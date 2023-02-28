Best Business Checking Accounts to Streamline Your Finances

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not necessarily reflect the same of KGTV/10News.com.

When managing a small or medium-sized business, the financial aspect needs to be managed correctly.

From invoicing, paying contractors, utilizing digital and non-digital payment methods, and monitoring stock, a regular checking account isn’t enough. To make picking an account easier, we examined various business checking accounts with both digital and physical access.

We analyzed several elements when evaluating the best accounts, including fees, invoicing support, payment convenience, and interest rates.

Best Small Business Checking Accounts

When it comes to rating the best small business checking accounts, there are numerous factors to take into consideration. These may include monthly fees, transaction costs, minimum balance needs, rates of interest, account features, and customer service.

By evaluating these elements, a business proprietor can choose the account that’s most beneficial and appropriate for them. To put together a comprehensive ranking gathering data from multiple sources is essential to put together a comprehensive ranking. This might entail looking over banking website information and agreements, considering customer reviews and ratings, and consulting financial advisors.

By following a comprehensive approach to researching and comparing accounts, a business owner can make a wise decision and pick the best account for their individual needs.

Bluevine: Best Small Business Checking Account Overall

Star rating: 4.9/5

The best online business checking accounts typically have no fees and allow for unlimited transactions, but Bluevine's free high-yield business account takes it a step further. This account offers an impressive 2.00% interest on balances up to $100,000, which is one of the highest rates available. Plus, unlike most online-only accounts, Bluevine permits cash deposits, but with a fee.

Established in 2013, Bluevine is a financial technology company that started offering business checking services in 2019. All accounts are FDIC insured up to $250,000 and are handled by Coastal Community Bank.

Why we chose it: The convenience, low cost, and attractive interest rate make Bluevine the superior choice for a business checking account today. It also ranks highly when it comes to the best business banks in California.

Pros:

Up to $100,000 in balances earn APYs that are higher than average

There are no monthly fees, monthly or daily minimum balances, ACH payment fees, incoming wire fees, overdraft fees, or incoming wire fees

For more security, you can lock and unlock your Bluevine Business Debit Mastercard® right away

You can connect to business tools like PayPal, Stripe, and Expensify

Cons:

Internet-only

There are no reimbursements for out-of-network ATM withdrawals

Fees

Bluevine has eliminated many of the fees that are commonly associated with other top business bank accounts. There are no recurring fees, no minimum balance requirements, and no charges for overdrafts or incoming wires. You'll be charged a fee of $4.95 for each cash deposit you make, and $15 for each outgoing wire.

Interest Rates

If you want to gain 2.0% interest on a business checking account, two criteria must be met. Either you must spend a minimum of $500 a month with your Bluevine Business Debit Mastercard or have $2,500 in customer payments directed to the account. Please note, interest is capped at $100,000, any funds beyond that amount will not earn interest.

Lending

Bluevine offers a business line of credit with no maintenance costs and interest rates as low as 4.8%. You may be able to get up to $250,000 quickly, with decisions made in as little as 5 minutes. You'll only be charged interest on what you use.

Rewards

Bluevine's 2.0% annual percentage yield is a great benefit on its own. However, at present, there are no additional advantages for registering for their business checking account.

Additional Features

It’s possible to settle bills with your Bluevine account or credit card via ACH, check, or wire. You can make an indefinite number of transactions every month without any limits from the digital bank. To ensure a neat and efficient financial organization, multiple sub-accounts are available for you to designate funds into distinct categories.

Novo – Best Low-Fee Business Bank Account

Star rating: 4.8/5

No monthly costs, unrestricted reimbursements for ATM fees, and a digital banking emphasis make Novo business checking an advantageous option for small-business proprietors who are often on the move.

Furthermore, the integrated invoicing tool and direct integration with top business tools make it perfect for simplifying financial operations and overseeing various accounts in one place. Although Novo has an impressive online focus, it cannot accept cash deposits, an imperative element for many businesses.

Why we chose it: Small businesses can benefit greatly from Novo's minimal fee structure. Therefore, if you're searching for a bank for your startup, Novo is an excellent option.

Pros:

No minimum balance needed or monthly fees

No inbound wire fees, no ACH transfer fees, and no transaction limit

Worldwide refunds for all ATM costs

The best online business checking account with limitless invoicing and bill pay, and free delivery of paper checks

Connectivity with well-known business applications like Shopify, Stripe, QuickBooks, and Xero

Via your account, you may get savings on software and services for businesses

Cons:

Cash cannot be deposited

Cannot transmit wires internationally or domestically (international wires are available via Wise integration)

Insufficient money/returned uncollected monies costs are $27

Fees

If you search diligently, you'll notice that Novo has certain fees. Apart from their no-cost checking account, they'll also reimburse all international ATM fees. To avoid the $27 penalty for overdrafts, one should be mindful of their account balance.

