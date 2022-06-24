Free Psychic Reading Online - Best Free Psychic Readers Of 2022

How does an opportunity to get a free psychic reading online sound to you?

Although limited to a few minutes, a trial run can lend valuable insights into the coming days, helping you prepare better.

As a human, it’s natural for you to always look for ways to enhance your life. Once one goal is reached, the next wish takes center stage. We all strive for happiness, success, and fulfillment and have dreams that we hope to achieve. However, it can often be challenging to figure out the right path.

Knowing what the future has in store for you and how you can go about achieving your goals is a privilege you can acquire by getting a psychic reading.

Besides, there’s nothing to lose when you have free psychics at your disposal, available for online psychic readings. This includes both phone psychic readings and chat psychic readings. Talking to a psychic online eliminates the need to step out of your home and align your busy schedule with your appointment. Also, you won’t have to travel long distances if you can’t find a local psychic.

Online psychics can be anywhere in the world, and they won’t have a problem listening to your story and answering your questions using powerful psychic mediums. As long as they are gifted and experienced, their talent won’t know any geographical boundaries. Since we care about your safety and interests, we have picked the top four free psychic sites with the most experience in the industry.

Below are the four best psychic reading online platforms with reliable free psychics.

Top 4 Best Sites for Free Psychic Reading Online

1. Kasamba – Best known for psychic love readings, offering three trial minutes with every reader along with 70% off on the first session

2. Psychic Source – Ideal destination for career forecasts and financial advice, providing a free session for three minutes + 75% new user discount

3. California Psychics – Offering highly accurate spiritual readings, dream analysis, and more at $1 a minute with five complimentary minutes

4. Keen Psychics – A trusted platform for affordable astrology readings and oracle card readings, among other psychic medium sessions, including three trial minutes

When looking for a free psychic reading, it is critical to find a reputable website that you can trust. Unfortunately, many scam websites try to take your money without providing any real value in return.

Even though you may qualify for a free psychic reading on some sites as a new member, it’s best to research your options to ensure you don’t waste your time or energy on ill-trained psychics.

Besides, many websites claim to offer free psychic readings but might demand money once the trial is over.

The bottom line is that you must look for a website that has been in business for years and has positive reviews from past customers. Discover what kind of readings they offer, how capable their psychics are, and how much they charge for their services. You should also ask about their refund policy in case you’d like to get your money back when a session fails to satisfy you.

Any good psychic reading service provider will be happy to share their psychic readers’ details with you. A psychic’s abilities, experiences, and psychic mediums can give a clear idea of what to expect.

1. Kasamba — Popular Choice for Free Psychic Love Readings

Love is one of the most important aspects of our lives, which can be difficult to navigate without some guidance.

If you are looking for a trusted and reliable source for psychic love readings, look no further than Kasamba. This site has provided quality psychic readings online for over 20 years, proving its commitment to providing customers with the best possible experience.

Here are some convincing reasons Kasamba is the top choice for beginners.

Convenient and Practical Interface

Kasamba’s user-friendly interface makes it quick and easy to register and get started with your reading. Uncomplicated functions make it easy for beginners to sign up and get started – you can get registered and start chatting with one of the talented psychic readers in minutes!

This is one of the biggest reasons more than three million users trust this site for quick and error-free psychic predictions.

Three Communication Styles

With communication channels like chat, phone, and email available, you can always stay in touch with your chosen psychic reader.

Discuss Any Topic You Like

Apart from love and relationships, you can talk about anything going on in your life, be it your profession, job, finances, physical or mental health, or spiritual journey.

Get to Know Your Psychic Beforehand

Although all psychics at Kasamba are exceptionally talented and experienced, they specialize in different subjects. Hence, you’d want to find a reader who’s best at delivering psychic predictions on your desired topic.

The good news is that an extensive profile of each psychic is posted on the website for your perusal, listing their qualifications, experience, and ratings from past clients. You can also check their rates and preferred communication medium before booking a session to avoid unpleasant surprises.

