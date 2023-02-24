5 Best Cheap Psychics for Affordable Psychic Readings by Phone, Chat, & Video

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not necessarily reflect the same of KGTV /10News.com.

There’s a lot of talk about “toxic positivity” these days.

Basically, this is a fancy term that means what we’ve always suspected: putting on a mask and pretending that everything is “fine” is NOT fine.

But…

Even with so much talk about accepting your emotions and trying to actively overcome them instead of hiding them, many people still prefer to live in denial.

Where am I going with that?

Well, I guess all I want to say is that there’s nothing wrong with you.

In fact, if you’re looking for cheap psychics, it means you’ve already taken the first step that many people are afraid to take − accepting that you’re not fine.

And so it’s my duty to make sure you have the best experience possible, to get you on track to a happier, fulfilling life.

In this article, my team and I have selected the best cheap psychic websites with 400,000+ reviews, hundreds of readers, 30+ years of experience, and great customer service.

Our top picks also give free minutes to try a few psychics before you make a final decision − which is particularly important if this is your first time.

Anyway, let’s get started.

Best 5 Sites for Cheap Psychics & Psychic Readings

For a quick answer to your question, look at the summary table below to get an idea of where to find the best cheap psychics and what each site has to offer.

1. Keen – Best Cheap Psychics Online ($1.99 for 10-minutes)

Pros

Featured in Bustle, Women’s Health, & Cosmopolitan

200+ psychic readers

Experts in tarot readings

Over 50% of psychics are tarot readers

Some readers have 30+ years of experience

Cheap prices starting at $1.99/min (before discounts)

(before discounts) 10 minutes for $1.99

100% satisfaction guarantee

400K+ reviews from verified customers

Cons

No video chats

The legacy of Keen's excellence goes all the way back to 1999. In these 23 years, they’ve helped 14M+ clients solve their life, love, and career problems.

As a gauge of quality, Keen offers a satisfaction guarantee on your first reading.

Experienced Cheap Psychics with 400,000+ Reviews

Keen has a large collection of 200+ online psychic readers.

Some of these psychics have more than 30 years of experience, and all together, they’ve received more than 400K customer reviews.

While Keen doesn’t offer video readings, you can still opt for the traditional phone and chat options.

If your preferred psychic reader isn’t available right away, you can always use the site's matching tool to get other suggestions.

The tool will ask you how you're feeling, what you plan to do, and what kind of guidance you're hoping to get. After that, it will suggest 3 psychic readers that suit your specific needs.

Expert Tarot Card Readers

Of all the psychic readers on Keen, 130 (around 50% of them) offer tarot readings on many topics, such as love, career, and life in general.

Having said that, you can also request spiritual readings, numerology readings, or astrology readings, all of which are of an equally good standard.

If you're fresh to the spiritual world, you may feel at ease with Keen. They include daily horoscopes, articles about love, suggestions on astral projection, material that is centered on astrology, as well as free psychic readings using virtual tarot cards.

Find Cheap Psychics Online

It's no wonder that Keen has become something of a renowned brand, given the company's regular discounts, which make it possible to get high-quality readings across a wide range of subjects.

As a new member, you can get a 10-minutes for just $1.99, plus 3 extra minutes free of charge.

Additionally, Keen offers affordable readings (after introductory discounts) with prices starting at only $1.99 per minute.

2. Kasamba – Best Cheap Psychics for Love Matters

Pros

Love & Relationships experts

200,000+ 5-star ratings

More than 4 million happy clients

30+ psychic reading categories

More than 2 decades of experience

Easy navigation and filtering tools

50+ psychics under $2/minute

70% discount on your first session

Free psychic readings (3 min)

Money-back guarantee

Cons

No video call readings

Kasamba has been around for 23 years, and in that time it has amassed 4 million happy customers. So happy, in fact, that they’ve given over 200,000 5-star ratings to Kasamba's psychics.

All this to say… Kasamba is one of the most reputable online psychic reading websites.

And when it comes to variety, they have around 300 psychic experts to provide readings by phone and online chat for 30+ specialties (including love readings, past life readings, cartomancy, and more).

Cheap Psychics in 30+ Specialties

Their extensive network covers every facet of both professional and personal issues, although their LBTQ+ inclusive love readings and tarot card readings seem to be the most popular services.

That said, you can also find 100+ cheap dream analysis experts as well as psychics that specialize in work and career advice.

Clients with more experience may ask for more unique readings based on the Wicca, and the Kabbalah, and even receive a glimpse into their former lives.

You may utilize the website's search bar and filters to find a cheap psychic by inputting your desired keywords, preferences, and budget per min.

