Online Loans: Best Short Term, Personal and Payday Loans Online

We bet you don’t fancy the idea of dashing to the bank and rummaging through paperwork.

Besides, the best online loans are lifesavers; fast loan applications, fewer requirements, speedy turnovers, and more, the timeliness is unbeatable.

Still, very few consumers figure out the best online lenders off the bat. Lucky you, you’re about to be one of the few.

Ranked on reputation, customer reviews, speed, repayment terms, requirements, and more, these diverse reliable online loan services are worthy options to choose from.

Best Online Loans for Quick Cash:

MoneyMutual - Best overall payday loan online

- Best overall payday loan online CashUSA - Most informative financial resources

- Most informative financial resources BadCreditLoans - Great for bad credit score

- Great for bad credit score PersonalLoans - Very flexible personal loan provider

- Very flexible personal loan provider Funds Joy - Best for small loans

- Best for small loans ZippyLoan - Great for all types of credit

- Great for all types of credit 247DollarLoan - Top short-term loans platform

- Top short-term loans platform Upgrade Personal Loans - Best for good credit score

- Best for good credit score 247CreditNow - Fastest online personal loan lender

- Fastest online personal loan lender LendingTree - Unmatched 300+ online lenders

1. MoneyMutual - Best Online Payday Loan Overall

Pros

Multiple lenders

2M+ clients served

Amazing loan education resources

Secure certified

From $100 loans

Cons

$5,000 loan limit

Quick Info

APR - N/A

Loan Terms - N/A

Loan Amounts - $100-$5,000

Best For - Small loans, loan information resources

Touting 2M+ customers, over 10 years of reputation, and a long berth of lenders, MoneyMutual is the yardstick of a creditor marketplace.

It’s common to find as many as about 100 lenders online at a time , which is a firm advantage toward securing a personable creditor.

Better still, MoneyMutual gives minimum personal loans of $100 and maximum loan amounts of $5,000. Add the wide lenders to lower loan risks and your loan odds could be a bit higher here.

There’s more.

MoneyMutual nicely captures its essence in its motto ‘At the speed of life’.

Checking your personal loan standing just takes minutes, and if you get the green light from a lender, your loan funds could be in your bank account within 24 hours.

Moreover, MoneyMutual is verified as secure by TrustedSite, so you can have peace of mind knowing your info is safe from identity theft.

Along with this, the online company is a member of the Online Lenders Alliance (OLA), thus you can tell they’re devoted to the best practices.

What’s more, MoneyMutual also has a host of loan resources around a poor credit score, cash advances, loan repayments, and more to help you make smarter future loan choices.

If you desire the leg up of an exceptional lender network and fast short-term loans, then MoneyMutual is what you might be looking for.

2. CashUSA - Leading Instant Personal Loan App With Educational Tools

Pros

Popular online lender

Upfront lender term/interest rate estimates

Immediate lender decision

Incredible financial education

Cons

Lender communication can be overwhelming

Quick Info

APR - 5.99-35.99%

Loan Terms - 90 days - 72 months

Loan Amounts - $500 - $10,000

Best For - All credit types, Small to large credit

Revolving on the values of security, convenience, and speed, we see why CashUSA is one of America’s most trusted online loan companies.

On speed and user-friendliness, CashUSA’s initial loan interest form just takes minutes to fill and to receive a lender decision .

Even more, CashUSA goes the extra mile to give you its approximate lender rates (5.99-35.99%) and terms (90 days - 72 months).

And why is this good? With upfront loan repayment estimates, you aren’t blindsided when a creditor expresses interest.

Also, we believe you’ll like the company’s insightful financial education section.

Offering illuminating information on finances, credit, and banking, CashUSA can help you boost your financial health as well.

Lastly, you can never be too sure how other online lenders might look at your credit score or history. Since CashUSA generally accepts all credit types, it’s a good way to play safe.

3. BadCreditLoans - Best Online Loans for Bad Credit

Pros

Easy lender comparisons

24/7 service

Extended lender network

Variety of loans

Cons

Might show info to other lenders

Quick Info

APR - 5.99-35.99%

Loan Terms - 90 days - 72 months

Loan Amounts - $500 - $10,000

Best For - Bad credit score, tailored loans

Living with a poor credit score or a thin credit history is severe. However, BadCreditLoans seeks to give bad credit consumers a smoother avenue to credit opportunities .

What we like most is that, if you’re good for credit, the service can let you view multiple loan deals at once, thus making it easier to choose the most ideal terms.

