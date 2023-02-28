Free Psychics for 2023 Guidance (Deals for Real Free Psychic Readings Online)

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not necessarily reflect the same of KGTV/10News.com.

Have you ever heard that there are “signs” guiding us everywhere we look?

The problem is that sometimes we just don’t know the right questions to ask or how to recognize the universe's answers.

Luckily though, free psychic reading is a great place to start for those of us new to studying the paranormal.

Now more than ever, people want answers. They want to understand the signs, and they want someone with experience to guide them through this fantastic journey.

Maybe you’ve felt the same way but never talked to a real psychic.

That’s why we will review some of the year's most trusted and successful free psychics.

The best part is that all of the online psychic reading sites mentioned below offer free accurate psychic readings as a gift to first-time visitors.

5 Best Free Psychic Sites

Key Takeaways - Can You Get a Psychic Reading for Free?

Yes, you can get a psychic reading online free of charge.

But first, understand you only have a limited amount of free minutes, whether you get phone psychic readings or consult chat psychics.

A free online psychic reading is a trial read for the psychic’s paid psychic reading services. You may also get discounted rates for a limited time after the free psychic reading session is up.

However, the trial lets you end the call once the free minutes are up if you don’t want to pay.

There’s nothing wrong with deciding that you don’t “click” with the psychic or that they got too many things wrong.

Not every psychic is ideal for your personality or the types of questions you have.

One of the most popular trends is video psychic reading, which lets you go one step beyond speaking to phone psychics or text and chat psychics in real-time face-to-face.

In this case, the psychic may get a better reading because they can see your face, feel or see your aura, and interpret signals in your voice.

Review of the Best Sites for Free Psychic Readings by Phone, Chat or Email

1. Kasamba - All-round Best Free Psychic Reading Site

Kasamba has been giving readings for over 20 years and has an audience of over three million customers.

Their team of psychics, tarot-reading experts, and other fortune-tellers have amassed thousands of good reviews.

Free Psychic Readings Available

Career psychic predictions

Dream analysis

Spiritual readings

Tarot card readings

Chinese astrological readings

Remote viewing

Readings by psychic mediums

Crystal Readings

How the Process Works

To sign up, you’ll be required to provide your email, password, and screen name. Once this is done, you can browse through hundreds of online psychics.

However, before you schedule your reading with a preferred psychic, you’ll need to provide your billing information. You can pay through credit card, PayPal, or Google Pay.

Free Psychic Reading Promotions

What’s nice about Kasamba is that you get three free minutes with each new advisor until you find the right match.

Not to mention, the site offers new customers up to 70% OFF on their first online psychic reading session.

Best of all, you get a no-strings-attached refund if you’re unsatisfied after your first psychic reading session. What do you have to lose?

Why Kasamba?

We chose Kasamba as our top pick because of the variety of psychic readers available and the fact that you can try more than one psychic to find the right match.

Not only this, but they’re also a popular choice for getting a free psychic love reading. It’s the most-trusted psychic website you can find for newcomers, and that’s important. Other noteworthy Kasamba features include;

Readings by: chat, phone, or email

chat, phone, or email Mobile App: iOS and Android

iOS and Android Over 20 years providing psychic readings

Over 3 million customers

Highly trusted platform

Specialized in love, crystal, and tarot reading

Reliable online psychic readings via email or online psychic chat

Free psychic reading online (3-minute)

70% OFF for first-time members

Money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied

2. Keen Psychics - Best App to Chat with a Free Psychic On-the-go

With over 14 million customers and millions of reviews, Keen Psychics is one of the most successful online psychic reading platforms and just recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Free Psychic Readings Available

Commitment-phobia

Spiritual readings

Tarot readings

Pets & animals

Deceased loved ones

Lost people

Past lives

Future psychic predictions

Grief

How the Process Works

To sign up on Keen, you’ll need to provide an email address and password, tick the box for the terms and conditions, and create your profile.