Introductory Deals & Discounts

If you’re looking for a cheap psychic reading, Kasamba won’t disappoint. Kasamba offers its new clients 3 free minutes of consultation time with any of its experts.

Plus, your 1st session comes with a 70% discount, which helps you get a longer, detailed psychic reading over the phone or online chat without spending too much.

And when it’s time to get a paid reading without the discount deals for new customers, you won’t have to break the bank either. Kasamba has over 50 psychics charging under $2/minute— one of the cheapest rates on the market.

TONS of Free Content

Apart from cheap readings, Kasamba provides an abundance of resources for anyone who would want to learn more about the spiritual world before scheduling a meeting.

Free horoscopes, compatibility charts, and love predictions are all available.

You may learn a lot from the articles posted on their lively blog, all of which were authored by expert psychics.

The afterlife, numerology, psychic predictions, and the hidden meanings of tarot cards are just a few of the interesting themes covered there.

Great Satisfaction Guarantee

Even though Kasamba’s cheap psychics are experienced and skilled in their craft, sometimes you might not be entirely satisfied with your reading.

In this case, the website will give you your money back without asking any questions.

3. Psychic Source – Personalized Cheap Psychics by Phone

Pros

Phone, email, chat, and video readings

Specialized Spiritual Growth psychics

30+ years of experience

Psychics undergo rigorous screening

Friendly and compassionate psychics

$1/min packs for new customers

3-minute free psychic reading

Satisfaction guarantee

Cons

No 100% free psychic reading online

Psychic Source stands out for providing affordable prices that start at $4.99 per minute. Their spiritual counselors have more than 30 years of expertise, and not a single one of them has less than 4 stars.

Additionally, the website’s psychics are described by many users as friendly and compassionate.

Find a Cheap Psychic Reader

Like Kasamba, Psychic Source provides a large number of psychics (280+, to be exact). But besides providing chat and phone readings, you could also talk to them via video calls.

Additionally, you could use the “Find a Psychic” tool to avoid wasting time browsing through each and every profile manually.

You'll be asked to fill out a short survey regarding your reasons for seeking a psychic reading online, the area of expertise you need, the methods you'd want your reader to employ, and the communication style you like.

After you have completed everything, you will be given a selection of personalized psychic readers from which to choose.

Strictly Vetted Affordable Psychics

You might be reluctant to get a cheap psychic reading because you’re not certain about the quality. This shouldn’t be a concern on Psychic Source.

A significant number of their cheap clairvoyants have more than 20 years of experience, and each of their consultants is placed through a rigorous screening procedure that tests the extent of their paranormal talents.

This way, you can rest assured that “cheap” doesn’t mean compromise on quality.

There are 33 different areas of spirituality that Psychic Source may advise on, but the most sought-after are love, career, and spiritual readings.

Introductory Deals & Free Minutes

Newcomers will get 3 free minutes to try out the service, and they can buy a discounted $1/min pack for up to 30 minutes. In other words, Psychic Source is one of the best places to go if you want to have a long and cheap psychic reading.

If you're not happy with your psychic reading, you can get your money back. If you have any questions or issues, you may contact them at any time at their around-the-clock number.

Great Informational Content for FREE

Psychic Source provides educational materials to those interested in the paranormal. Learn how psychic predictions work, get your daily horoscope for free and get tips to get the most out of your first psychic reading, all in one convenient spot.

4. Oranum – Cheap Phone Psychics via Video Call

Pros

10 years of experience

500K+ satisfied customers

FREE live chat room to get a feel of the psychics

Specialized in psychic readings via VIDEO

Easy way to control your spending

90+ fortune-telling experts

Round-the-clock support

10,000 FREE credits

Cons

The credit system is confusing at first

Oranum isn’t as established as our other top selections since it wasn't created until 2011.

Nonetheless, their modern video online platform has helped them get over half a million customers over the last decade.

That’s right. While you can get psychic readings by phone on the website, we strongly recommend getting a video reading as that’s what they really specialize in.

Cheap Live VIDEO Psychic Readings

Worried about the future? Oranum is worth giving a try. It has 91 psychic readers specializing in fortune telling, and most are quite cheap, charging only 2000 coins per minute.

But predicting the future is only the beginning. Oranum provides online psychic readings in 12 different areas (including tarot readings and psychic medium readings) via a network of 100+ psychics. Numerology, dream interpretation, and tarot readings are just a few examples.

Detailed Profiles and a Matching Tool

The good news − you can check the psychic mediums or psychic readers’ profiles to see their pictures, their specialties, as well as a few pre-recorded videos. You can also easily see if a psychic reader is available or not.