Interest Rates

Novo's checking product doesn't provide any option for customers to earn interest on their funds. Additionally, there's no savings account available for customers to save and watch their money grow.

Lending

Novo doesn't provide any loan or credit line options, which might not be a difficulty for some, but those in search of financial aid must go elsewhere.

Rewards

With a Novo checking account, you can get up to a 30% discount on HubSpot's suite of business applications. This could result in savings of as much as $4,000 for the right software.

Additional Features

Easily send and monitor invoices through a carefully constructed dashboard. With a virtual debit card, you can spend money online or in person through your favorite payment app without the need to carry a card. Novo Reserves provides the capability to deposit money into various accounts in order to prepare for future expenses or a major undertaking.

Axos – Best Online Business Checking Account

Star rating: 4.61/5

Axos Bank recently implemented substantial changes to its business checking accounts, such as allowing cash deposits and eliminating transaction restrictions, as well as lower deposit requirements for the free business checking account.

Some of the features that were already available include 24/7 customer support, free nationwide ATM access, and unlimited domestic ATM fee reimbursements. Customers can opt for either the Basic Business Checking or Business Interest Checking (which earns up to 1.01% APY).

The latter comes with a $10 monthly fee, but this can be waived if an average daily balance of at least $5,000 is maintained.

Axos Bank is a FDIC-insured institution and provides all of its business banking products and services directly, while some of the best online business checking accounts rely on other financial institutions. This review focuses on the Axos Basic Business Checking account, with the star rating indicated above.

Why we chose it: Axos Basic Business Checking holds a favorable position among business bank accounts due to its free cash deposits and nominal fee structure.

Pros:

There are no monthly fees and no transaction limits

Unlimited refunds of domestic ATM fees

Money is deposited using MoneyPass and Allpoint ATMs

Introductory incentive for new clients (terms apply)

24/7 help for customers

Cons:

There are no third-party integrations

Interest checking performance is decent, but not outstanding

Fees

Axos Bank Basic Business Checking comes with no charge for upkeep or need to have the account open. Any fees from ATMs will be reimbursed every month, meaning that the account is practically free. However, if you’re expecting to do many wire transfers, there's a $35 cost for each one.

Interest Rates

Axos offers business savings accounts with interest-bearing capabilities. Unlike other accounts, there's no annual percentage yield, instead, this account provides various business-related advantages. Those with some extra funds can open an account and start accumulating interest.

Lending

Axos provides its members with various lines of credit and loan possibilities. These prerequisites can be quite rigorous, for example, necessitating a minimum of two years in business. Not unexpectedly, the lowest amount for small business loans is $10 million.

Rewards

Opening an Axos checking account as a new business proprietor currently rewards you with a $200 welcome bonus. Even if you're not fresh to the business world, you can still obtain $100 for establishing your Axos account.

Additional Features

Axos provides access to more than 91,000 ATMs located around the United States, and will reimburse any fees incurred when using an out-of-network ATM. Furthermore, the online bank will reimburse the cost of the first two wire transfers every month. Also, Axos offers integration with QuickBooks to simplify financial bookkeeping.

Capital One – Best Small Business Checking Account for Unlimited Transactions

Star rating: 4.7/5

Capital One is a major online-focused bank that offers personal and business financial accounts, as well as a variety of other services. Signing up for its business accounts is free but there's a monthly fee if the balance falls below a certain amount.

With its Business Savings Account, those who have excess funds can get a modest 0.2% APY each month, however, its checking accounts don't generate any interest. Capital One does waive certain fees, such as overdrafts, some wire transfers, and a portion of cash deposits.

The bank truly excels with its unlimited free digital transactions, where there's no limit on the amount of money you can move digitally or send to other people or organizations in a month.

Why we chose it: Capital One has removed restrictions on digital money transfers, thus enabling you to maintain the flow of your finances.