On top of providing personal loans, BadCreditLoans gives more specific types of loans that might be better suited for your needs, e.g.

Student loans

Mortgage loans

Business loan

Credit card loans

Auto loans

Home loans

Additionally, the service boasts an extra lender network. If you don’t secure a loan approval with BadCreditLoans’ primary lenders, its third-party online personal loan lenders might give you the nod.

Away from the loans, it’s smart that the company also has extensive scam alert resources to assist you in spotting and steering clear of scammers.

Overall, if your credit score isn’t the best, you’re better off with a tailored bad credit lender, and BadCreditLoan seems to check that box well.

4. PersonalLoans - Top Flexible Online Personal Loans App

Pros

Informative loan guides

Loans for any reason

Relatively competitive rates

No prepayment fees

Cons

$2,000 monthly minimum income

Quick Info

APR - 5.99-35.99%

Loan Terms - 90 days - 72 months

Loan Amounts - $1,000 - $35,000

Best For - Accommodating repayment terms

As a member of the Online Lenders Alliance, PersonalLoans shows its trustworthiness from the onset.

Again the site is less restrictive as it gives personal loans for any reason. Be it credit card debt consolidation, weddings, unexpected bills, car repairs, name it, any need can be catered to.

To add, you can also choose from more personalized loans like;

Peer-to-peer loans

Personal installment loans

Bank loans

To complement this, the online loan service gives deep loan guides to assist you in selecting the most fitting credit for yourself.

When you’re approved for a personal loan, you can receive the funds as fast as the next business day, which is quite timely if you have a pressing need.

Again, PersonalLoans claims to have competitive rates and the claim seems to hold from the tone of their customer reviews.

By offering wider personal loans of up to $35,000 and accommodating loan terms of up to 72 months, you have enough wiggle room to find a repayment plan that works for you.

With that in mind, if lender flexibility is something you want, then you should try out PersonalLoans.

5. Funds Joy - Best Money Loan App for Small Loans

Pros

As low as $200 loans

Considers bad credit

10-minute loan inquiry form

Both short/long term loans

Cons

Short-term loans attract higher interests

Quick Info

APR - N/A

Loan Terms - N/A

Loan Amounts - $200 - $5,000

Best For - Bad or No Credit consumers

Carrying a line of esteemed credit industry online lenders, Funds Joy aims to make loans available to everyone.

Yes, even people with poor or no credit histories. Suffice to say, credit approval rates here are highly promising.

Funds Joy brands itself as fast, reliable, and transparent, and they do seem justified.

For one, the site’s personal loan inquiry form just takes 10 minutes, and a lender decision comes soon after. Besides, you can access loan proceeds as fast as the same day if you close a deal quickly enough.

Moreover, Funds Joy charges no fees, and they don’t have any hidden fees either on their part.

Again, the loan platform issues tailored loans too hence you can choose the type of loan that’s right for you.

These loans include;

Payday loans

Personal loans

Installment loans

Amazingly, Funds Joy gives both shorter-term and longer-term loans. However, just keep in mind that short-term loans like payday loans attract higher interest rates.

Closing off, for speedy personal loans with little to no credit scrutiny, you should check out Funds Joy.

6. ZippyLoan - Best Loan Site for All Credit Types

Pros

5-minute application

As little as $100 loan amounts

24/7 service

Repayment may improve credit score

Cons

No customer support

Quick Info

APR - N/A

Loan Terms - 6 - 72 months

Loan Amounts - $100 - $15,000

Best For - Small loans and flexible loan term options

Zippy Loan is a one for all round-the-clock service.

As a lender network with lenders open to all credit types, most borrowers secure loans on Zippy Loan as long as they have a regular income.

That’s not even it.

It all just takes five minutes to fill out ZippyLoan’s loan application form. Even more, loans are typically sent to your bank or checking account as soon as the next business day.

You’ll like that service’s creditors grant both installment and short-term loans, so you can pick the most manageable one for you.

One thing we noticed is that Zippy Loan doesn’t appear to have direct client support contact. Still, their online service comes across as quite efficient and seamless, you might not need assistance.

Another perk is that many Zippy Loan moneylenders are said to report on-time payments to credit agencies. This way your credit score and overall creditworthiness can improve.

In conclusion, ZippyLoan is a sublime service to check out if you need reasonable installment or short loan terms.