After signing up, use Keen’s filters to find online psychic readers for your budget range, category, and preferred tools. You can pay for your reading through a credit card or PayPal.

Free Psychic Reading Promotions

Keen offers some of the most affordable psychic readings at only $1.99 for 10 minutes. Not to mention, new customers get a free psychic chat (3 free minutes) to test the psychic readers.

And the best part? If the first advisor you found doesn’t meet your expectations or you’re unhappy with your reading, you can get your money back.

Why Keen?

When you’re a newcomer, spending too much might feel too risky. Keen’s affordable psychic readings eliminate this worry. Here are a few more reasons Keen should be among your top choices:

Readings by : Phone and chat

: Phone and chat Mobile App : iOS and Android

: iOS and Android Satisfaction guaranteed

Over 14 million customers

24/7 chat or phone consultation

Free psychic reading online (3-minutes)

Over 20 years providing psychic readings

More than 1,700 gifted psychics to choose from

Public ratings and reviews of every psychic reader

Reviewed by many trusted blogs

Keen Blog to get to know your readers

3. Psychic Source - Best Free Psychics for Mediumship Readings

Psychic Source has 30 years in the business. It has become a go-to site for anyone seeking to connect with the spiritual world for healing and direction.

Free Psychic Readings Available

Energy healing

Angel card readings

Lost object psychic readings

Dream interpretation

Astrology readings

Tarot readings

Spiritual readings

How the Process Works

To get started on Psychic Source, the first step is to select an offer from their current introductory offers.

Next, provide your name, email address, password, and date of birth, and proceed to set up your payment method. You can pay through a credit card or Paypal.

Finding a psychic is also quite easy. You can filter them according to their specialty, subject and expertise, tools, and mode of communication.

Free Psychic Reading Promotions

If you want a discount on packages, Psychic Source is one of the best psychic reading sites to join.

You can choose phone psychics, video, or chat for your convenience and get affordable online psychic readings starting at $1/min.

Psychic Source also offers a great deal for first-time users. You get a free psychic chat ( three free minutes) with your psychic that are risk-free. Then, if you buy a 10, 20, or 30-minute package, you get an extra three minutes free.

Why Psychic Source?

Psychic Source claims to reveal life’s possibilities for its clients. And it seems many have had their paths cleared through psychic readings on the site.

Here are more reasons to choose Psychic Source:

Readings by: Phone, video, and chat

Phone, video, and chat Mobile App: iOS and Android

iOS and Android Over 30 years providing online psychic readings

Many client-oriented sympathetic psychic mediums

All psychic readers tested for authenticity

Three free minutes including a satisfaction guarantee

Low-cost packages from $1 per minute

Phone, video, or text chat available 24/7

3-minute free psychic reading online

Pages with latest updates on improvements

Personality tests for spiritual reflection

4. AskNow - Talk with a Master Psychic Free for 5 Minutes (with Package)

AskNow has been around for 20 years and claims to employ strict psychic screening processes for its online psychics. The result is accurate readings that often resonate with its clients.

Free Psychic Readings Available

Astrology readings

Past life readings

Tarot readings

Spiritual readings

Oracle psychic readings

Rune Casting

Energy healing

Career psychic reading

How the Process Works

The first step is to pick your welcome package and provide your name, email address, username, password, and birthdate.

Savings can reach up to hundreds of dollars, so signing up is something you won’t regret.

Next, choose between advisors from the Top Rated, Elite, and Master tiers offering different price ranges. You can pay for your readings through a credit card.

Free Psychic Reading Promotions

AskNow offers one free psychic question to new visitors via their online form.

Just type in your question, enter your name and birthday, and get an honest answer from a live psychic. This easy process makes AskNow ideal for shy users who might not want to make a phone call.

You also get a free psychic chat (5 free master minutes) and either a 40-minute reading for $40 or a 30-minute reading for $30 to welcome you to the site.

Why AskNow?

