search site gives an idea of the level of detail that can be accessed. To achieve the most precise outcomes, utilize a website like the ones we just discussed that goes through millions of public records.

Pricing

Generally, the rates suggested by people search sites are very similar. However, more expensive people search engines will often provide more thorough information.

It’s possible that the data found on people search engines may not be useful for your purposes. If you wish to have lower costs and reliable outcomes from your internet searches, it’s best to stick with websites that provide rates similar to what the majority of sites charge.

Benefits of Using People Search Sites

Relying on traditional methods of searching is not a wise plan of action. It's likely you won't get any results, or won't have the money to cover the costs. To be successful, it's necessary to use people search sites.

Fast search

It’s no longer necessary to go to the library or town hall to get someone's address and contact details. All the information you need is available on the Internet thanks to the most reliable people search sites.

Bulk search

If you’re trying to find a sizable population, it can be a very time-consuming and painful process. In contrast, people search sites can be used to conveniently and swiftly access the data that you’re looking for.

Accurate results

If you dedicate yourself to learning, you can master any subject you desire. With the existence of people search sites, it’s no longer necessary to exhaust oneself in search of knowledge. The information available on such websites is more current than what is printed in newspapers and books.

Background checks

People search sites can be useful for not only tracking down people, but also for carrying out investigations into their past, criminal records, and other related facts.

Are There Any Free People Search Sites

People-finding websites can be beneficial not only for tracking down individuals, but also for carrying out investigations into their past, criminal records, and other related facts.

Google

Google is the oldest and most well-known people search engine available, so you can rely on it to find anyone you need. Using a Google search for a person will likely bring up a multitude of links and results since it’s a comprehensive search engine. Unfortunately, the sheer quantity of information available makes it difficult to get exactly what you’re looking for quickly.

LinkedIn

People search sites such as LinkedIn showcase individuals' professional backgrounds and CVs, and you don't have to have an account to peruse people's work backgrounds. However, if you're looking for something more private, people search sites aren't the appropriate platform.

Facebook

In the present day, people search sites like Facebook are practically seen as a means of observing people since nearly everyone has an account. The problem with these social media sites is the abundance of accounts with the same or near-identical titles.

TruePeopleSearch

TruePeopleSearch is a completely free people search site for finding people by using their full name and address. This type of search engine is similar to other people-finding websites, however, it’s only capable of searching its database of common American names for a match.

How To Get Started With People Search Sites

To begin utilizing the service you like, navigate to the enrollment page and enter your full name and an email that you regularly check. Determine which Subscription is right for you. Select the most suitable subscription package and payment choice that meets your requirements. After you have received authorization for your account, you can do a search by typing in a name, phone number, email address, social media username, or any other type of identifying information in the search bar. Improve your hunt by giving more details that the website may ask for. This can include a person's address and faith. When the results of your evaluation are ready, you can follow the link to examine them

What Is the Best Site To Search for a Person

It’s possible to gather an abundance of dependable data regarding anyone, including yourself, simply by using people search sites and the best people and history verification services.

TruthFinder is one of the best people search sites as it has a comprehensive collection of public records, it allows searches to be customized, and it returns the results almost immediately.

Apart from TruthFinder, two other notable people search engines that give extensive searches and deliver detailed reports are Instant Checkmate and Intelius.

Important: When conducting employee, renter, and consumer credit screening, only make use of person search sites that abide by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA).