In-Depth Psychic Readings

You can enjoy in-depth love readings to help you gain clarity about your relationship and love prospects. Other psychic readings are also precise and accurate, allowing you to gain actionable insights from a session.

Trial Run

All new customers get three free minutes + 70% off their first psychic reading. The cherry on top is that all readers on the platform offer a trial, meaning you can enjoy three minutes with each of them.

Caring User Support Team

The customer support at Kasamba is excellent; the representatives are always willing to help you and make your experience as empathetic and rewarding as possible. You can reach out to them via website chat, email, or phone, expecting a prompt response.

Hassle-Free Refunds

Kasamba is confident enough in its services that it promises to reimburse unsatisfied clients, given that they submit their refund requests within 24 hours. This means you’ll leave with valuable life advice or your money; nobody goes empty-handed from Kasamba.

>> Get your FREE live psychic session at Kasamba

2. Psychic Source — Globally Renowned for Accurate Career Forecasts and Financial Predictions

Since 1989, Psychic Source has come a long way and gained the trust of millions of people worldwide by offering free psychic readings and ensuring accurate revelations from top-rated psychics.

Today, it is head and shoulders above the competition when it comes to free career forecasts and financial advice, among other services.

Here are some convincing reasons Psychic Source is an excellent choice for beginners.

Safe Website

Psychic Source ensures SSL encryption to ensure your private information stays that way and doesn’t get leaked to potential scammers. Anything you discuss with your reader during a session will stay between you.

Easy-to-Use Portal

The psychic portal doesn’t have complicated functions, making it easy for newbies to create an account quickly, find a psychic, and start a session.

Psychic Bios

You can read each psychic's experience and qualifications on their bios. This feature makes it easy to find someone who matches your needs.

Rest assured that the team double-checks every detail mentioned on these profiles to prevent scams.

Guidance in All Areas

Psychic Source offers psychic readings, ranging from financial and career advice to tarot readings, fortune-telling, astrology, and numerology readings. Brace yourself for getting the guidance you need no matter what life stage you're in.

Three-Fold Interface

You can choose between phone, chat, or video readings, whichever you're most comfortable with.

Generally, people who wish to create a stronger bond with their readers go for phone psychics. However, if you don’t like conversing on call, several chat psychics are at your disposal.

Varying Rates

Since this site has a massive group of live psychics with varying skills, talent, and expertise, you can expect to receive readings at varying rates from different readers.

Overall, the services are highly affordable. Whether you want to spend no more than a dollar per minute on a session or are willing to splurge on life-changing predictions from the best online psychics, this is the right platform.

Payment Options

You can pay for your psychic reading using your PayPal account or a credit or debit card. Rest assured that both transaction channels are 100% secure. Your money won’t fall into the hands of scammers.

Free Psychics

When you book your first session with a reader on this site, you’ll be welcomed with a three-minute free psychic reading online. During this trial, you can make sense of the reader’s style and expertise on the particular subject.

If you want to continue, the next step will be to pay for a full reading. If not, you can cancel the session as soon as the trial is over.

Discounts for Fresh Members

Once you’ve successfully registered on Psychic Source and availed of the free minutes, you’ll be offered a huge discount of 75% on your first detailed session. Trust us when we say that this is an incredible opportunity to experience the magic of mystic energies and witness how they can make a difference in your life.

Satisfaction Guarantee

Psychic Source has a satisfaction guarantee, so you can be sure you're getting the best bang for your buck. Full refunds are offered to anyone who complains of not getting satisfactory service from their psychic reader.

>> Try out a secure and FREE reading on Psychic Source

3. California Psychics — Where Experts of Mystic Energies Await to Rejuvenate Your Spiritual Self

California Psychics is the top choice for many people when it comes to spiritual readings. This is because the company offers personalized readings from psychics from around the world and a host of other services that make it stand out from the competition.