AskNow doesn’t just deliver accuracy. They make sure online psychics are available around the clock for anyone looking for spiritual guidance.

Other good reasons to consider AskNow include:

Readings by: chat or phone

chat or phone Mobile App: iOS

iOS Established 2005

Vetted psychics available 24/7

Specialties include finances, love, and relationships

Free question asked via the online form

Different psychic rates to suit everyone’s budget

Detailed profiles for online psychics

Spanish psychic readings available

Blogs on spiritual tools

Video guides for newcomers

.

5. Oranum - Join a Free Psychic Chat Room and Live Streams

Oranum is your best bet if you prefer readings that mimic in-person readings. Their live video psychic readings have the best quality of any psychic site.

Psychic Services Available

Medium readings

Rune Casting

Love Forecasts

Crystal Healing

Astrology readings

Family readings

Pet readings

How the Process Works

To sign up on Oranum, you’ll need to provide a username, email, and password

Next, you’ll need to get coins (the site’s unique currency) by topping up your account through a credit card. Use these to book your readings and ask questions during live streams.

When you’re ready, you can choose a psychic reader from the many categories, languages, and price ranges available.

Free Psychic Reading Promotions

Oranum operates a little differently when it comes to free online psychic reading. When you join the site, you get 10,000 free credits.

Then once you validate your credit card, you can start sampling online psychic readers according to the remaining credits.

What’s really unique about the psychic reading site is that you can see who’s “live” on video cam and start chatting with them in real-time.

Asking a psychic expert a question in a public room may cost as little as 500 credits.

Why Oranum?

Oranum’s live readings make it easier to connect with your readers as you can see, hear, and feel their energy from the screen.

A few other things we believe set Oranum apart from other online psychic reading services are;

Readings by : Video

: Video 10,000 free credits

Low-cost psychic readings

Free live chat rooms

24/7 live video readings available

Dedicated customer support

Simple site interface

Readings in German, Spanish, French, and Italian

Regional search

6. PsychicOZ - Best Free Psychic Readings for Fortune Telling

PsychicOZ will serve anyone who needs a peek into the future. They offer low-cost readings that provide clues on events that could take place, as well as advice on how to prepare.

Psychic Services Available

Missing person readings

Life path readings

Money readings

Online tarot readings

Clairaudient readings

I-Ching readings

Pendulum messages

How the Process Works

To sign up on PsychicOz, simply provide your email and password. Next, verify a phone number through a code sent to you through SMS.

PsychicOZ has one of the best filtering displays for its psychics. It lets you choose from subjects, tools, special abilities, staff picks, top-rated according to customers, and even rising stars.

Moreover, photos and reviews are in the directory, with the option of emailing, chatting, calling, or even notifying the psychic of a later appointment.

Free Psychic Reading Promotions

The first three minutes of conversation are free, but this includes any messages exchanged in the private chat.

Still, the first psychic reading session after the free trial is cheap, coming in at only 99 cents per minute.

While there are no video chat psychics, you can communicate with your preferred psychic via phone, online chat, or email. You can also pay via PayPal, making the service secure and anonymous.

Why PsychicOZ?

PsychicOZ has over 20 years of experience and runs psychic chat 24/7 with some of the most renowned names around the world.

Each psychic is fully verified and screened before they reach you.

The anonymous email option and PayPal payment method make the psychic reading website ideal for visitors who don’t want to give credit card information.

You also get;

Readings by: Phone, chat, video and email

Phone, chat, video and email Excellent filtering tools to find the perfect psychic

Variety of psychic readings

3 minutes free - discounted $0.99/minute packages

Anonymous chat and email

Multiple communication channels

7. Mysticsense - Best Free Psychics for Astrology Readings

MysticSense excels in providing dream interpretations using someone’s natal chart. It is truly a mystical site with some of the most gentle psychics in the industry.

