In this era of modern technology, it is undeniable that Instagram is one of the top-performing social media platforms.

It has nearly a billion users per month. On top of that, Instagram is where your favorite celebrities most likely post their daily activities.

In 2012, Instagram was bought by Facebook, making Instagram’s audience bigger by adding interactions between the two of the biggest social media websites.

But have you ever wondered how to get a wider audience on Instagram with just a click of a button? Are you having a hard time looking for legit websites to buy followers on Instagram?

We will help you find the top website to buy Instagram followers , likes, and views from and matches your needs.

25 Best Websites to Buy Instagram Followers

We’ve ranked the websites from best to least based on our research and experience. We hope that this will help you pick the website suitable for you.

Likes.io is one of the best websites to buy Instagram followers from, as it is one of the most trusted websites.

People have received what they ordered within moments of purchase. Also, it has multiple features that make it stand out from other websites.

Likes.io is also a place where you can buy Instagram likes. That is if you only want likes and not followers.

This option is cheaper than buying Instagram followers. You can buy as few as 50 likes, while buying Instagram followers can be done per 100 followers.

Likes.io is an excellent option if you are looking for a website where you can buy Instagram followers cheap. It also has excellent customer support, which runs 24 hours a day. This offer is very convenient when you encounter some problems regarding their services.

This website guarantees instant delivery. After purchasing any of its likes and followers packages, you’ll see the result within minutes.

You will be surprised that major websites such as WKBW , Mens Journal , ABC15 , Tampabay , 303Magazine , Buffalonews , San Diego Magazine , US Magazine , Economic Times , Growthwisely , and Fox13now rank Likes.io as the Top service provider for Instagram.

Now that’s what we want to see from any services we pay for. It also offers a full refund if your order is not fulfilled.

If you are unsatisfied with those services and looking for interactions with your posts, you can also buy Instagram views and comments from them. This will significantly boost your account.

Just remember to make your profile and post public for Likes.io to interact with it. Likes.io is also perfectly secure. You don’t need to provide your password when buying from them.

Stormlikes.net is undeniably one worth mentioning. It is a fast and reliable service in which you can safely invest your money into.

Trying to get Instagram followers that are active is hard nowadays. Stormlikes.net prides itself on selling legit Instagram followers; real people managing genuine accounts.

Stormlikes.net is undoubtedly one of the cheapest websites selling high-quality followers and high-quality likes.

Instagram is not only the main focus of Stormlikes.net. You can also avail followers, viewers, and page likers for other websites such as Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch.

If you are an aspiring artist or think the playlists you make are good enough to broadcast to the world, Stormlikes.net has something special for you.

You can buy Spotify plays and followers from it. It also offers services for SoundCloud plays and followers.

Clearly, Stormlikes.net knows how to boost your account, whatever platform you represent or use.

If you want a good user experience and quick delivery for buying Instagram likes , views, and followers, check out Followers.io. They offer quality followers to make your account look professional and ready for social media trends.

Followers.io has an excellent reputation since it has been featured on different tech and news websites. They include Jeff Bullas, Influencive, and Hackernoon. These websites are well-known for bringing people the best news from their well-respected and credible writers.

Just being mentioned at these sites assures that Followers.io is guaranteed to give you satisfaction for your Instagram needs.

On top of that, Followers.io rates are also affordable. You can buy as few as 50 Instagram likes, 500 views, and 100 followers. It also offers split views and split likes options.

Followers.io does not use bots and fake accounts. It means these followers are real people who can and will interact with your posts.

This is to assure you will get the content engagement you are hoping for; Followers.io is about quality!

Social-Viral.com promotes simplicity when it comes to buying Instagram followers. It is quick to give the results that you requested.

Social-Viral has also been featured on some well-respected websites and news platforms that guarantee you the best service.

Like the websites mentioned above, Social-Viral.com allows you to buy real Instagram followers in three easy steps.

First, you have to pick the package you want to avail. After that, fill in the required information, such as your username, so they can deliver it to the correct account destination. Social-Viral.com will never ask for your password.

Social-Viral.com also offers a refund for orders that are not processed or delivered. Rest assured that you’ll get your money back if you are not satisfied with their service, which is highly unlikely once you’ve experienced it yourself.

Social-Viral.com has a good reputation specifically for the real user comments that customers get after availing of one of the packages. Social-Viral.com also offers follower and view services for other platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Tiktok, and Spotify.

5.Friendlylikes

While still unknown to many, Friendlylikes has gained a reputation for being one of the longest-running companies that offer services where you can buy Instagram likes in just a few minutes after purchase.

Friendlylikes have been around since social media's early years, giving them an advantage over their competitors. We can say that this growth service provider has been seasoned over time and has a good understanding of how to maintain the quality of its service.

Friendlylikes offer affordable prices. In terms of the minimum and maximum numbers you can purchase, here they are:

Buy Instagram Likes Packages: 50 to 10,000; you are also allowed to split your package on different posts.

50 to 10,000; you are also allowed to split your package on different posts. Buy Instagram Followers Packages: 50 to 10,000

50 to 10,000 Buy Instagram Views Packages: 100 to 500,000

6.Instafollowers.co

Instafollowers.co allows you not only to buy real likes on Instagram but also buy Instagram views, get Instagram followers, and buy Instagram comments. It also has a live support panel that you can access if you have questions or are new to the website and want to learn more about its services.

Instafollowers.co has a lot of options in terms of social media promotion. Not only does it offer a legitimate service for IG users, but it also offers services for websites such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and other social media platforms.