Like Kasamba and Psychic Source, this brand has served people in the psychic world for decades.

Here are some convincing reasons California Psychics is an excellent choice for beginners.

Simple Website Layout

Not only does the website have an easy-to-navigate layout, but signing up is simple too. You only have to provide basic personal info and create a password for your account to commence your psychic reading journey.

Personalized Psychic Readings

California Psychics doesn’t follow a one-size-fits-all approach when delivering clairvoyant services, especially free psychic readings. Although you won’t pay the reader for the trial, they’ll never compromise on the quality and accuracy of the predictions and forecasts.

The information shared with you will be far from generalized or pre-programmed. Everything the psychic says will be based on their evaluation of your problems and circumstances.

Live Psychics Worldwide Are Only a Call/Message Away

This brand has expanded its reader base exponentially over the years. You can choose from a pool of thousands of online psychics belonging to different parts of the world.

Depending on when you log into your account, you’ll see a list of readers available for phone or chat psychic readings.

See how this is much better than finding and meeting a “psychic near me”?

Transparent Reader Profiles

The company screens all of its psychics before they are allowed to work with clients. This ensures that only the best and most accurate psychics work with clients.

California Psychics makes it easier for new users to find their ideal psychic reader by displaying all the crucial information about them on the website. Each expert has a profile highlighting their qualifications, reading style, per-minute rates, experience, specialties, ratings, and user reviews.

This means you can vet a reader until you’re satisfied in one place and take the next step confidently.

Wide Range of Services

California Psychics also offers a wide range of services. In addition to psychic readings, the company also offers tarot card readings, psychic medium readings, pet psychic readings, etc. This means you can find a reading that is right for you, no matter your needs.

Five Free Minutes

All first-time callers receive five free minutes if they use the code “ADD5”. This means you can ask any questions and get a feel for the psychic before you commit to a full reading.

Affordable Rates + Refunds

As if all the features above weren’t enough to convince a user to give this platform a try, psychic readings start at less than a dollar per minute. And if you are not satisfied with your reading, the company’s refund policy serves as a safety net.

>> Connect with Gifted, Highly-Rated Psychics at California Psychics

4. Keen Psychics — A Trusted Site With the Best Psychics for a Free Psychic Reading Online

When it comes to finding a quality psychic reading, Keen Psychics is a top choice for millions of users worldwide.

Here are some convincing reasons Keen Psychics is an excellent choice for beginners.

Sleek Website

Keen Psychics has a sleek website design that is easy to navigate. The home page has a search bar where you can type in your question and choose from a list of available psychics. You can also browse through the different psychic mediums, such as tarot cards, astrology, love advice, etc.

Large Psychic Online Base

Being one of the oldest players in the psychic reading business, Keen has gathered a massive pool of the best psychics worldwide. The readers are available 24/ seven, so you can always get a reading when you need one.

10-Minute Reading for $1.99

While standard readings start at $0.99 per minute, if you sign up for a ten-minute reading, it will only cost you $1.99.

Quick Registration

The registration process is quick and easy, and you only need to provide your email address and create a password. Once you're registered, you can start choosing your psychic.

Search Filters

The search filters make it easy to find a psychic who meets your needs. You can search by price, rating, language, and more.

Accurate Results With Psychic Mediums

Each psychic uses different psychic mediums, such as tarot cards, astrology numbers, or oracle cards. This means you can find a reader specializing in the particular type of psychic reading you're looking for to ensure insightful results.

Readings Variety

Keen Psychics offers a wide range of services, including tarot readings, dream analysis, astrology, fortune-telling, past life insights, love advice, and more.

Three-Minute Free Psychic Reading

You won’t have to pay for the first three minutes when you sign up for your first session with a psychic reader on this platform. You can use this time to determine if scheduling an entire session is worth it.