Psychic Services Available

Life Coaching

Dowsing

Reiki holistic healing

Counseling

Aura readings

Crystall ball readings

Tarot card reading

Oracle reading

How The Process Works

Provide your name, password, email, birthdate, and gender to sign up. Next, use their filters and scroll through psychic profiles that detail the advisors’ average rating, specialty, and rates.

You can book psychics by clicking the phone or chat icons on their profiles.

Free Psychic Reading Promotions

When it comes to free psychic chat, Mysticsense can afford a couple more minutes than its competitors. New users get five free minutes as well as a satisfaction guarantee.

We didn’t rank Mysticsense higher because you have to deposit at least $10 worth into your account before you get the free minutes.

But you can get credit for the free minutes as soon as you do.

The company also has a support agent to answer questions about billing, the sample trial, and other issues that might come up.

Why Mysticsense?

MysticSense feels like home to many clients because of its approachable psychics and customer support.

MysticSense is also an excellent option because it offers;

Readings by: Phone, video, chat

Phone, video, chat Free chat with live customer service agents

Over 500 psychics to choose from

5-minute free psychic reading online

Satisfaction guarantee

Readings via video, phone, or text

Blog articles on psychic tools

Daily horoscope page

8. LifeReader - Connect with a Psychic for $0.19/Minute

LifeReader is an exceptionally organized platform and one of the most trustworthy companies, with a history dating back to 2008.

Psychic Services Available

Horoscopes

Reiki and Chakra healing

Sexual Counselling

Naturopathy

Feng Shui Advice

Occult Readings, and more

How The Process Works

You’ll be asked for your personal and contact information before you can start booking a free psychic reading session with their reliable psychics.

Life Reader also has a section for recent feedback and reviews, letting people see how each psychic reader is doing, whether or not they’re available, and even ways to book them at a particular time.

Free Psychic Reading Promotions

Your first reading is entitled to 4 free chat minutes, while your first call is valued at only $0.19 per minute. You can add funds to your wallet by connecting a credit card to your account.

Why Life Reader?

LifeReader is the place to be for anyone who has tried everything to give their life direction, to no avail.

They have psychic reading services that are genuine, affordable, and effective for many.

Other excellent reasons to consider LifeReader include;

Readings by: Phone and chat

Phone and chat Established in 2008

Transparent and easy-to-find reviews and feedback

Psychic profiles show pictures, niches, and rates

First 4 minutes free

Free daily horoscopes

Posts articles on spiritual practices

Guides newcomers on their first reading

Offers healing for mind, body, and spirit

How We Chose the Best Free Psychic Reading Sites

We took several factors into consideration when choosing psychic platforms offering free readings. These include;

Length of Free-Minute Deals

This was a crucial consideration for us. Finding the right psychic for your first reading is hard, and introductory free minutes are the best way we know to test out a reader beforehand.

And let’s face it, you need at least 3 minutes to gauge the reader and conclude whether or not they’ll work for you. It’s for this reason that we choose psychic platforms like AskNow that give you up to 5 free minutes.

Availability of Discounted Packages

Another crucial consideration for us was discount packages. The last thing you need is to break the bank on psychic services. Not on our watch.

We selected psychic sites offering incredible discounted packages. For instance, Psychic Source and AskNow have incredible $1 per minute discount packages in addition to their free minutes.

With these discounted minutes, you could save as much as 80 % off the regular price of a 20 or 30-minute reading.

Large Variety of Readings

From Astrology readings to Tarot, all the free psychic reading websites we surveyed had a wide selection of readings covering everything, from career and work, to love, family and spiritual issues.

Free Features

All of our recommended sites offer plenty of interesting perks at no charge. That includes things as diverse as free A.I. Tarot readings, free horoscopes, free articles sections, and even free email questions with a live psychic.

Why Do Sites Offer Free Online Psychic Readings?

Free psychic readings online are a promotional strategy that provide benefits to both the customers and the online psychic reading sites.

Customer Benefits

The free minutes offered by many online psychic sites are helpful to customers in several ways.