Additionally, you can watch psychic readers perform live and answer other people’s questions without even creating an account. That said, you’ll obviously have to create an account if you want to ask questions yourself.

Like our other picks, the website lets you use an easy matching tool to find the right fit for you. However, it’s a bit hard to find as it’s located in the footer. If you can’t find it, scroll all the way down and look for “Psychic Match” on the right side of the screen.

Affordable Prices & Special Deals

You'll need to convert your cash into "credits" (the site’s currency) before you can talk to a psychic reader at a cost of between $1 and $9.99 every minute.

Although it may be inconvenient, this function ensures that your credit card is never overcharged since you always have to purchase credits beforehand.

As a new member of Oranum, you can enter your credit card details (you won’t be charged) to get 10,000 coins. These coins can help you ask a few questions or get a completely free psychic reading for 3-10 minutes.

5. AskNow – Best Cheap Phone Psychics

Pros

Psychics with 40+ years of experience

1M+ satisfied customers

Most rigorously screened psychics online

Introductory packages cost only $1 per minute

Free psychic reading (5 free minutes)

Ask a live psychic a FREE question

100% satisfaction guaranteed

Convenient mobile app on iOS devices

English & Spanish psychic readings

Psychic advisors available 24/7

Cons

The app isn’t available on Android devices

AskNow's expert online psychic readers are among the most strictly vetted in the industry, and they've been providing chat and phone readings since 2005.

Now, you’re probably thinking, “Strictly vetted psychics doesn’t sound cheap. It must cost a lot of money.” Not on AskNow.

This psychic platform has psychics for every budget. It groups its psychics into three categories; Top-Rated Advisors, Elite Advisors, and Master Advisors.

Top-Rated Advisors offer the most affordable psychic readings on the platform.

Cheap Psychic Readings by Phone

First of all, you should know that AskNow’s psychic mediums are popular for providing detailed online psychic readings by phone more than anything else.

In 18 years, they've built up a good loyal base of more than 1 million customers.

When it comes to specialties, most customers seem to opt for tarot readings and love readings. But as you may have guessed, the website offers many more specialties, including career advice, past life readings, numerology readings, palm reading, and more.

Cheap Psychic Reading Deals & Discounts

Before booking a phone reading with an online psychic, you may educate yourself using AskNow's free material. Daily horoscopes are provided for free, and more assistance may be located in the form of an up-to-date blog section.

If you’re looking for a cheap phone psychic, the initial deal on AskNow gives new users 30 minutes for $30. This equates to a 93% discount if you pick a Master psychic that typically charges $14/minute.

Additionally, you get 5 free minutes with your first discounted package, which is more than what other online psychic reading platforms offer.

FREE App

While AskNow doesn’t offer online psychic readings via video, they do provide a good mobile app for iOS devices.

With this free app, you can easily browse psychic mediums and book a phone psychic reading session even if you’re on the go.

How We Found the Best Cheap Psychics Online

Are Customer Reviews Public on the Site?

As expected, the best online psychic reading sites have received thousands of positive reviews from customers over the years.

But we’re not only talking about reviews on their own website. We’re also talking about unbiased reviews on independent websites such as Reddit and Trustpilot.

That said, when it comes to choosing the right psychic reader for you, the official website reviews are particularly helpful to see what customers think of their reading style (compassionate or honest) and accuracy.

Do Both Expensive and Cheap Psychics Have Relevant Experience?

Obviously, we gave a better score to online psychic services that have been providing psychic or tarot card readings for 20 years or longer.

This ensures that you don’t have to sacrifice quality when you get a psychic reading online by phone, video, or chat.

Are There Various Specialties on the Websites?

Here’s the truth − psychics don’t know everything. This is why they generally specialize in a few categories, such as love, career, or finance. Gifted psychics can also use a wide variety of tools, including tarot cards, crystal balls, and more.

As such, we’ve made sure to recommend online psychic reading sites with a wide variety so that you can get the most accurate reading for your specific situation.

Do Cheap Online Psychics Still Provide Value?

Our top picks include accurate psychics that don't cost an arm and a leg while still providing high-quality services.

We also highlighted psychic reading websites that offer good discounts and, in some cases, free online psychic readings for new customers, like Keen’s 10 minutes for $1.99 or Kasamba’s 70% discount.

Do The Psychic Sites Provide a Satisfaction Guarantee?

The websites above may provide cheap psychic phone reading, but they also give you a satisfaction guarantee so that you don’t take any risks.

This way, you can try a few psychic advisors, and if they’re not up to par, you won’t have to spend a dime.

If you ask us, that’s a guarantee all online psychic services should have. But unfortunately, only a handful do.

