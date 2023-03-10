10 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Followers & Boost Engagement

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not necessarily reflect the same of KGTV/10News.com.

When it comes to the world's biggest social media platform, Instagram, having a high follower count is the key to lucrative sponsorship deals, better brand awareness, and higher engagement rates.

Unfortunately, gaining followers organically on Instagram isn't as easy as it sounds. Even with high-quality content and savvy social media marketing strategies, reaching the numbers you need to be seen as a valuable Instagram influencer can take years.

That's why more and more Instagram accounts are turning to buying followers to gain an edge over competitor profiles. But to ensure purchased followers help and not hurt your Instagram profile, you need to make sure to buy from reputable sites.

Check out our top picks for the best sites to buy Instagram followers for guaranteed success on the social media platform.

10 Best Sites To Buy Instagram Followers

1. Twicsy - High-Quality & Active Followers

Site Features

24/7 Customer support team

No Instagram password is required for services

Instant delivery of followers

Secure checkout & payment processing

IG Follower Package Options

Twicsy is all about helping brands and businesses reach their full potential on Instagram and has crafted custom packages with specific follower tiers in mind.

High-quality packages range from 100 to 5000 followers, and there's no limit to the amount you can order. These followers are suitable for boosting brand credibility and providing social proof that you're a trusted authority in your industry. In addition, high-quality follower packages come with many perks, such as free auto-refills and fast delivery.

If you are serious about becoming the next Instagram Influencer, opt for Twicsy's Active Follower packages. These followers are real people - not bots or fake Instagram accounts - ready to engage with your content for better engagement rates and brand exposure. Active follower packages come with guaranteed delivery, little to no drop-off, and auto-refill protection.

Why We Like Twicsy

Twicsy has created a fantastic platform to help people buy Instagram followers without flagging the Instagram algorithm for violating site terms and conditions. On top of offering high-quality services at fair prices, Twicsy comes with guarantees that protect your purchase in the event of any problems.

2. Buzzoid - Followers From Real Accounts

Site Features

Multiple payment methods accepted

Only Instagram Username required

New followers delivered fast

Compliant with Instagram's Terms & Conditions

IG Follower Package Options

Buzzoid makes no compromises when it comes to quality. Their follower packages are filled with real people genuinely interested in what you have to say, which is everyone from small businesses to global brands is flocking to Buzzoid for their follower needs.

Active follower packages are the most popular on the site, offering as few as 100 and as many as 5000 followers per order. There is no limit to the number of times you can top up your account, and delivery is always fast.

The site also offers high-quality followers with slightly less profile information, but still great for boosting an overall follower count and providing social proof to potential sponsors. These packages are available in larger quantities of up to 20,000 IG followers.

Why We Like Buzzoid

Buzzoid has long been the go-to site for Insta accounts needing to generate more followers quickly. With same-day delivery of high-quality followers and secure payment options, Buzzoid is perfect for those wanting to get a jumpstart on their Instagram journey without compromising the safety of their account.

3. Rushmax - Premium & High-Quality Followers

Site Features

Instant delivery options

Excellent brand reputation

Affordable prices

Easy-to-use site

IG Follower Package Options

Instagram users with no time to waste getting real IG followers can trust Rushmax to provide what they need - fast. The site is already the preferred social media growth service for over 100,000 established Instagram influencers, brands, and businesses, and it's easy to see why.

Rushmax offers two follower package types - premium followers and high-quality followers. Both come with guaranteed delivery customized to your specific needs. For example, opt for instant delivery options if you have a last-minute viral marketing campaign that could use a follower boost to ensure success.

On the other hand, if you want your Instagram page to mimic organic-looking growth, you can opt for a slower delivery of followers spread out over an extended period. This way, your target audience doesn't get suspicious about your sudden follower explosion, and you don't risk getting flagged by Instagram.

Why We Like Rushmax

What we love about Rushmax is their commitment to providing high-quality IG followers at affordable prices, with slow and quick delivery options. The site's follower packages range from 100 to 5000 followers, making it easy to find a package that fits your budget and needs.

4. iDigic - Affordable Instagram Followers

Site Features

Satisfaction Guarantee

Competitive prices

Real Instagram followers

Services for Instagram, TikTok, & Twitter

IG Follower Package Options

iDigic is the ultimate one-stop shop for all your social media needs. With so many services available, they are the perfect place to go if you manage multiple accounts across platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

Their Instagram follower packages range from as few as 100 followers up to 10,000 in increments of 500. iDigic also offers a wide variety of payment options, including PayPal, credit card, and Bitcoin.

The followers that iDigic delivers are 100% real and verified, so you don't have to worry about your account being flagged by Instagram. Plus, their satisfaction guarantee means you can request a refund if you're unhappy with the service.

Why We Like iDigic

What we like about iDigic is that they offer a comprehensive service with affordable prices and a satisfaction guarantee. They also provide followers for multiple social media platforms, making them ideal if you are looking to grow your following across several accounts at once.

5. ViralYAH - Managed Growth Service

Site Features

Quality Instagram followers

Only delivers real Insta followers

Monthly subscription options

Advanced targeting and analytics

IG Follower Package Options

ViralYAH is the perfect platform for those who want to take their Instagram game to the next level. Unlike most other sites that offer one-time follower packages, ViralYAH offers customized monthly growth plans with advanced targeting and analytics. This ensures maximum engagement and increased followers over time.