For instance, a Kasamba’s “Best Match Guarantee” or Oranum’s Free Live Chat Room allow you to test drive different readers for up to 3 minutes at no charge before committing to a paid reading.

Another benefit is that the 3 free minutes many sites offer with your first paid reading can save you as much as 60% on a normal 10-minute reading.

Still another advantage, is that the $1 per minute deals many sites offer to supplement their free introductory minutes can provide as much as 80% savings on a 30-minute reading.

Advantages for the Sites

Even though online psychic readings are quite popular, a lot of people who haven’t experienced them still have a lot of skepticism.

The free and discounted minutes deals offered by many sites allow people to ease into an online psychic reading by letting them engage in the experience at a much reduced cost.

The top psychic reading websites are okay with giving you this break because they have confidence that their talented readers will win people over.

How to Prepare for Your First Online Psychic Reading

When it comes to any psychic reading, not just free minutes, most people usually want to know their future about relationships, finances, spirituality, and recovering from grief.

And, of course, when facing such topics, it can be challenging to remain focused if you’re talking about stressful memories or feelings.

Prepare Your Questions in Advance

One of the most common problems for first-time psychic reading customers is that they get nervous and don’t remember what to ask.

And while the psychic reader gets an impression of you when they meet you, this impression may not be enough to make an entire conversation.

That’s why we recommend preparing for the psychic reading in advance. In this case, it’s a good idea to consider what questions and answers you want to explore (more on this in our FAQ).

However, don’t jump into direct questions too soon for the best results. Spend a few minutes getting comfortable with the psychic reader and what they sense about you.

Keep An Eye On The Timer

It’s also essential to monitor the timer and determine the maximum amount you can spend on a psychic reading.

If you like the psychic reader and price isn’t an issue, ask more detailed questions. Write them down in advance and refer to your notes so you don’t get distracted.

Stay Calm

Your state of mind matters because this is what the psychic will read more than anything else.

Therefore, try to stay calm and not be tense or stressed. An impatient tone of voice or appearance can throw off the psychic energy around you.

Select a Psychic Based on Their Specialty

It’s also crucial to select your online psychic based on their specialties. Special niches for free online psychic readings might include:

Tarots

Palm

Auras

Astrology

Token or object reading

Crystals and stones

Runes

Past lives

Dreams

Fortune telling

Things to Avoid When Getting a Psychic Reading Online

If you’ve had little experience with paid or free psychic reading online, you’re in for a treat.

The first time you speak to a real psychic advisor can be a profound experience. The psychic will know things about you that you may find amazing or even unsettling.

But it’s not like a magic trick or a movie where there’s a spirit giving you charades.

There’s a learning process involved between you and the psychic. You have to be patient and open-minded. Over time, you learn to recognize red flags.

Here are a few signs to look out for that are a dead giveaway you’re on a less than reputable psychic site.

Emotional Manipulation

Emotional manipulation is the first sign that you’re dealing with fake online psychic readers or fraudulent psychic reading sites.

They will try to hawk other witchy products or may even suggest that there’s a hex on you and that they can remove it for extra money.

Stalling for Time

If, during your psychic reading online, the psychic speaks unnecessarily slowly or seems to stall the online psychic reading for no reason, that could be a sign you’re dealing with a fake psychic.

Suggesting You’re Cursed

This is a common scam perpetrated by fake psychics to make people think that the normal difficulties in their lives are the result of negative spiritual forces.

The end game for the con-artist in this situation is to convince you that they can create a magic spell that will unravel the curse. Of course these spells are usually very expensive.

Offering Special Deals Off-site

Beware of psychics who try to lure you off the psychic reading website they met you on. This will not only make you vulnerable to being scammed and overcharged, but could also compromise your personal information if they can breach your phone or computer.

Forcing Information Out of You

A common technique used by fake psychics is to surreptitiously pump you for information and then feed it back to you as if they have sensed it psychically.

