Free Psychic Reading Online: Free Psychics Websites For Best Chat & Phone Readings

Are you seeking answers? Caught in the crossroads of life, perhaps? In that case, a psychic reading will help you uncover certain aspects of your life.

In a nutshell, psychic reading refers to when someone taps into your energy to reveal things about your past, present, or future. A person who performs a psychic reading is known as a psychic reader. There are several types of psychic readings, such as love, family, relationships, career, and more. Likewise, there are different kinds of psychic readers with unique psychic powers and specialties that can help you in a certain area of life. What kind of psychic reading you pick depends on what kind of answers you’re looking for.

Today, getting a psychic reading has become way easier and more convenient. You don’t even have to step out of your house! Contrary to popular beliefs, you don’t need to be physically present to get a reading. Instead, today’s digital world allows you to get accurate psychic readings online. Awesome, isn’t it?

Now comes the tricky part! Since psychic readings have taken over the digital space, it has become quite difficult to distinguish the best psychic reading sites from the crowd. Though the internet has seen the entry of hundreds of websites, only a few remain trustworthy and reliable. So, how do you select the best online psychic reader for yourself? Well, we’ve done all the work for you!

Read on to find out our top picks for the best psychic reading websites and select one that ticks all boxes for you.

Top 6 Free Psychic Reading Sites



Mysticsense - Best Psychic Site For Newbies

Mysticsense came into the scene when other well-established sites like Kasamba and Oranum were thriving. However, it quickly rose to fame and made a reputation of its own.

Right from the website’s homepage to psychic interactions, Mysticsense has exceptionally succeeded in keeping things simple, straightforward, quick, and professional. This is why even people who aren’t technologically sound can easily navigate the website.

One of the best things about Mysticsense is its diverse catalog of specializations and psychic mediums. You can expect to find almost all your answers here.

What Makes Mysticsense Unique?



Specialties:

You’ll find several sub-types of psychic readings under five broad categories - Love Psychics, Medium Psychics, Career Psychics, Energy Healing, and Intuitive Psychics.



Real-Time Psychic Availability

It may sound like a basic feature that’s present on every psychic website. However, Mysticsense takes the trophy home for its accurate and real-time filtering capabilities. Meaning, when you look for ‘psychics near me,’ the platform will show you all available psychics in your local time. This helps you plan a psychic reading at your own convenience.



Advanced Search Filter

The website offers you an advanced search filter. For instance, if you simply look for Relationships, an overwhelming number of results may pop up - love relationships, family relationships, pet relationships, hate relationships, and the list goes on. However, on Mysticsense, you can narrow down your searches by selecting sub-categories which helps you find exactly what you’re looking for.

Pricing and Communication Method

Mysticsense offers an affordable pricing scheme, the lowest starting from about $0.99 up to $9.99. Another great thing about this company is that they offer readings via - chat, phone call, and video call.

Pros:



Several types of psychic readings are available

Psychics are available 24/7

Multiple ways to communicate

Highly experienced and professional psychics

Affordable pricing

Offers five-minute free consultation to first-time visitors

Comprehensive blog and FAQ

24x7 Customer Support

Cons:



No mobile app

Kasamba - Best Psychics for Online Tarot Readings

Kasamba is one of the oldest and most popular psychic reading websites, launched in 1999. Since then, it has served more than 3 million clients, and next could be you!

Several authentic psychics on the platform offer a wide range of psychic reading services like dream analysis, energy healing, career forecast, fortune-telling, and many more. However, among all services, Kasamba is most popular for its tarot card and astrology psychic readings.

Kasamba also has a reputation for having the most gifted psychics and reputable psychics on the market as it has a strict screening process.

What Makes Kasamba Unique?

Psychic Readings On The Go:

All online psychic readers are available 24x7 on Kasamba. Anyone can receive a reading through email or live psychic chat. And the best part is that Kasamba has an intuitive mobile app. So, no matter wherever you are, you can get connected to real psychics at any time of the day.



