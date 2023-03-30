Discover the 20 Best Sites To Buy TikTok Followers

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not necessarily reflect the same of KGTV/10News.com.

TikTok has taken over the digital world, particularly among

younger social media users.

The platform displays, for the most part, the short videos that have turned TikTok into a phenomenon. 700 million active users watch a total of more than a billion of those videos every day, creating a social media opportunity that’s crucial for any individual or business that wants to boost its online exposure.

The TikTok app is available to virtually anyone. It is most often downloaded onto smartphones, but the service can be watched on laptop and desktop browsers as well. And the more people who are exposed to your videos on TikTok, the more quickly you’ll be able to grow an active and involved community interested in your content.

How Do You Build a TikTok Following?

You could post videos regularly and ask your family and friends to follow your account and watch them, of course. But with hundreds of millions of potential TikTok viewers, that’s a drop in the bucket. And with more than a billion videos watched each day, chances are slim that others would actually find your posts.

Here’s the secret many people don’t realize: the more popular your TikTok account is, the more often your videos will be shown to random users who might want to see them.

So what determines TikTok popularity? The number of followers your account has, and how many times your videos have already been viewed and liked. In other words, it’s a catch-22. You need followers to be seen in order to accumulate followers.

There’s a shortcut, though: buying TikTok followers to jumpstart your account’s popularity. When you notice that an account or a post has gone viral out of nowhere, that’s often what has happened.

Sadly, there are many fly-by-night outfits using bots to create “fake” followers that will not only disappear as soon as they’re added, they might get your account banned for violating TikTok’s terms of service.

What you need to become popular on TikTok are real followers, and some reputable sites supply high-quality ones. Here are the 20 best places to buy TikTok followers.

20 Best Vendors to Buy TikTok Followers in 2023

You can guess this service’s focus from its name. TokMatik specializes in providing authentic TikTok likes, views — and followers — to its customers.

The engagements delivered by TokMatik are real ones. That means your new followers will be real TikTok users with real accounts, exactly the type that the platform’s algorithms use to judge whether your videos are worth showing to other users.

TokMatik offers packages to fit everyone’s needs and budgets. You can choose to buy anywhere from 100 to 10,000 real followers at prices that start at less than $5.00, and they’re delivered instantly to your account. And they’re the highest-quality TikTok followers you can buy anywhere: real, not bot-generated. You can even buy TikTok likes and views with just a few more clicks.

Their knowledgeable customer service team is available 24/7, the ordering process is simple, and you’re never asked to give them your account password. Best of all, you don’t have to worry about your account’s safety; these are followers that will never violate TikTok’s rules and will never get you suspended or banned.

Growing your followers quickly and easily with TokMatik is the first step toward TikTok popularity.

Your videos will be seen more often by users who’ve never seen your content before, giving them the opportunity to like and follow your account. Your organic growth will soar and boost your visibility even more — meaning you’re on your way to becoming a TikTok influencer or growing your business’s visibility and revenue.

It was easy for us to put TokMatik at the top of our list of TikTok providers.

Twicsy is more of a full-service provider. Instead of just purchasing TikTok engagements, you can also use their service to add Instagram followers, likes and views. For people and companies who want to build their presence across social media and not just on TikTok, Twicsy is a natural choice.

This company has been around for quite a while and has built a huge customer base of well-known influencers and businesses. The followers you purchase will all be from real accounts, the type of engagements that will stick long-term and contribute to your TikTok popularity.

And if you’re concerned that the followers won’t “appear real,” Twicsy is happy to deliver the engagements more slowly over time, instead of delivering them immediately as they usually do. Their support is top-notch and their prices are reasonable.

Your new TikTok followers won’t only convince the algorithms to display your videos widely, but they’ll provide “social proof” to other users that your content is worth watching and your account is worth following. That’s the ticket to boosting your influence and organic following on social media — and it all starts with buying followers from Twicsy.

Buzzoid has been one of the world’s largest Instagram service providers for years, having delivered more than 10 billion IG likes over that time. (They offer Instagram views and followers, too.)

They’ve now expanded their services to sell TikTok followers as well, using the same proven methods and guaranteeing the same high quality they’re known for. Just as with their Instagram followers, Buzzoid’s TikTok followers are all real people, following you from accounts that TikTok will recognize as genuine and important.