Money-Back Promise

Keen’s refund policy is very generous. If you're not satisfied with your reading, you can get a full refund within 24 hours. This makes it easy to try out the platform and its experts without worrying about wasting your money.

>> Connect with Free Psychics at Keen for an Incredible Experience.

Free Psychic Reading Online - Frequently Asked Questions

What Tricks Do Psychics Use to Deliver Accurate Psychic Readings?

If you've ever had a psychic reading, you know that it can be an enlightening experience. People around the globe swear by the psychic powers possessed by the best experts. But do you know how psychics manage to give accurate readings every time?

It turns out they use some tricks to help them connect with their clients and deliver the most accurate readings possible.

The first trick psychic readers use is called "cold reading." Cold reading is when the psychic uses general statements to make the person think they know more than they do. For example, a cold reader might say, "I see that you're going through a lot of changes in your life right now." This statement could apply to almost anyone, but it would likely resonate with the person receiving the reading.

The second trick is called "fishing." This is when the psychic asks leading questions to get information from the person. For example, they might say, "I sense that you have been through a lot of loss in your life. Is that correct?" By asking leading questions, the reader can fish for information they can use in the reading.

The third trick is called "pushing." This is when the psychic uses suggestive language to lead the person into giving them information. For example, they might say, "I see you feel lost right now. What is it that you are looking for?" This kind of language can push the person into giving them information.

The fourth trick is called "mirroring." This is when the psychic repeats back to the person what they have said. For example, if the person says, "I feel lost right now," the reader might say, "It sounds like you feel lost." This helps the psychic connect with the person and make them feel understood.

The final trick is called "reading between the lines." This involves the psychic looking for clues in what the person is saying and using those clues to interpret the reading. For example, if the person says, "I'm feeling lost right now," the psychic might interpret that to mean that the person is looking for guidance. The mystic expert can often deliver a more accurate psychic reading by reading between the lines.

What Problems Can a Psychic Help You With?

When you sign up for a free psychic reading, you’re free to pick any theme for the session. Obviously, you’d want to talk about something that’s bothering you.

Whether you go for tarot readings, fortune-telling, astrological readings, love readings, spiritual readings, numerology readings, or past-life readings, you can ask questions specific to your current situation and ask the clairvoyant expert to direct you on the right path.

Below are the common categories people reach out to psychics for help.

Relationship Problems:

When it comes to our relationships, we all want to find happiness. However, sometimes it's not easy to achieve this goal on your own.

It can feel like there is no way out when your relationship is on the rocks. However, psychics can see beyond the physical world into the spiritual realm. They can help you resolve issues preventing you from having a healthy and happy relationship.

One of the most common relationship problems that people face is communication difficulties. When there is a lack of communication, it can lead to misunderstandings and conflict. Love psychics can help you identify the root cause of the problem and help you find a way to communicate effectively with your partner.

Another common issue that couples face is trust issues. Trust is a very important part of any relationship. If you have trust issues, it can be difficult to feel close to your partner. A psychic reader can help you understand what is causing you to drift away from issues and help you find a way to overcome them.

All in all, your psychic can help you gauge if it’s worth trying to reignite the spark in your relationship or if breaking up is the right thing to do.

Career Issues:

If you feel lost in your career or you are not reaching your potential, a psychic may be able to help.

If you are struggling to figure out which path to take with your career, talking to a psychic can be very helpful. These mystic advisors can give you clarity and guidance on what steps to take next. They can also help you identify any potential obstacles standing in your way.

On the other hand, if you feel stressed out or unhappy at your job, the reader can help you figure out how to better deal with the situation. Moreover, they will work with you to identify any negative energy affecting your work performance.

Lastly, if you want to improve your job performance, a psychic can help you tap into your hidden potential. They can also give you tips on better managing your time and energy.

Family Conflicts:

Family drama often involves intense emotions and can be very complicated. You may feel stuck in a cycle of arguing and bickering that seems impossible to break free from. Psychics are experts in helping people resolve such conflicts, find peace, and restore peace to their homes by reading the energy around them and their loved ones.

