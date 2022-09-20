It’s Makeover Monday with Holden Timeless Beauty!

The EMFACE is a new non-surgical, non-invasive procedure to tighten the face.

It is FDA approved and was shown to take away approximately 23% of horizontal lines on the forehead and lift the face by providing about a 25% build in muscle mass.

For a limited time, buy 3 sessions of EMFACE and get 1 free!