ViralYAH only provides quality Instagram followers, so you don't have to worry about your account being flagged. Plus, they use up-to-date techniques and strategies to help you grow your following safely and effectively.

The number of followers you may get from ViralYAH's service varies, but most find that with quality Instagram posts and daily interaction with their target audience, they can see substantial growth in followers in as little as a month.

Why We Like ViralYAH

With monthly subscription plans and advanced targeting technology, ViralYAH ensures maximum engagement and organic-looking growth in followers. Plus, they only provide real Instagram followers, so you don't have to worry about account safety.

6. SocialsExplode - Followers for Any Instagram Marketing Strategy

Site Features

Only provides active Instagram followers

Request followers from your target audience

Options to add Instagram likes to any order

SSL encrypted website

IG Follower Package Options

SocialsExplode is the perfect site for getting followers tailored to a specific target audience or marketing strategy. With this site, you can request followers from demographics such as age, location, and interests. This ensures that your Instagram account receives active and engaged followers who will interact with your posts for greater visibility.

SocialsExplode offers several follower packages ranging from 1000 to 10,000 followers. You can also add extra services like Instagram likes to your order for an even more tremendous boost in engagement and organic-looking growth.

The website is secure and SSL encrypted, so you don't have to worry about your data being compromised. Additionally, the team at SocialsExplode is well-known for its excellent customer support and quick turnaround times.

Why We Like SocialsExplode

We like SocialsExplode because of how targeted their services are. With options to request followers from your target audience, you can get active and engaged followers that will interact with your posts for maximum visibility.

7. Greedier Social Media - Cheap Instagram Followers

Site Features

Never fake Instagram followers

Low price point for many packages

Reliable delivery time

Confidential & discreet service

IG Follower Package Options

Greedier Social Media is an excellent option for those looking to get the most bang for their buck. With plenty of affordable packages available, you can get real Instagram followers without breaking the bank. There are options for many follower sizes ranging from 50 to 2,500.

Greedier Social Media has built up a reputation for reliability and confidentiality. The site never asks for your password and promises to deliver as many real Instagram followers as you ordered, typically within 24 hours of purchase.

Why We Like Greedier Social Media

We like Greedier Social Media because of its low price point and reliable delivery time. Plus, the site is secure and promises to provide only real Instagram followers, so you never have to worry about your account being shadowbanned.

8. StormMetrics - Instagram Growth Service for Small Businesses

Site Features

No bot followers

Boost online presence on all social networks

Easy-to-set-up business accounts

Monthly subscription plans

IG Follower Package Options

StormMetrics is an excellent option for small businesses looking to grow their Instagram presence. With this service, small businesses can get active, real Instagram followers in batches of up to 10,000.

The monthly subscription plans come with tons of perks, such as boosting online presence on other social networks, setting up business accounts in a matter of minutes, and providing detailed analytics about audience engagement. StormMetrics also promises never to send fake followers or bot accounts to your profile.

Why We Like StormMetrics

We like StormMetrics because it offers an affordable growth service for small businesses wanting to succeed on Instagram. This can be a challenging endeavor for small businesses, and StormMetrics makes it easy. Plus, with detailed analytics, businesses can understand the best strategies to use for reaching their target audience to get more organic followers.

9. VVVirals - Followers for Established Instagram Influencers

Site Features

Multiple package options

Secure payment processing

Slow, organic-looking delivery

Responsive customer support team

IG Follower Package Options

VVVirals is an excellent choice for established Instagram influencers looking to get more followers as part of a larger growth strategy. Whether cross-promotional strategies or a brand partnership, VVVirals has several packages available to help you reach your desired follower count.

The delivery of up to 5000 new followers is slow and organic looking, making it harder for social media algorithms to detect any suspicious activity. The site also boasts secure payment processing and an excellent customer service team.

Why We Like VVVirals

We like VVVirals because it allows influencers to get more followers without compromising the authenticity of their accounts. The slow, organic-looking delivery helps protect accounts from being flagged by social media algorithms, ensuring no disruption to the influencer’s ongoing growth strategies.

10. Likestorm - Active Followers for New Instagram Accounts

Site Features

Real followers from real accounts

Increased engagement levels

Easy-to-use dashboard

On-demand ordering

IG Follower Package Options

Likestorm is an excellent option for those wanting to get real, active followers on their brand-new Instagram accounts. Their packages offer up to 10,000 followers for a very affordable price, and the followers are real accounts worldwide.

This is great for new Instagram accounts as it helps build a base of active followers which can then help increase engagement levels on posts. In addition, Likestorm boasts an easy-to-use dashboard and on-demand ordering, making the entire process quick and painless.

Why We Like Likestorm

We like Likestorm because it's perfect for new Instagram accounts looking to build an active follower base quickly. The real followers boost social proof and can help increase engagement levels right away. Plus, the easy-to-use dashboard makes ordering followers quick and easy.

Only Buy Instagram Followers from Reputable Growth Services

Whether for personal or business reasons, buying Instagram followers can be a wise investment for anyone looking to increase their reach and engagement.

However, it’s essential to only purchase from reputable growth services that offer real followings from real accounts. With the 10 above vetted for quality, it’s easy to find the right package with them - no matter your social media goals.