7. 247DollarLoan - Great Small Loans App for Payday Loans

Pros

24/7 availability

2-3 minute process

Exceptional customer service

Very high acceptance rates

Cons

Short-term loans only

Quick Info

APR - 235-1304%

Loan Terms - Usually 14 days - 1 month

Loan Amounts - $100 - $1,000

Best For - Short-term loans, unexpected bills

It’s all captured in the name. 247DollarLoan strives to be the all-available link to short-term personal loans.

Most importantly, the online personal loan company tries to fast-track your loan inquiry as it only takes about 3 minutes.

Often, you’ll get a lender decision a few minutes following your request, therefore adding even more value for your time.

Providing credit from $100 - $1,000, 247DollarLoan could be perfect for covering your random expenses until your paycheck comes around.

Just keep in mind that these loans are essentially payday credit, and are meant to be repaid in one payment.

All in all, for those in need of a quick emergency personal loan that’s not tied up in an installment repayment plan, 247DollarLoan should be up your alley.

8. Upgrade Personal Loans - Top Personal Loan App for Large Loans

Pros

Direct lender

A+ BBB rating

4.7/5 Trustpilot score

No prepayment penalties

Cons

2.8 - 8% origination fee

Quick Info

APR - 6.55-35.97%

Loan Terms - 24 - 84 months

Loan Amounts - $1,000 - $50,000

Best For - Big loans, Good credit score

Having served more than 1M customers and an Excellent 4.7 Trustpilot score to go along with it, Upgrade Personal Loans’ reputation speaks for itself.

What’s more, the company has an A+ Better Business Bureau rating, thus you can tell they do uphold honest credit market practices.

Upgrade Personal Loans is ideal for consumers that desire larger loan amounts of up to $50,000 to handle big purchases, debt consolidation, and the like.

Besides, the company is a direct lender and can deliver your personal loan within a single day.

However, the online lender charges a 2.8-8% origination fee for personal loans. The origination fees are subsequently deducted from your loan sum, so make a note of that when reviewing your credit offer.

On the positive, Upgrade Personal Loans has a seamless iOS and Android mobile app that can help you keep track of your loan monthly payments on the go.

To summarize, if you want to deal with a direct lender and have an adequate credit score, Upgrade Personal Loans is what you might be searching for.

9. 247CreditNow - Fastest Instant Loan App Lender Communication

Pros

90 seconds lender decision

Both large and small loans

Lower minimum income requirement

Cons

Not much company information

Quick Info

APR - N/A

Loan Terms - N/A

Loan Amounts - $100 - $35,000

Best For - Instant lender communication, bigger and smaller loans

247CreditNow doesn’t let on much about its background. Instead, they take pride in their array of lender networks and fast service.

How fast?

A personal loan request takes just 2-3 minutes and the best part is that the company suggests moneylender decisions come in 90 seconds or less.

When approved, the loan cash is typically sent directly to your account the following business day.

To complement their sped-up processes, 247CreditNow works 24/7, hence you can always put through a loan application whenever the need arises.

Additionally, the service grants personal loans from $100 to up to $35,000, so they’re inclusive enough for almost any borrower's needs.

On the whole, 247CreditNow caters to all your financial situations fast, and if that’s what you need, they’re a natural choice.

10. LendingTree - Most Extensive Lender Connection Online Personal Loans App

Pros

300+ personal loan lenders

Cutting-edge financial tools

26 years experience

Cons

For fair credit to good credit scores

Some lenders don’t loan to a few states

Quick Info

APR - 2.49% - 35.99%

Loan Terms - 12 - 84 months

Loan Amounts - $1,000 - $50,000

Best For - Loan comparisons, High credit scores

Attracting a sweeping over 300 creditors, LendingTree grants you the best possible lender approval head start.

Better still, the company has the reputation to give you some assurance.

LendingTree has a seasoned 26-year industry experience and has been positively recognized by CNN, Forbes, and the New York Times to cement their reputation

Also, the loan service seeks to address your personalized credit needs by offering tailored loans like;

Personal loans

Auto loans

Student loans

Business loans

Credit card debt consolidation loans

Student loan refinancing

It’s also reported that the company has the least starting interest rate at 2.49%, and if you’re creditworthy, you’re most likely to receive the most pleasant APRs.

As you might have noted, most lenders here cater to good credit consumers, so you might want to take advantage of that if you fit the bill.

To add, the company has a swift and simple personal loan calculator tool that can help you determine your monthly payments and assess the best loan deal.