Pros:

Unlimited commercial transactions per month are included (good for larger businesses with high transaction volume)

Next-day availability of money

All domestic inbound cables are free

Complimentary debit cards for companies

Free money deposits

Cons:

High minimum account balance required to waive the monthly charge (intended for firms with annual sales of less than $10 million)

Confined geographical regions

There's no interest rate available

Fees

Maintaining a Capital One Basic Business Checking account necessitates a $15 monthly fee, however the bank will forgo this fee if the prior 30 or 90 day balance averages out to be at least $2,000. Wire transactions have additional fees, but it’s possible to move money digitally free of charge.

Interest Rates

Capital One's savings accounts can generate a yearly yield, even if there's no interest attached to the current account. This means that the money you have in abundance doesn't have to be left sitting around doing nothing. Moving the funds to one of these accounts can be beneficial.

Lending

Your business can gain a lot from Capital One's loan and line of credit offerings. An open business checking account and a two-year business history are necessary to apply. The maximum limits of these credit facilities can reach up to $5 million.

Rewards

There are no incentives for enrolling with Capital One, but that all changes when you look into its credit card options. There's a range of cards available, and you should be able to select one that matches your business needs and will yield rewards each time it’s used.

Additional Features

With Capital One Basic Business Checking, you can transfer an unlimited amount of digital funds anywhere in the world and make free cash deposits of up to $5,000 each month without any overdraft fees.

Bank of America – Best Small Business Checking Account for Traditional Banking

Star rating: 4.67/5

When compared to other physical banks, Bank of America's business checking offers unlimited no-cost digital transactions, large cash deposit limits, and three account opening options. The two small business checking accounts they offer are Business Advantage Fundamentals Banking and Business Advantage Relationship Banking, this review focuses on the former.

As Bank of America has 4,200 branch locations across 37 states, including Washington, D.C., it’is a great choice for small-business owners who want to use both digital and in-person banking.

Why we chose it: Bank of America has the same features as a classic bank, boasting thousands of branches and offering a multitude of quality services.

Pros:

Unlimited electronic transactions free of charge

High limitations on cash deposits

There are several account opening options, including online, via phone, and in person

A nationwide network of 16,000 Bank of America ATMs and 4,200 branch locations

Contains the online banking platform Business Advantage 360 with mobile banking, an integrated cash-flow monitoring tool, bill pay, and mobile check deposit

Cons:

No choice for a free business checking account

Exorbitant incidental costs

Non-bank of America ATM fees are $2.50 for domestic machines and $5 for overseas machines (ATM owners may charge an additional fee)

Fees

Bank of America is an extensive financial institution that offers an assortment of accounts, along with accompanying fees. One such account is the Business Advantage Fundamentals, which carries a $16 monthly maintenance expenditure unless certain conditions are met. To avoid this fee, customers must either maintain a $5,000 average balance or make at least $250 in debit card purchases each month.

Interest Rates

Bank of America's Business Advantage Fundamentals checking account won't earn you any APY. For $10 a month, you can open a business savings account, but the interest rate on the funds is just 0.01%. Those who want to open a business bank account can find out how to do so with our helpful guide.

Lending

To be eligible for a loan or line of credit from Bank of America, your business must meet certain financial and operational criteria. Both loan and credit offerings begin at $10,000, and you can access funds whenever necessary. The amount of your monthly payments is based upon the balance in your account.

Rewards

No extra perks come with membership to Bank of America. However, their presence in over 4,300 locations across the U.S. and their best online business checking account options provide considerable flexibility for whatever type of banking you need.

Additional Features

Bank of America is a major financial institution boasting 4,300 branches nationwide and a sense of security derived from its size. Businesses can take advantage of a multitude of services, such as Zelle's convenient payment and transfer solutions.

American Express – Best Business Checking Account for Membership Rewards

In October 2021, American Express released its totally digital American Express Business Checking account, introducing a recognized brand to a market largely composed of lesser-known banks and Fintech firms.

The free account is currently only available to Amex customers and has no charges for services like overdrafts, stop-payment requests and incoming wire transfers. However, American Express Business Checking also provides 24/7 customer support, a competitive interest rate, and a generous welcome bonus.

Users can deposit funds through mobile check deposit (iPhones only), ACH and wire transfers, and access any of the 37,000-plus MoneyPass ATMs without cost. Nevertheless, deposits of cash aren't allowed and ATM owners may charge fees for out-of-network ATMs.

Why we chose it: American Express provides a beneficial interest rate and rewards you for shopping by awarding points-to-cash deposits.