Free Psychic Reading:

We understand that as new users, you may be nervous about putting your money on the platform. But you don’t have to worry about that anymore as Kasamba offers free psychic chat for about 3 minutes and up to 70% on your first session. So, we say, go for it!



Detailed Psychic Profiles:

Every psychic expert on Kasamba has a comprehensive bio where you can read about their specializations, experience, qualifications, and personalities.



Negotiable Pricing:

Different psychics offer different prices on Kasamba. While you may find cheap psychics that offer $1 psychic readings, you may find others who are a tad more expensive. However, there’s one unique feature on Kasamba, i.e., it allows you to message a psychic you’re interested in. This way, you can negotiate the price and hopefully bring it down within your budget range.

Pros:



New users can communicate with free psychics for up to 3 minutes

100% money-back guarantee

Several types of psychic readings

Best option for astrology and tarot card reading

Negotiable pricing

Mobile app available

24x7 service

Cons:



No video call or phone psychics

You need to register as a member to use the mobile app services

Purple Garden - Most Trusted Psychics For Spiritual Readings

Purple Garden skyrocketed to popularity for its user-friendly mobile app. It does have a website that is compatible with your desktop. However, we found that the mobile app is far more advanced and comes packed with extra features. For one, you can contact a psychic via video call or phone call on the mobile app. On the other hand, the desktop version only supports chat psychic readings.

Like other popular psychic websites, Purple Garden offers various services like tarot readings, psychic readings, love readings, palm psychic readings, etc. You can also find rare psychics and services like oracle guidance, esoteric alchemy, spirit mediums, angel insights, and spirit readings.

What Makes Purple Garden Unique?

Informative Psychic Profiles:

Every psychic on Purple Garden has comprehensive profiles, similar to Kasamba. This allows you to learn about each psychic in detail, thereby helping you decide whether they’ll work out for you or not!



Multiple Psychic Categories:

As soon as you get on the platform, you’ll find several psychics listed under different categories like “Voted Most Accurate,” “Trending,” “Top Rated,” and “Recommended For You.” Additionally, each psychic has a unique rating depending on other clients’ reviews and feedback.



Real-Time Availability:

Purple Garden is one of the few websites that offer real-time results for your searches. The platform uses AI optimization to recommend psychics available in real-time. Moreover, every psychic profile will have a tag that says “online” or “busy.” This way, you don’t have to waste your precious time waiting on an occupied psychic, and rather, you can move on to the next available expert!

Pros:



Tons of rare services and spiritual psychics are available

Three modes of communication via mobile app - chat, phone call, and video call

Informative psychic profiles and FAQ section

Wide range of psychic readings

User-friendly

Cons:



No free psychic chat or readings

Desktop version doesn’t support call or video call

No money-back guarantee

Keen - Best Love Psychics

Keen has been serving thousands of clients worldwide for over two decades now. It has been featured in major publications like Bustle, Cosmopolitan, and Refinery 29.

It offers all kinds of psychic readings through chat or phone calls. However, Keen is particularly known for its love readings and life coach psychics. In fact, you can find over 75 love psychics to choose from. Want to try it out? All new users can avail a free love psychic reading for up to 3 minutes.

What Makes Keen Unique?



Make Appointments Ahead of Time:

Unlike other websites, you can make appointments with legit psychics in advance based on your schedule and convenience. This means you no longer have to spend hours on a website, waiting for your preferred psychic to become available. Just message the advisor, schedule an appointment, and connect with them on the given date and time.



Thousands of Accurate Psychics:

Keen has undoubtedly one of the largest numbers of psychics to choose from. We aren’t talking in terms of hundreds - but the platform has more than 1700 psychics specializing in different areas. This means you’re bound to find several recommendations for any type of reading whenever you type “psychic near me” on Keen.



Knowledgeable Blogs:

It is one of the latest features introduced on Keen. Every psychic reader has a personal blog where they post interesting content on their field of expertise. It allows you to learn new things and a medium to feel connected to the advisor through their writings.