As additional services, LendingTree again provides a free credit score and budgeting insights to improve your financial well-being.

In sum, for customized loans and lower APR if you have advantageous credit, LendingTree is up to the task.

What Factors We Care About - How We Choose Our Online Loans for Bad Credit

The Credibility and Legitimacy

The most crucial step in getting a good online lender is assessing their reputation.

On this breadth, we first selected popular online creditors and creditor marketplaces that have existed for a couple of years.

Again, we dived into independent user reviews on Trustpilot, Quora, Reddit, and other social networks, only selecting lenders that demonstrated incredible standing amongst customers.

What’s more, most if not all of the best online loans we selected are Online Lenders Alliance members.

And, lastly, we gave an edge to online creditors that are accredited by the Better Business Bureau and have a high rating as well.

Eligibility Requirements

On eligibility, we reviewed the average online loan market and determined the average requirements from consumers seeking loans.

With the average requirements, we picked sites that needed the most minimum and reasonable requirements.

For most sites here, the basic borrower requirements are as follows;

Should be an American citizen or a permanent resident

Be of at least 18 years old

Have a steady and verifiable income of $800 - $1000 monthly

Have a bank account in your name

Lender Network Size

In addition, we had a bias toward choosing online lender marketplaces as opposed to clear-cut lenders.

Why? Because one-stop lender services tend to eliminate the tedious and time-consuming applications to many lenders.

On lender networks, we set out to ensure that our sites had comprehensive lender collaborations to give consumers the best shot at locking down a loan.

Most of our loan sites and apps have 60 lenders and above, with some even having lenders in the hundreds.

Still, we also listed a few direct lenders for consumers that would prefer such.

Reliability and Service Speed

People approach online loan services because of the convenience they afford consumers.

To start, we selected loan sites whose online loan inquiry forms were easy and fast to fill. For all our suggestions, you’d be able to put in a loan inquiry in a few minutes.

Again, we sought to choose loan platforms with fast lender decisions, and you’ll be receiving lender communication in minutes with the sites we finally recommended.

Lastly, we gave an advantage to sites that were available 24/7 and also those that had top-notch client support services.

Overall Loan Terms

Going in tow with lender credibility, we wanted to see that our loan companies offered workable loan terms.

On this, we first ensured that the loan terms these companies offered corresponded with the loan amounts given.

For small loans, we chose credit sites that had shorter loan terms that didn’t drag out monthly payments to exploit their customers.

On the other hand, for bigger loan sites, we made sure that their terms were long enough to give consumers comfortable payment plans.

We also determined that the regular personal loan APRs range from (5-35.99%), and naturally we selected sites within those rates and lower.

Equally important we gave a leg-up to sites that accepted both low and high-credit borrowers.

Availability of Additional Financial Tools

To see that our loan apps are comprehensive we picked out sites that offered additional financial resources.

This was with a keen eye to helping borrowers raise their financial awareness and make better money decisions.

The sites we finally included give a host of extra services like free credit scores, loan calculators, budgeting insights, loan guides, and many more.

How To Get a Loan Online:

Have a Bank Account in Your Name

All online loan services we know of will need you to have a bank account in your name because that’s where the cash will be sent.

If you don’t have a functional personal account, create one prior to speed up the process.

Select an Online Service

Secondly, choose a loan platform you feel would suit your needs the best.

At the crux, choose a service that gives the loan amounts you want and one that is fitting for your credit type.

Fill in the Relevant Loan Inquiry Details

Once you access a lender site, you’ll see a prompt or button to get started with the loan request.

With some lenders, you can check the loan interest rates you prequalify for while with some you can start the initial loan application immediately.

Usually, creditors will ask for your social security number, residence details, employer or occupation details, income, and other related identity information.

Remember to have these details near you to make the process easier.

Wait for Lender Communication

After submitting your loan application, lender communication typically comes in a few minutes.

Review Lender Loan Offer

Some lenders may send multiple offers in one go while some may send just one at a time.

You are not compelled to take the first offer you get.

What you want to do is look at the lender’s fees, loan terms, minimum credit score requirement, APR, and other details and estimate your repayments.

If your possible repayment is good, you can take the lender's loan offer.

For multiple offers, you can weigh up all and choose the best terms.

Add Additional Details if Needed

Often, some lenders may ask for additional information before you e-sign for the loan.

Most times, these are copies of your identity documents like passport, ID card, or bank statement, and they’re used for identity verification purposes.