Pros:

No monthly or minimum starting deposit fees

Unlimited transactions free of charge, no overdraft fees

Get 1.30% APY on balances up to $500,000 with this account

24/7 help for customers

Cons:

Unable to deposit cash

Mobile check deposit (through app) is exclusive to the Apple iOS platform

Only for American Express customers

Fees

Domestic wire transfers with American Express do incur a fee, but it’s quite economical. No monthly service charges, overdraft penalties, or other expenses for receiving funds from multiple origins are applicable.

Interest Rates

American Express presents an APY of 1.3%, which is 43 times the national deposit rate. This rate is applicable to deposits of up to $500,000, but anything in excess of that figure will not accrue any interest.

Lending

To qualify, businesses must be established for at least a year, generate $3,000 in monthly revenues, and possess a FICO score of 640 or higher. Additionally, individuals can earn a $250 bonus by linking their American Express account to Kabbage.

Rewards

When you join up, you could get 30,000 reward points as a bonus. To be eligible for the offer, it's necessary to deposit at least $5,000 into your account and keep that balance for a minimum of 60 days. Along with that, you'll need to make ten qualifying transactions during that span.

Additional Features

You can acquire reward points using your debit card, which can be converted into direct deposits into your bank account. Furthermore, these points can be used to acquire gift cards, travel, and other similar rewards. If you have difficulties with points or any other American Express offering, their customer service team is always available around the clock.

Lili – Best Small Business Checking Account for One-Person Businesses

Star rating: 4.57/5

At tax time, Lili can provide all the necessary components to file a precise report. With no monthly charges or minimum opening deposit, their online business checking account provides digital tools to manage costs, monitor deductions, set aside funds for taxes, and accept payments from customers in one account. Initially created for freelancers and independent contractors, Lili is now available to all types of business.

Why we chose it: By utilizing Lili's low-cost and tax-saving software, businesses are able to keep more of their profits. Furthermore, if someone is in search of a business account that doesn't require credit checks, Lili is a great choice.

Pros:

No fees, minimum balance restrictions, or minimum initial deposit

Unlimited transactions are fee-free

Access to fee-free ATMs through the MoneyPass network, and the opportunity to deposit cash via the Green Dot network

Integrated tools for cost management and tax planning

Direct deposit offers an early payment function, enabling you to receive payments up to two days earlier than with a standard bank account

Cons:

Green Dot locations may charge a fee of up to $4.95 per cash deposit

Without a checkbook, it’s impossible to make or receive wire transfers

Restricted business-related functionality, such as lack of joint accounts, numerous company debit cards, and interfaces with other parties

Fees

Lili's tax software is an attractive feature for business owners, and the lack of account and overdraft fees is a bonus. Additionally, no fees are incurred for foreign transactions or at over 38,000 ATMs within the US. Nevertheless, if you need to use a machine not included in the network, there will be a charge between $2.50 and $5.

Interest Rates

For those wishing to take advantage of a savings account with 1.5% APY, Lili's Business Checking account is not an option, as there's no interest offered. However, it is necessary to maintain a balance of at least $34,000 to offset the month-by-month cost.

Lending

Clients of Lili cannot take advantage of any loan or line of credit services. If you require such funding, you must investigate other avenues.

Rewards

Your Lili debit card can provide cash back when you shop at participating merchants. All the rewards you earn get added directly to your business checking account, and you don't have to pay any fees to use the card, no matter where you are.

Additional Features

Lili's tax optimizer is unparalleled when managing tax-related costs. You can easily classify your purchases, determine which tax bracket you are in, and file without any difficulty. Plus, the online bank provides a handy app that makes it effortless to monitor personal and business outlays while traveling. Getting signed up is a breeze. No paperwork is required, and you can be banking in no time.

U.S. Bank – Best Small Business Checking Account for Lending Options

Star rating: 4.5/5

Your company can take advantage of the loan and line of credit offerings from U.S. Bank, which can be utilized for expansion or covering unexpected costs. Depending on the type of business you run, you may also be eligible for merchant services tailored to various industries. If you reside in one of their 26 states, you can visit one of their 2,400 physical locations.

Why we chose it: U.S. Bank offers a wide range of loans to companies of any size, which adds to the already strong business checking account.

Pros:

Access to over 2,000 branches in 26 states, as well as fee-free transactions at over 4,700 U.S. Bank and 37,000 MoneyPass ATMs

You may open an account using online, in-person, and telephone application methods

Mobile applications and in-store payment terminals are examples of fee-based, optional payment processing services

Possibility to get a $400 sign-up bonus

Cons:

Cash deposit limitations are modest

The bank's terms and fees aren’t widely available on the website

Fees

No explicit fees are enforced with a U.S. Bank Silver Business Checking account, yet it is easy to incur charges. You receive 125 free transactions each month, and after that, every additional transaction is fifty cents. Additionally, be cautious of non-U.S. Bank ATMs, as they typically come with a fee.