Spiritual Readings are Available:

Only a few websites offer reliable and accurate spiritual readings, and Keen is one such platform where you can find gifted clairvoyant psychics and spiritual mediums. In fact, there are around 40 advisors on Keen that specialize in spiritual readings with the ability to communicate with spiritual guides, angels, people from the netherworld, and ancestors.

Pros:



Over 1700 psychics at your service

Free introductory offers and discounts

Chat or phone psychic readings

Knowledgeable blogs

One of the best sites for life guidance and love readings

Trustworthy platform since 1999

Offers mobile app

Spiritual readings available

Cons:



No video call service

Asknow - Most Affordable Psychics

Looking for cheap psychic readings that don’t break the bank? Try Asknow! Here, you can find many affordable but good psychics that can help guide you through the many aspects of life. That includes matters like Money & Finance, Astrology, Love & Relationships, and Dream Interpretations.

With almost 15 years of experience in the online psychic space, Asknow takes pride in its stringent psychic screening process and accurate readings on financial matters. When you get connected with an Asknow advisor, you can be sure that you’re getting the most trustworthy, professional, and highly experienced psychics on the internet.

What Makes Asknow Unique?



Exclusive Introductory Offers:

Comparatively, Asknow is one the better sites on our list when it comes to introductory offers and discounts. You’ll find that many sites offer free readings to all new customers. However, these free minutes are usually applicable only to a few selected psychics. You never know what kind of psychics you get to test! But on Asknow, you can avail a whopping 5-minute free session with an Elite psychic.

Moreover, the introductory package also offers around 20-30-minute sessions with any psychic for just $1/minute.

Three Tiers of Psychics:

Though Asknow is known for its cheap introductory offers and affordable price schemes, it also has Elite and Master advisors at a higher price range.

The platform has three tiers of psychic experts, including:



Top-Rated Advisors (starting from about $3/minute)

Elite Advisors (starting from about $10/minute)

Master Advisors (starting from about $13/minute)

This allows every client to find a suitable psychic within their budget.



Unique Readings on Asknow:

Like many reputed online psychic reading sites, Asknow also offers a variety of readings. You’ll find several advisors with over 10 years of experience, especially in the fields of spiritual guidance and finance. Besides, you can also find a few unique readings like numerology, dream analysis, past lives, and tarot readings. In fact, Asknow currently has around 14 psychics who offer past life medium readings and around 17 dream specialists.

Pros:



Mobile app available for both Android and iOS

Exclusive introductory packages

You can send a free psychic question via email

New users get a 5-minute free session with Elite advisors

Psychics are chosen after strict screening

Cons:



No video call meetings

Oranum - Best Psychic Readings Via Video Calls

Finally, we have Oranum, which is considered one of the best psychic networks for video call readings. If you’re more comfortable with getting psychic predictions face-to-face in real-time, you’ll enjoy Oranum’s advanced video calling features. Moreover, Oranum psychics also host a weekly public video session for viewers. It’s a great way to watch your preferred psychic in action and get an idea of their persona, skills, experience, communication style, etc.

Another cool feature of this website is that it offers readings in a variety of languages, including English, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Hungarian, French, Japanese, and German.

Among its many services like dream analysis, numerology, palm readings, astrology, relationship readings, rituals and energies, and spiritual guides, Oranum is best known for its tarot reading services.

What Makes Oranum Unique?



Great introductory offers and credit system:

All new customers can talk to any available psychic on the platform for up to 3 minutes without paying them. This way, you can find out if the psychic matches your vibe. If not, you can simply move on to the next.

Additionally, Oranum offers a unique credit system to all loyal customers. For every psychic or medium reading, you can earn up to 9.99 credit which you can use in the future to avail exciting psychic packages.

Exclusive Video Readings from Psychics:

Oranum offers readings solely via video calls as they want to maintain the highest level of transparency on its site. People who are looking for chat psychic reading or phone call services should check out other psychic websites mentioned on our list. However, the rest of you who are a natural on video calls will thoroughly enjoy using Oranum. Besides, you even have the option to remain anonymous by disabling your webcam and only viewing the advisor on the screen.