The result: your account will have a vastly larger follower base, it will be seen by the platform’s algorithms as authoritative, and your videos will be shown to many more random users than have ever seen your content before. Even better, many of those new organic viewers will like your videos and follow your account, growing your TikTok presence even more.

Buzzoid’s TikTok followers packages are affordable on any budget (and you can purchase as many as 20,000 followers at one time), they accept credit cards, debit cards, and crypto, and customer support is available 24 hours a day. That type of service is how Buzzoid got so big in the Instagram world and it’s now available to TikTok users, too.

Rushmax is another well-known, reputable Instagram service provider that’s now offering the same high-quality services for TikTok accounts.

They offer two types of followers packages. One provides real followers with real accounts, and the other delivers premium followers from users who are more active on the service and have their own large followings. Premium followers cost a little more, but both types of engagements are authentic and desirable and both are priced competitively.

These followers are just what you need when you’re trying to get your TikTok account off the ground, or supercharge your credibility and authority on the platform.

More users than ever will be shown your videos, they’ll see that your account has a large following, and they’ll be much more likely to follow you themselves. That’s called organic growth — and it’s the key to success on social media.

Rushmax delivers followers instantly, provides expert and helpful customer support, and will be happy to boost your Instagram presence as well as your standing on TikTok. What more could you want from a social media vendor?

5. iDigic

This provider offers engagements on all major social media platforms, but it's TikTok followers packages are noteworthy for their low prices and fast delivery. Like Rushmax, they allow you to choose between real followers and premium followers who are more active on TikTok, and they’re a professionally run, quality operation.

6. Stormlikes

The choice at Stormlikes is similar, between lower-priced but authentic TikTok followers, and higher-priced active followers. Packages are available from 100-10,000 engagements, and the speed of delivery depends on whether you’ve chosen high-quality or active followers. Stormlikes is a one-stop shop that also offers Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Twitch services.

7. TikFuel

The company’s name makes it obvious that they focus on TikTok, although they sell Instagram services as well. TikFuel is one of the lower-priced alternatives you can find when you want to buy TikTok followers, but they deliver real engagements without the use of bots and delivery starts almost immediately.

8. BuzzVoice

BuzzVoice is one of the higher-priced services offering real TikTok followers, and their delivery is only guaranteed to begin within 12 hours. On the positive side, though, they’re a full-service TikTok provider; not only can they deliver followers, views and likes, but they will also create TikTok comments and shares for your account.

9. InfluBoss

Here’s another budget provider that only provides engagements for TikTok. They deliver real followers in less than an hour, offer one of the largest varieties of payment options (including Bitcoin), and they’re one of the only services that will let you purchase as few as 50 followers.

10. TokUpgrade

After these reviews, we’ll discuss the pros and cons of so-called “growth services” like TokUpgrade. Instead of buying a specific number of followers, though, TokUpgrade targets users who might want to follow you and then engages with them individually. You have to pay at least $15 per week and the growth is slow, but the followers are definitely real.

11. Trollishly

Trollishly may be the most full-featured social media provider on this list. Not only do they work with many platforms, but they can also provide TikTok follows, likes, views, autolikes, shares, saves, comments, and mentions. Their prices for real followers are reasonable, they have 24/7 customer service, and they have years of experience in the market.

12. BoostYourPresence

This is one of the few TikTok vendors located in the U.S., and they provide real followers from real accounts. Their website is difficult to navigate and their prices are higher than average, but many customers like the reassurance that BoostyourPresence is an American company that’s been around for a while.

13. TikRoyal

TikRoyal is a budget provider that will deliver 100 followers to your TikTok account for just two bucks, although it may take a full day for them all to arrive. (They’ll sell you as many as 7,500 followers for a lower-than-normal price as well.) This is also one of the only companies that sells live viewers for TikTok streams.

14. FeedPixel

You can purchase interactions on almost all social media platforms from FeedPixel, including Telegram and Soundcloud. They’re a higher-priced service, with their real TikTok followers among the most expensive available. There’s one advantage to using them, though; they have packages that combine TikTok followers, likes and views for one price.