Interest Rates

The interest rate on checking accounts at U.S. Bank isn’t the best, but they have other options such as business savings and money market accounts. If you have the resources, you can store some funds in savings and receive a rate of return based on the account type you select.

Lending

U.S. Bank provides a wide selection of lending solutions, making it an excellent choice for business bank accounts. Whether your enterprise is small or large, you can request loans ranging from $5,000 to several million dollars, depending on your business type. Similarly, when it comes to lines of credit, you can ask for varying amounts related to the purpose of the money.

Rewards

No incentives are provided by the U.S. Bank for opening an account or keeping one. However, there's a range of credit cards with appealing introductory offers that you can consider.

Additional Features

It’s possible for businesses to deposit a maximum of $2,500 in cash every statement cycle with the U.S. Bank, which can be a useful option if your company doesn't use a great deal of cash. Additionally, if you plan to pay out via checks, you may be eligible to receive a 50% discount on your first order. Apart from lending, U.S. Bank offers various other services that may be worth looking into.

Oxygen – Best Small Business Checking Account for Freelancers

Star rating: 4/5

Oxygen has made a footprint in the Fintech industry, providing a great opportunity for freelancers and small business owners. No fees are associated, and buying from specific retailers will reward you with 5% cashback. You can create multiple debit cards with individualized dollar limits to secure your finances.

Why we chose it: Oxygen is full of chic banking options for the modern entrepreneur. It's a top-notch choice for those who are self-employed.

Pros:

Designed for modern company owners

5% cash back incentives

Build virtual, single-use debit cards

Cons:

The site isn’t mobile friendly

No multiple users permitted

Pricing is very exorbitant

Fees

Oxygen proudly states that there are no fees for any of its services. It does, however, warn that out-of-network and international withdrawals may incur a fee. Rest assured, you'll never be charged for ACH transfers or maintaining your account.

Interest Rates

With Oxygen, business owners don't have to worry about not earning interest on their checking account funds. They now have the option of a business savings account which offers an APY of 1.0% on balances of $20,000 or less. For greater amounts, interest is still earned but at a much reduced rate.

Lending

Oxygen, a mobile Fintech firm, is not a bank and consequently doesn't provide any lending services.

Rewards

When you get paid for it, the experience of making necessary acquisitions gets even more enjoyable. With no extra effort, you can get 5% cash back for your expenses on gas, ride-hailing, or delivery services.

Additional Features

For freelancers looking to receive the personal security that an LLC provides, Oxygen is a great choice for a business bank account. It even offers formation services through its mobile app, allowing for a swift registration process.

Chase Business – Best Bank Account for Merchant Service

Star rating: 3.8/5

Chase offers various business services, including collecting payments and protecting against fraud. Signing up can even earn you a $300 bonus. Furthermore, the Chase app allows you to take credit card payments directly into your account. Although there's a charge for the monthly service, there are numerous ways to bypass having to pay it.

Why we chose it: Chase offers a broad range of services to meet your banking needs and more.

Pros:

There's no required opening deposit

Unlimited electronic transactions free of charge

Integrated processing of credit cards

Introductory incentive for new clients (terms apply)

There's no overdraft charge until the account is overdrawn by more than $50, there's a 24-hour grace period for overdrafts beyond this threshold

Cons:

Monthly charge of $15

$5,000 limit per month on fee-free cash deposits and physical transactions

ATM use fees at non-network locations

Fees

For those who don't like the idea of a monthly service fee, there are multiple ways to have it waived. Keeping a $2,000 minimum daily balance, spending $2,000 on a business card, or receiving $2,000 in deposits through Chase QuickAccept are all methods of having the fee removed.

Interest Rates

Chase Business Complete Checking might not provide interest, but you can still make the most of it. By opening a Chase Business Savings account in addition to the Checking Account, you can get the best of both worlds. Plus, signing up for savings is free of charge, as long as the checking account is active.

Lending

Chase members are privy to a variety of loan and line of credit options, with maximum borrowing limits of up to $500,000. Furthermore, there's a great deal of flexibility when it comes to repaying the borrowed funds. Lines of credit are also available, with a similar maximum$500,000 that can be accessed as needed.

