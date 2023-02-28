Instant Checkmate Review 2023: Is it Worth the Cost?

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not necessarily reflect the same of KGTV/10News.com.

The intention of Instant Checkmate is to give background check services to help people access personal information regarding others. People usually use this service to obtain data on their associates, neighbors, and probable romantic partners since it’s not suitable for official uses, like recruitment.

Through a variety of available databases, users can look for email addresses, mailing locations, social media accounts, criminal records, and contact numbers. Let us study the benefits and downsides of this website for a better understanding of what it provides.

Instant Checkmate Pros

An interface that is straightforward to utilize

A wide array of publicly available records

The capability to search for social media accounts

The ability to check on sex offenders

Instant Checkmate Cons

It’s not possible to buy individual reports

The speed of report generation is sluggish

Ratings of our customer service are not as high

Things to Consider Before Buying a Personal Background Check Service Subscription

If you have the desire to get to know your relatives, coworkers, or pals better, a personal background check service can be beneficial.

If you want to gain knowledge about someone before accepting to go on a date, these services can assist you in discovering social media data, legal records, and other related knowledge.

It’s critical to do online research before you put out an application for a job or rent/buy a place. Background investigations also give you the opportunity to learn more about yourself.

There are many perks of using these services, however, you want to make sure you get the most benefit from your selection.

Think about the following before committing:

What information are you looking for?

Are there any limits on the number of queries you can do with your fee or subscription?

How much money are you prepared to spend?

What functionalities are essential for you?

Do you want to pay a steady membership fee?

Instant Checkmate Review: Features & Benefits

There are eight characteristics that can assist you in comprehending Instant Checkmate reviews so that you can decide if it’s a suitable service for you.

1. People Search Function

Instant Checkmate offers a people search function that is the most well-known of its features. Once you type in a person's first and last name, you will be able to access background information; however, you must provide the state to get the most accurate results.

Even if you do not include the state, you might still find some data, but the results will be more limited. Additionally, this search tool can be employed to search for anyone, including the searcher themselves. If you come across any information about yourself, you can ask for it to be removed from the site.

It's possible to narrow down the results of your inquiry by including additional details about the person you're looking for, including their age, gender, and any relatives they may have. No one is informed of the search and it remains anonymous.

It may take a bit of time for the search results to appear, but you can be sure they’re accurate. Once they're loaded, select the record that best fits the person you’re searching for.

2. Criminal Record Search Function

The website's criminal record search feature is an incredibly helpful resource. To use this tool accurately, it’s necessary to have specific information such as area, name, and age.

The system includes all sorts of criminal activities, from major offenses to petty offenses, outstanding warrants, litigation, and traffic violations. The records present details about the illegal act as well as the place it took place.

This database can be utilized to look up information about yourself in addition to others. It’s a great way to identify what details are available about you and you can request to have any undesirable information removed from your background report.

3. Reverse Phone Number Lookup Database

Instant Checkmate gives you the option to perform a reverse phone lookup. If you’re frequently receiving calls from unidentified numbers, you can look up information on who owns that particular number using this service.

This can include their full name, demographic info, and if it’s part of a business or organization. In addition to this, Instant Checkmate is one of the premier reverse address lookup services.

4. Sex Offender Database

The Instant Checkmate database is a useful tool for those wanting to find out if there are any registered sex offenders in their vicinity. It’s a popular element of the website for individuals who wish to have a sense of assurance when moving to a new area or when an unfamiliar person moves close by.

The information about sex offenders, including maps with their pictures, names, and addresses, can all be found in the database.

5. Mobile Application

Those who have smartphones running on the Android operating system have the option to install the Instant Checkmate application. However, it’s not available for use with Apple devices. No information is available to suggest if a version for iOS will be released in the future.

The Android app has been praised by many users for its ease of use, the correctness of the information it provides, and its convenience. Although some users have complained about login problems, these issues are usually solved quickly.

6. Interface Ease of Use

Instant Checkmate's web-based platform is straightforward and provides a hassle-free user experience. It’s easy to quickly search for records with just a name and location; the findings are uncomplicated to browse.

The registration page possesses a long list of commonly asked questions to make the navigation process effortless. The only downside to using this service is that it can take some time for the results to appear. Searches can take several minutes, and downloading a report may take a bit longer.

7. Customer Support

During the weekdays, Instant Checkmate's customer support can be accessed via email and telephone from 10 in the morning until 10 at night (EST). Additionally, Spanish-speaking customers can get assistance from Monday to Friday between 11 am and 8 pm (EST). Generally, emails are responded to within 24 hours.