15. TikTokRush

If you just want to dip your toes into the water, TikTokRush will sell you as few as 20 high-quality followers, although you could buy 50 followers for the same price from lower-priced services. That should tell you that TikTokRush is an expensive option, although their engagements are real and should boost your account’s presence.

16. SMM Laboratory

Users who are serious about growing their TikTok account with either male or female followers should check this provider out. They give you a choice of gender, as well as offering both “stock” and “guaranteed” followers. And if you’re purchasing TikTok likes too, you can select the country your engagements come from. Those services are more expensive, of course.

17. Flatfitty

Weird name, real followers, cheapest prices. Flatfitty has a collection of followers packages starting with 50 followers for 68 cents, up to 20,000 fans for a reasonable price. Some users are dubious about the quality of followers for such a low price, but most have been fully satisfied with their results.

18. SocialFansGeek

This provider is almost as cheap as the other budget options we’ve listed, and while they say those inexpensive followers will be real, they also guarantee that they’ll replace any that drop out of your account. And they’ll work with you to deliver targeted followers in any countries you specify.

19. InstaFollowers

Don’t worry about the name. They started by providing Instagram engagements but now provide high-quality TokTok ones, too. The engagements are authentic, and you can purchase anywhere from 100 to a whopping 100,000 followers at prices that are comparable to what most of their competitors charge. They offer many services for all social media platforms as well.

20. Boost Hill

Boost Hill also serves a large number of platforms, but their TikTok followers are worth considering. They’re high-quality and real, albeit more expensive than many of our top choices. Delivery is instant, support is excellent, and they offer other hard-to-find engagements like comments and live stream views.

Buying TikTok Followers: Does It Really Help?

It sure does — that is, if you want to grow your account to become an influencer or a more successful business.

TikTok has so many users and hosts so many videos that “ordinary” people can’t make much of a dent. In fact, the only way the platform can determine whose videos to display is to use algorithms that measure the popularity of an individual video and the authority of the account that posted it.

In other words, if you don’t have lots of followers for your TikTok account, you won’t be considered “important” and your videos will probably only be seen by your friends on the platform. When you buy real TikTok followers from one of the providers we’ve listed, your account’s importance immediately grows and you’re on your way.

That’s not the end of the story, though. As your content is seen by a much larger audience, you have the opportunity to add large numbers of new, organic followers who are interested in your videos, viewpoint, or business. That adds even more authority to your account — and you’re on your way to becoming a true influencer or selling your business’s products or services.

Doesn’t that sound a lot easier and faster than painstakingly finding people, one by one, who might be interested in following you? Buying TikTok followers sends your growth soaring rapidly — and it only takes a few minutes and a few bucks.

What About Those “Growth Services” that Promise the World?

They sound good at first. “Just pay us $XX or $XXX a month and we’ll grow your TikTok account for you!”

Before biting on their sales pitch, remember what your parents said about things sounding too good to be true.

First of all, not all growth services are reputable. Many just try to sign up as many clients as possible, since all of that recurring revenue is money they don’t have to “work” for. Sadly, a good number of so-called growth services have automated their delivery of engagements, meaning they deliver fake followers, likes or views that disappear quickly and hurt your account.

Second, even the best growth services usually won’t tell you exactly how many followers (or likes, or views) they’ll provide each month. They normally just say they deliver “the proper amount” for the size and type of your TikTok account.

If that approach works for you, terrific. But if it doesn’t? How can you tell them they’re not delivering enough followers to grow your account if they never made a solid promise to start with?

Finally, these services are designed to be long-term solutions, not immediate “energy shots” for your account. If you don’t see much growth, they’re likely to tell you “We’re almost there, just wait a couple of more months and it will happen!” Meanwhile, they’re collecting several more months’ worth of payments from you.

When you purchase TikTok followers, views, and/or likes from a reputable provider, you’ll see them arrive in your account almost immediately, and your organic growth should start shortly after that. It’s a one-time purchase for a reasonable fee.

And when you buy followers or other engagements from one of the trustworthy services we’ve reviewed, that gives you full control over your TikTok growth strategy. You decide if you need to add more engagements, how many to add, and how to time their delivery.

Buying followers is the smart choice.

Succeeding on TikTok

Whether you want to become a TikTok influencer, you plan to build your business with the help of a large social media following, or you simply want the ego boost that comes with a large online following, there are three keys to TikTok success.