Pros:



Face-to-face readings in real-time

Beneficial credit system and free sign-up sessions for 3 minutes

Multiple specializations and types of readings

Language options

Cons:



No chat, email, or phone call options

Our Stringent Selection Process

Why should you trust us? Why have we picked the following sites as the best online psychics? What kind of parameters did we uphold during our selection process?

If you have the same questions, you’ll be glad to know that all the psychic reading websites mentioned below have been selected after weeks of research and trial. Since the websites are digitally available on the internet, it only made sense to do some research on the same platform. Hence, we first began by scouring the internet to come up with a list of the most popular psychics that popped up on Google.

Then, our team of experts took the time to visit each of the websites individually and spent a few minutes exploring them. We initially checked the websites against 5 basic parameters:

Homepage Optimization - Was there enough information about the website on the homepage? Were important points highlighted?

Did the pages load quickly?

Was the transition from one page to another smooth and quick?

Was the website easy to navigate, even for beginners?

Quality of their About Us page and Customer Feedback section

Any website that didn’t pass the above criteria was struck off. To further refine our list of the most legit psychic reading sites, we read through all the feedback that were posted by real clients (comments from around the past 6 months to date). Only the sites with more positive comments than negative ones remained on our list.

Next, we took the plunge and tested the water ourselves! First, we tried the website’s customer service by messaging them a query. We picked only those sites that had friendly and knowledgeable customer service teams and were prompt with their replies.

Finally, we took advantage of the exclusive offers offered by the sites to get a free psychic reading of our own. We made sure to pick only those sites with qualified and true psychics who maintained high professionalism during the psychic sessions. We also looked at the websites’ psychic selection processes.

These steps finally narrowed down our lists to the 6 best psychic reading websites that we’ve reviewed below.

Paid Vs. Free Psychic Reading Online - Which One’s Better?

When you scour the internet looking for the most famous psychics online, you’re most likely to come across two kinds - ones that offer free psychic readings and others that offer readings on payment. Which one should you choose? What’s the main difference? Is one better than the other? Let’s take an in-depth look at both paid and free psychic reading and draw a verdict.

Any difference in quality?

Strictly speaking, there is indeed some difference in quality between paid and free psychic readings. By this, we don’t mean to say that psychics that offer readings for free are always cheap and inaccurate. We can say the same thing about paid psychics; you can’t always trust a psychic just because they charge you money. However, there is just a basic difference in terms of experience and expertise.

For instance, you’ll find that most psychics offering free readings on online platforms are either beginners or trainees. So, while offering you a standard reading for free, they also gain experience in dealing with a real customer in real-time.

Paid psychics, on the other hand, are usually well-experienced ones. They tend to have years of expertise in a specific field. Hence, they charge you some bucks in exchange for their service.

Free psychic readings are usually provided as introductory offers:

When you first sign up on an online psychic platform, you’ll usually find some introductory offers going on. This may be in the form of sign-up discounts or free online psychic reading sessions of about 3-5 minutes.

Many sites may allow you to avail the free sessions without any payments for a given period. However, on some sites, you may have to pay a small amount before the free session begins. Suppose the free session is for 3 minutes. If you exceed the free session time limit, the money will be deducted for every extra minute you spend. However, if you aren’t happy with the psychic and decide to end the reading within 3 minutes, then your money is usually refunded in your bank account or as a credit which you can use for future readings.

On many platforms, free psychic readings online are done by beginner or general psychic readers. However, some well-established platforms may allow you to talk to a psychic of your choice, provided they’re available. In fact, leading platforms like Asknow provide you with a free reading session with an Elite psychic. So, always be on the lookout for such exciting offers and take full advantage of them!

Limited Services:

In most cases, free readings are done by general psychic readers that have no special expertise. You may get a general reading of any random aspect of your life. In rare cases, you may ask a couple of questions to the advisor.