Reportedly, customer service representatives are not too aggressive in encouraging customers to maintain their subscriptions, and requests for cancellation are typically dealt with promptly. Furthermore, individuals can ask customer service to delete their data from Instant Checkmate's records.

8. Site Security

Instant Checkmate's website is secured with the Norton Symantec 128-bit security system, which provides protection for all payment information.

It should be noted, though, that the main purpose of the site is to conduct public records searches. An SSL connection is employed to guarantee the privacy of users, but there’s not much effort put into keeping the database information private.

Is Instant Checkmate Legit?

Many opinions are available regarding Instant Checkmate on the web, with customers expressing mixed feelings about its usability and assistance. Several customers have complained about Instant Checkmate's cost and their billing practices, noting that they were charged for renewing their subscription without their knowledge.

To prevent this from happening, it’s best to cancel your membership if you’re not satisfied with the service provided. Fortunately, the site has a good standing according to reviews on both Sitejabber and Trustpilot. Here are a few of the comments that customers have left:

“I have been taking advantage of this service for almost two years, and it has been incredibly helpful. It's straightforward, effortless to use, and incredibly useful.”

“I owe a great deal of gratitude to this service! It gave me access to plenty of new data. I'm impressed!”

“With the help of InstantCheckmate's system, I was able to solve a problem that was causing a lot of stress for my family and me.”

Instant Checkmate Alternatives

With the wide range of background search engines available on the web, it’s important to be wary of those that are not genuine. To help you make a more educated choice, we have mentioned the most common alternatives to Instant Checkmate.

It’s recommended that you investigate further to select the option that best suits your requirements and financial plan, even though these websites have comparable prices and similar information.

TruthFinder and Instant Checkmate are both maintained by a single organization and draw on the same databases. Both offer individuals searches and access to criminal background information.

With TruthFinder, you can use its features to get more information on possible dates, relatives, and acquaintances. Here’s a brief comparison of the two services.

Pricing: Instant Checkmate's cost is similar to that of TruthFinder. They employ the same pricing system for their monthly subscription plans, however, TruthFinder is more expensive but also offers more options and features.

Customer service: It's possible to reach out to either of the companies for assistance with customer service matters by sending an email or making a phone call. Both organizations promise to get back to you within a day.

Features: Both TruthFinder and Intelius present neat and straightforward interfaces. They do not bombard the user with sales pitches, but both sites feature popup notifications.

started operating in 2003 and is a prominent supplier of background check services. It supplies data similar to what Instant Checkmate reviews offer, for example, demographic information, criminal records, and familial connections. When it comes to some aspects, Intelius and Instant Checkmate reviews are equivalent.

Pricing: The Instant Checkmate costs and Intelius are comparable. Both services offer an extensive range of information for a reasonable monthly rate, though an additional fee will be necessary for more comprehensive information.

Customer service: Intelius offers assistance to customers through both telephone and email. Both businesses pledge to respond to emails within a day's time, assuming that the customer is provided with quality service.

Features: It’s possible to learn about an individual's past offenses, whereabouts, personal details, and familial ties by utilizing both services. The records that the services access are comparable, meaning that the data they furnish is likely to be the same.

Intelius provides background search options that enable you to look up information about yourself or anyone you’re related to.

To get further details about Intelius' background check services, you can read this Intelius review.

US Search is a cost-effective online portal that can be used to identify people quickly and easily with only a few pieces of information.

It supplies contact information, email addresses, and physical addresses, as well as criminal records, social media accounts, and connections to family members on the search option. US Search and Instant Checkmate have lots of similarities but also have their differences.

Pricing: Instant Checkmate cost and US Search cost are similar and they both provide reasonably priced services.

Customer service: Apart from email and telephone assistance, the customer service provided by Instant Checkmate is more comprehensive due to their increased visibility.

Features: As well as providing email and phone assistance, Instant Checkmate has a broad range of features to choose from.

Instant Checkmate: Final Verdict

Instant Checkmate is a helpful service that offers precise facts about people, phone numbers, addresses, and more. The service obtains its data from a wide selection of databases meaning that you can access all the information you require. Instant Checkmate's cost is relatively reasonable compared to other services.

Users are not fond of the amount of time it takes for a report to show up after a search is done on the website. Nevertheless, Instant Checkmate is a great alternative if you’re in need of background info for a personal reason.