Phone vs. Video vs. Chat Readings

Phone Psychic Reading

Phone psychic readings are just what you'd expect: a free-flowing dialogue with the reader of your choice.

Cheap psychic phone reading is perfect for you if you’re not a fan of texting and would rather speak what's on your mind rather than type it down.

In general, phone psychic readings provide a more personal and compassionate experience, like talking to an empathetic friend.

However, phone psychic readings are generally slightly more expensive than chat readings, although that’s not always the case.

Most importantly, getting the most out of a phone psychic reading requires going into the session with a positive mindset.

Chat Readings

All of our top recommendations provide cheap psychic readings online through live chat. These online psychic reading services give you the best value for your money, with prices starting at just $1.99 per minute on some online psychic reading platforms like Psychic Source.

Another advantage, beyond price, is that you can get readings at any time, wherever you are. People won’t overhear you, so you won’t feel embarrassed.

In addition, online chat readings are helpful if you don’t have time to give it your 100% attention. If you’re always busy, getting an online chat reading could be the only option.

Readings via Video

As you may have guessed, a video call feels a lot more personal than any other type of online psychic reading.

In fact, they’re probably the second best thing to an in-person psychic reading.

And even if you’re shy… you could simply turn off your camera. You’d still be able to see your online psychic, and they could still read your energies and give you accurate psychic readings.

However, it’s worth noting that online psychic reading via video tends to be the most expensive option, so it might be worth leveraging an introductory offer like the $1/minute deal offered by Psychic Source.

FAQs about Cheap Psychic Readings Online

Why Do Online Psychics Offer Cheap Readings?

Online psychics offer cheap readings for many reasons… but first of all, online psychics are cheaper because they don’t have to pay the rent.

Then, affordable online psychic readings often come in the form of introductory discounts. In such cases, online psychic reading services try to make it easy for new customers to try their services so they don’t mind losing money on the first session.

Additionally, the best online psychics are more than happy to give cheap psychic readings online to help you get clarity and move forward in life. They know that your happiness is more important than money, so they still want to help you at affordable prices.

Can You Trust Cheap Psychic Readings?

Yes, you can trust cheap online psychics. However, that’s only because in our review we found cheap psychic readers on legitimate online psychic websites.

To save even more money, it’s also a good idea to take advantage of introductory discounts on the best psychic reading sites like Kasamba and Psychic Source.

That said, even after your trial period ends, you’ll still be able to find cheap phone psychic readings on most of the psychic websites reviewed above.

Why Should You Get Cheap Psychic Readings By Phone?

You should get cheap psychic readings by phone if you want a more personal connection with the best psychic reader without paying top dollar for a video reading.

Additionally, almost all the best psychics offer phone psychic readings, but not all offer affordable psychic readings via video call. This means that you’ll get more options to choose from, whether you’re looking for the best tarot reading possible, a palm reading, or any other type of reading.

Finally, if this is your first psychic session, talking with your advisor over the phone is highly recommended as you’ll tend to remember a lot more than if you were just casually texting.

Can You Get a $1/minute Cheap Psychic Reading?

Yes, you can get a $1 psychic reading on the online psychic websites we’ve mentioned above by taking advantage of introductory discounts.

Additionally, the best online psychic websites like Psychic Source and AskNow give you 3 or 5 extra minutes, which means you’ll be paying even less than $1/minute in total.

How to Know if Cheap Psychic Readers are Genuine?

To know if a psychic reader is genuine, you should look at their customer reviews first. The more 5-star reviews, the better.

Additionally, a gifted psychic reader will give you detailed information about your life that nobody else knows about. By contrast, fake psychics will generally make broad statements that could apply to anyone.

You’ll also be surprised to see how easy it is for a psychic to connect with you and make you feel at home in just a few minutes. Their heightened perception skills allow them to tune in with you and talk to your subconscious mind directly.

Best Cheap Psychic Readings Online − Conclusion

Our #1 pick for the best cheap psychic readings is Keen.

The platform has over 400,000 positive customer reviews and has been featured on renowned publications like Bustle, Women’s Health, and Cosmopolitan. Not to mention, their incredible 10 minutes for $1.99 and 3 free minutes deals are hard to beat.

Kasamba is our next choice for its highly-experienced psychic advisors with 200,000+ reviews, a satisfaction guarantee, 70% OFF your first session, and 3 free minutes.

But if video readings are what you’re looking for, Psychic Source is the next best option for cheap readings. Psychics here have over 3 decades of experience and have been thoroughly screened.

But whichever option you decide to choose, know this − you will notice a change in your life.

In fact, for the first time in ages, you may feel joyful and even happy.

This is because online psychics have this powerful ability to give you control back over your life, and there’s nothing more empowering than that.