When it comes to paid psychic readings, you get an expert advisor based on your searches. For instance, if you’re seeking guidance in your love life, you can use the search filter to find an advisor who specializes in Love & Relationships. This way, you find the exact answers you’re looking for and much-needed clarity in life.

So, which one should you choose?

If you just want to experience what an online psychic reading feels like, a free psychic reading should do! However, if you’re in dire need of guidance in various aspects of life, we recommend you get a paid psychic reading from an expert.

Should You Seek Local or Online Psychics?

Both local and online psychics come with their own set of pros and cons. Visiting a local psychic is the traditional way of getting a psychic reading. Though online mediums and psychics are becoming popular by the minute, there remains a dedicated customer base for local psychics as well. Perhaps, some people are more comfortable being in the presence of a psychic during a reading session. Or maybe, some people still wish to visit a psychic physically because they’ve gotten used to the whole experience.

On the other end of the spectrum, there’s another customer base for online psychics. They prefer the convenience that comes with online psychic readings. Or perhaps they enjoy the various offers and discounts that are available in the online psychic space.

Let’s take a quick look at the differences between local and online psychics so that you can make an informed decision.

Convenience:

Online psychics are a more convenient option than their local counterparts. You don’t have to travel or even step out of your home to get a free online psychic reading. All you need is your smartphone and a good internet connection.

Mode of communication:

Local psychics offer readings via a single mode of communication - that is, face-to-face interaction. On the other hand, you have far more options with online psychics. There’s the live psychic reading chat or email option for people who are more comfortable behind screens. You can also receive a psychic reading via phone call to psychic hotline. Plus, if you prefer a more personal communication mode, you always have the option for a video call on most online psychic platforms.

Varieties:

When you visit a local psychic, you only get to experience what he/she has to offer. Your choices are limited. For instance, if that particular psychic is specialized only in tarot card readings, that’s the most you can get!

It’s not the same with online psychics. On online psychic platforms, you’re exposed to an endless sea of choices. From love and family psychics, pet psychics, and finance psychics to astrologers, spiritual guides, and clairvoyants - you can find them all and more on online psychic websites.

Exciting Offers and Discounts:

Unlike local psychics, online psychic platforms have tons of offers and discounts for first-time users and loyal customers. Depending on which website you join, you can get free online psychic readings, session discounts, credit, and more.

FAQ

Which online website has the best psychic readers?

As per our research and homework, we can confidently say that all the websites that we’ve mentioned above are among the best on the market today. Mysticsense, Kasamba, Purple Garden, Keen, Asknow, and Oranum - all websites carefully select their psychic readers after strict screening processes. Some websites even go the extra mile by putting their psychics through practical test sessions where they evaluate their skills and personalities.

What kind of readings can you get from an online psychic?

The answer is “almost everything,” and definitely more than you can get from a local psychic. There are several kinds of psychic readings that online psychics provide, including Love & Relationships, Career, Finance & Money, Family, Pets, and more. There are also unique online readings such as astrology, horoscopes, past relationships, spiritual guidance, angel insights, oracle readings, spirit mediums, esoteric alchemy, and crystal readings.

How much does it cost to get an online psychic reading?

That depends on which platform you choose. Different online psychic networks have varied price schemes. While some of the cheapest online psychic readings start at about $0.39/minute, you can find expensive readings at the rate of about $20-$30/minute.

Are free online psychic readings honest and accurate?

Again, this depends on the website you choose. If you’re talking about well-established and reputed websites like the ones reviewed above, then you can be confident about the readings you receive. Websites like Kasamba or Mysticsense have been operating for decades and are known for having real and experienced psychics. This means you get your readings through genuine psychics that can be considered accurate and honest.

However, if you’re using a less-popular website that offers 100% free readings, then it’s most likely they such platforms use AI-generated readings. Hence, they’re baseless and false.

The bottom line is that, as long as you put your money on reputed websites that have tons of positive customer reviews, you can be sure that the readings you’ll receive are genuine.