Receive Loan Funds

On giving the necessary information and signing for the loan you can wait for the loan funds.

Personal loan funds are usually delivered the next business day directly to your bank/checking account.

Top 10 Online Loans - FAQs

Are Online Loans Safe?

Yes, online loans are safe.

Many online loan companies go through the same scrutiny physical loan companies go through.

Still, a few scammers masquerade as online lenders, so you first need to choose a legitimate lender.

Usually, sites that are recognized by the Better Business Bureau or members of the Online Lenders Alliance are legit loan sites.

Additionally, you can view the BBB website and see what is said about an online creditor you’re considering.

How To Get Online Loans for Bad Credit?

To get quick online loans for bad credit, you first need to figure out a site that accepts or caters to people with bad or poor credit.

A site like BadCreditLoans largely serves consumers with subpar credit, so it’s a good place to start.

Also, loan sites like MoneyMutual, Funds Joy, Zippy Loan, and more in our review also give credit to all credit types.

Alternatively, you can choose a loan site that allows you to have a cosigner with a high credit standing.

How to Shop for a Loan Online?

To shop for a loan online you first need to make sure that the loan site could give you the amount you desire.

Along with this, if you have unfavorable credit, you want to establish that they also give loans to your credit type.

A few other tips that might help are;

Look at the Loan Ranges

Many lenders give loan ranges on their sites. Check the estimated rates and see if they’re bearable for you.

Check Your Pre Qualified Rates

Some creditors let you see the interest rates by running a soft credit inquiry.

If possible try finding out your prospective interest rate before applying for credit.

Review Loan Terms and Check the Total Cost

Longer loan terms might be deceiving as they might seem affordable in installments but quite pricey in total interest.

Before signing for a loan, assess the total cost you’ll eventually pay back to determine if the interest makes sense.

What Is the Best Online Loan?

The best online loan currently is MoneyMutual.

Money Mutual has served more than 2 million customers and has pulled very positive customer reviews.

Better yet, the online payday loans service provides loans to all credit types and sends you your loan proceeds within 24 hours.

Can I Get a Loan Online With a Co-signer?

Yes, you can get a loan with a co-signer.

Some loan sites allow people with unfavorable credit to bring in a co-signer with good credit so that they stand a better chance of loan approval.

Besides, a loan co-signer can help you score a lower interest rate.

How Can I Get an Online Loan Fast?

To get an online loan fast, you need to have all your relevant details in order.

These may be your bank details, SSN, bank statements, copies of your identity documents, and the likes.

Generally, online loans are built on giving loans fast, and being ready with the appropriate information could just hasten the process.

What Are the Pros and Cons of Getting Online Loans?

Online Loans Pros

Are fast. Takes just minutes to apply

Quite convenient as you can find different lenders on one site

For multiple lender sites, it’s easier to compare loan offers

Don’t usually need collateral (unsecured personal loans)

Most are accessible 24/7

Can give you possible rates from the onset

Online Loans Cons

Higher interest rates

Smaller maximum loans

Risk running into scammers

What Are the Best Debt Consolidation Loans for Bad Credit With Online Decisions?

The best debt consolidation loans for bad credit are;

What Is the Best Short-term Loan Online From a Direct Lender?

Upgrade Personal Loans is the best short-term loan online from a direct lender.

The loan service gives both short and long-term credit, with short-term loans in the region of $1,000.

Moreover, the personal loan company is very reputable and even has a 4.7 Trustpilot score to show how committed they are to their consumers.

What Are Your Other Options Beyond Online Loans?

Other alternatives to online loans are;

Credit union loans

Credit card loans

Cash advances

Advance salaries from employers

Loans from friends and family

Best Easy Online Loans for Bad Credit and More - Final Thoughts

Now, no more worrying about lurking online loan scammers. With the most legitimate and reliable online payday loans , credit is as reachable as a few clicks and a couple of minutes.

To start you off, MoneyMutual’s 10 years of market reputation and massive lender network just gives it an edge. Even more, the online loan service has extra informative financial resources to help you nurture healthy future financial habits.

Even so, CashUSA and BadCreditLoans come close too with small to relatively large personal same day loans for bad credit consumers.

That said, it’s all up to you to go with the most personalized best online personal loans for your financial needs.

DISCLAIMER: Make sure to use these services responsibly to avoid attracting heavy debt. Opinions expressed within the content are solely the authors. Does not constitute advice.