Rewards

Chase's rewards program is plentiful. If certain criteria are met, the bank will deposit $300 into a Business Complete Checking account. Furthermore, Chase has a large selection of credit cards available for users if certain criteria are met to take advantage, either in terms of cash back or points that can be used for things like travel.

Additional Features

By opening a business checking account with Chase, you'll have access to a savings plan at no additional cost. Furthermore, numerous financial management solutions are also available for safeguarding and handling finances.

Our Ranking Methodology for the Best Small Business Checking Account

Choosing the best banking option for your business is a big decision. To assist in the selection process, we conducted research on the various business checking accounts offered by multiple banks. The criteria we used when making our top picks were:

Fees: Having to pay excessive fees to your financial institution is not a desirable situation. The most advantageous business bank accounts maintain their fees to the lowest possible. Even if some necessitate a regular charge, many of them offer a method to get rid of the costs.

Interest Rates: The days when institutions would provide interest for simply having money in a commercial checking account are a thing of the past. However, there remain some institutions that will deposit money into your account on a regular basis simply to conduct business with them. The ones that offer the greatest rewards usually provide rates much higher than the standard.

Lending: At some point, you may require a loan to take care of a growth or an unforeseen cost. Many small business checking accounts make it simpler to get these funds since you already have a business association with them. Going through a third party might raise the danger and repayment expenses.

Rewards: When creating a financial account, the consumer should derive advantages aside from the institution. Best small business checking accounts offer incentives such as cash bonuses, rewards, and web-based advantages to account opening.

Transfers: Businesses often transfer funds frequently. The ideal business accounts are those that do not impose restrictions and that provide connections to vendors and financial applications.

Additional Features: We conducted an in-depth investigation to uncover any supplementary capabilities each bank and Fintech institution offers and how entrepreneurs can take advantage of their services.

Who Should Get a Business Checking Account

It may be astonishing to some to find out that anyone who has a side hustle or small business can get a business checking account, not merely sizable businesses.

Establishing a business checking account is a great way to keep your personal finances and business finances distinct, whether you are trading under your social security number or have an LLC with its own tax ID. All businesses, whether small or large, can reap the rewards of having the best small business checking account.

It assists you in monitoring your income and expenses to enable you to comprehend the financial performance of your business prior to transferring the money to your personal account.

There's a growing number of smaller, best online business checking accounts that make opening a business checking account much more cost-effective, with no minimum balance requirements or transaction fees.

Online vs. Brick-And-Mortar Business Checking Accounts

When choosing between the best online business checking account and a physical bank, consider how you manage your business. If all your financials are electronic, the best online business checking account could be more beneficial with its accessible invoicing functions, such as mobile check deposits,

QuickBooks connectivity, and Stripe for credit card payments. Yet, if you still use cash regularly, having a physical branch to drop off money may be worth the convenience. The best online business checking accounts often have lower fees and minimum balance requirements, so if banking in-person is not a part of your routine, it may be time to explore other options.

Best Small Business Checking Account Frequently Asked Questions

If you have additional questions, the following list contains our most common inquiries and the answers to them.

Should I Use a Credit Union for My Best Online Business Checking Account?

Low or no monthly fees and excellent customer service are two reasons credit unions are a great choice for businesses, especially those dealing in cash, since they may also have high cash deposit limits.

Remember that credit unions may not have the same national reach as big banks, but if you meet the membership qualifications, they are worth exploring.

Who Should Get the Best Small Business Checking Account?

It might come as a shock that not just enterprises but also those with a side venture or small business are able to be eligible for a business checking account.

Establishing a business checking account is a straightforward way to differentiate between your individual finances and your business finances, regardless of whether you are an independent operator dealing with business matters through your SSN or you have an LLC with its own Tax ID.

Can You Run a Business Without a Business Bank Account?

Although it’s feasible to run a business without a dedicated business bank account. If there's a lawsuit or debt, other entities can come after one's personal funds as well.

What Are the Most Important Features of the Best Online Business Checking Accounts?

Regarding financial decisions, the most critical components of a business checking account are those that address the company's requirements, needs, and banking practices.

Features that you may want to look at when choosing an account include the ability to link to other accounting programs, online and payment services, safety factors for debit cards, and reimbursement of ATM fees.

Bottom Line on the Best Small Business Checking Accounts

Your business needs the most suitable checking account to maximize its success. The best option is one that minimizes fees while providing incentives and rewards.

Money management is also a plus, enabling you to concentrate on other essential tasks. We strongly recommend Bluevine Business Checking, but we are confident that any of the choices in this list will be beneficial.