Techniques like “cold reading” or “the rainbow ruse” manipulate you with vague and contradictory generalizations based on what you have unwittingly revealed.

Frequently Asked Questions about Free Psychic Readings

What Questions Can I Ask Free Online Psychics?

You can ask free online psychics anything. Don’t think too hard! Remember, it’s all about what you need to know and the signs that would give you the answer.

Still, consider asking these questions during psychic readings:

What is the universe/god trying to tell me right now?

Will I ever find true love?

What do I need to know about my partner?

What do I need to heal?

What is my calling in life?

What guidance does the universe/god/spirits have for me?

What do my dead loved ones want me to know?

What is in store for my professional life?

What do I need to do to achieve my dream?

Try to keep the questions open-ended. That means not asking just yes or no questions. Instead, let the psychic tell you what they feel or see.

When Is the Best Time To Get a Free Psychic Reading?

The best time to get a free psychic reading online is when you’ve admitted to yourself that you’re ready (and willing) to hear what you need to hear rather than what you want to hear.

This is an especially important point because it is not unusual in a psychic reading for a psychic to rock your world with insights and perspectives you’ve never before imagined.

What Psychic Readings Can I Get Online for Free?

Some of the specialized psychic readings online might include:

Astrology Readings - Not just horoscopes but also the movements of celestial objects

- Not just horoscopes but also the movements of celestial objects Aura Readings - The psychic can sense your aura via video conferencing

- The psychic can sense your aura via video conferencing Tarot Card Reading - Understanding tarot symbols and what the tarot cards mean

- Understanding tarot symbols and what the tarot cards mean Clairvoyance - Mostly done via telephone voice-only readings or texting

- Mostly done via telephone voice-only readings or texting Crystallomancy - Advice on collecting gemstones

- Advice on collecting gemstones Numerology - What special numbers mean in your life

- What special numbers mean in your life Palm Reading - This may be available through video conferencing

- This may be available through video conferencing Psychic Mediums - Communicating with a dead relative or ancestor

- Communicating with a dead relative or ancestor Past Life Readings - Remembering past lives or memories

- Remembering past lives or memories Spiritual Healing - Coping with life’s problems

There are other specialty skills detailed in each psychic’s biography.

For the best results, don't assume they can do it all when you contact a fortune teller online for free readings. Some online psychics have special skills in these areas, and others do not.

Each skill takes years of practice, and you can’t expect everyone to have the same skills or gifts!

Is Email, Chat, or Phone Better for Free Readings?

Email, chat, and phone are all reliable ways to receive a free psychic reading. What makes one better than another is only based on your comfort zone.

As a result, you should receive your reading based on what format vibes right with you. If you prefer more anonymity and don’t mind typing, go for email or chat. If listening and the fluidness of verbal exchange is better for you, go for a phone reading.

Can a Free Psychic Calling Really Be Accurate?

Yes, a free psychic calling can be accurate if it is being done by a professional psychic on a reputable online psychic reading site.

This is because most professional psychic reading websites screen their readers. That way, no matter how you get a reading (phone, chat, or video) it will likely be accurate because the site has taken the necessary precautions in advance to guarantee quality service.

Final Thoughts on Free Psychics and Psychic Readings

Remember that getting an accurate free psychic reading online is all about paying attention to the signs the universe gives.

You may be disappointed if you’re waiting to be astounded by a good guess but are not in touch with your true inner self.

A psychic's job is to help you understand yourself and what your inner truth may be. A legitimate psychic wants to help you learn about your mind using their gifts by sensing the different energies around you.

Still, you must open up and be honest with your psychic.

Luckily with so many free psychic reading offers to choose from, you can take that chance risk-free (as many times as you need).

Kasamba is our top choice since you get free minutes with every new advisor you speak to.

But seeing as finding the perfect psychic is such a personal journey; you might discover that one of our other recommendations is better suited for you.

Either way, if a real psychic or clairvoyant is willing to help you figure out your true path for free, that’s the kind of opportunity you want to take.