One type of family conflict that a psychic can help you with is disagreements about money. Money is often a source of stress and conflict in families. A clairvoyant advisor can help you communicate better and find a resolution in such a situation.

A psychic reader can also help you with parenting issues. While parenting can be a difficult and stressful job, your reader can help you and your partner understand each other's perspectives and find a resolution.

Apart from this, the psychic can assist you with overcoming struggles related to familial disputes like divorce, inheritance, elder care, and extended family issues.

Financial Worries:

Do you feel like you're constantly struggling to make ends meet? Are you worried about your financial future?

If so, a psychic can help!

If you struggle with money management, a clairvoyant specialist can help you understand your spending patterns and offer advice on saving your money and budgeting.

Additionally, if you are dealing with debt, both chat and phone psychics can help you see the situation from a different perspective and offer guidance on how to get out of debt. Besides this, if you are worried about making investments, a psychic can assist you with understanding the risks and rewards associated with different investment options to ensure you make a well-informed decision.

How Can You Identify a Gifted Reader When Getting a Free Psychic Reading Online?

When you are looking for a psychic reading, it is crucial to find someone gifted and experienced in the art of divination.

A free psychic reading online is the best opportunity to do just that.

So how do you know if you are getting a reading from a gifted psychic reader?

First, a gifted psychic will have many years of experience. They must have been providing readings for a long time and will have a wealth of knowledge to share with you. You can read about their track record on their profile and further ask about their experience level when you first contact them.

Second, they will be able to provide you with specific details about your life, telling you things that you would not know otherwise. This is one of the key signs of working with a gifted psychic.

Third, a reader with mystic powers will have a solid connection to the spirit world. They will be able to communicate with spirits and give you messages from them.

Furthermore, a gifted psychic will give you unbiased guidance and advice. They will be able to help you make decisions about your life.

Lastly, they will have a positive energy about them, which will make you feel comfortable and at ease. If you feel anxious or your gut tells you something is wrong, the reader may not be what they claim. Hence, listen to your instincts and trust the vibes.

Why Have People Stopped Searching for a Local Psychic Shop?

Gone are the days when people used to do Google search for a local psychic. The biggest reason for this is that some of the best psychics in the world can now be found online! The COVID-19 also played a key role in making this happen.

There are many reasons people choose to get psychic readings online instead of from “psychics near me”. Here are some of them:

Convenience: You can get a psychic reading online from the comfort of your own home - no need to travel to see a psychic!

Affordability: Online psychic readings tend to be more affordable than in-person readings.

Flexibility: You can usually choose the time and date that works best for you instead of working around a psychic's schedule.

More choices: With so many psychics offering online readings, you're sure to find one that you connect with - no matter your budget or needs.

Anonymity: If you're not comfortable sharing your personal information with a psychic, you can remain anonymous online.

No pressure: You can take your time to think about your questions and choose the reader you feel is the best fit for you without feeling pressured to make a decision on the spot.

Better readings: Many people find that they get better readings from online psychics because they're not distracted by their surroundings or other people.

Free psychic readings: Online psychics on some reputable platforms offer a free psychic reading for newcomers to get them accustomed to the process.

Final Thoughts

Most people seek out free psychic readings to get a glimpse into what the future holds for them.

The best online psychics will provide you with mind-blowing insights into your past, present, and future self. This can be an incredibly helpful way to understand yourself and your journey better.

While a psychic reading can undoubtedly be a powerful tool for improving your life, you must not forget that, ultimately, you are in control of your destiny. Use the insights from your reading as guidance, but trust your intuition and instincts when making decisions about your life.

More importantly, stay away from scammers and fake readers by sticking to the websites reviewed in this article.

With a little bit of effort, you can use a psychic reading to help you achieve your dreams and live your desired life!

Good luck!