Additionally, this growth service provider focuses not just on social media. It also sells upvotes and services for Reddit, Clubhouse, Telegram, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and VK.

Instafollowers.co also offers a free trial for their Instagram services, so you can test the quality of their service first before putting your money into it.

7.Krootez

Krootez allows you to buy real Instagram followers, and they aim to maintain follower quality. That’s why they only allow high-quality accounts to follow yours.

They only use real and active followers, so you can be sure that you will not get bots or fake accounts that are not interactive.

Krootez maintains a fanbase that is only exclusive to your account. It means that the people who will follow you are not engaged in other following schemes. As such, the prices are slightly higher compared to its competitors.

While, websites such as Howsociable also offer to download instagram photos without any login credentials, that’s super cool to consider inspirations to create campaign for yourself.

8.ViralRace

ViralRace finds a way how you can be ahead of your competition when it comes to Instagram popularity and race. Social media influencers find this feature amusing and valuable as it comes in handy every time.

ViralRace uses extensive competition research and analysis. They will help you gain an advantage over other Instagram accounts that promotes the same product or brand that you do.

The engagements will then come from real accounts, which will lead your Instagram career to success.

9.Stellation Media

This website operates quietly as this is new to the business of Instagram promotion.

Stellation Media ensures the organic growth of your Instagram account. It means that there will be no fake accounts, bots, and spam accounts that will follow you when you avail of their package.

Stellation Media analyzes the online algorithm to ensure that your account will be up to pace regarding social media trends. Allowing interactions through their Mass Story Engager will enable you to niche-specific targets that might help your account gain more attention.

10.Instafollowers.com

Instafollowers.com is one of the best platforms to buy genuine Instagram followers from, ensuring account legitimacy, like the previous websites we’ve already mentioned.

They sell high-quality followers, particularly from the desired niche. You can choose who will follow you, not just some random follower with no idea of what you are posting.

Their organic marketing services are affordable. You can buy as few as 50 Instagram likes and up to 10,000 Instagram likes. On the other hand, you can choose from 100 to 5,000 IG followers and from 500 to 50,000 views.

11.Upleap

Upleap has a different approach when it comes to handling new clients. Their experts in the field of social media will continuously share your profile with their website partners and networks.

Doing so allow the followers you gained from Upleap to engage with the things you will post in the future.

Upleap offers two Buy Instagram Follower Packages. The first is the standard package which includes followers with profile pictures but less activity. The next one is the premium package which allows you to buy real followers that will engage more with your content.

12.Media Mister

Media Mister will be a good choice if you are a beginner who wants to gain IG followers with fast delivery times.

This Instagram marketing service provider offers quality services in exchange for affordable prices. This is to help new social media influencers gain more interactions on their profiles without needing to spend more than what they can afford.

13.Goldstar Social

This website offers fast delivery of their packages. You will get results within a short period while still providing authentic users.

You can also request Instagram comments if your content needs more engagement.

14.Instamama

Instamama is also a great choice when trying to find a website where to buy real followers. They claim to have provided their customers exceptional service, which got them a lot of positive feedback.

Rightfully so, they have been trusted by over 2000+ clients satisfied with their purchased packages.

15.Famoid

Famoid Social Media Services is also known for providing excellent services as they have complete confidence in the packages they promote.

They aim to boost your social media accounts that's why they offer services for multiple platforms like Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube. They also have a money-back guarantee if there are problems with their services.

16.Famups

Famups have been around for a long time, making them gain loyal customers who continuously use their services. They can offer you a quick delivery while ensuring the security of your account.

The prices are reasonable, so you don’t have to worry about spending a lot to buy followers on Instagram , likes, and views.

17.Growthoid

Growthoid is one of the rising stars when it comes to selling Instagram followers and other engagement. They have been catching a lot of attention lately.

They offer authentic and genuine followers who can interact with your posts, giving your profile organic growth, which results in positive outcomes.

18.Social Monk

Social Monk is different from any other websites that we’ve mentioned. They don’t promise instant growth since their plans are on a monthly subscription basis.

Still, they deliver results, and you can cancel your plan anytime.

19.Jarvee

Jarvee has a different marketing strategy that makes it unique. It has a post schedule manager, which tells you when and how you should post your stories to garner more fan engagement and establish your social media presence.

This gives you the chance to be featured on the topmost stories on the feed. It also promotes organic growth among your Instagram followers, which is always a good thing to avail.

20.PlentyGram

PlentyGram prides itself on fast and organic growth, which you can observe taking effect within minutes. Their plans are monthly, which you can cancel at any time.

They also have excellent 24-hour customer support to assist you whenever you encounter difficulties with their services.

21.iDigic

iDigic assures you that they will provide excellent service by providing you with real users to boost your way to success.

They sell Instagram likes, views, and followers. You'll enjoy guaranteed instant delivery and see results in your account as fast as 30 seconds after purchase. They also promise a full refund.

22.Blastup

Blastup, as its name suggests, can send your Instagram popularity off the roof.

Aside from selling views and followers, they offer automatic Instagram likes. This service allows you to get likes naturally every time you post something.

Thus, you don’t have to avail yourself of their manual Instagram likes package for each post you make.

23.Growth Silo

Growth Silo’s concept is the same as Growthoid, which we’ve mentioned above. It can give you premium followers who can interact with your post.

They aim to make your Instagram profile and posts look genuine and natural with their interactions. A great image is always a positive criterion.

24.Goread

Goread is a new company that offers Instagram services for a low price. You can buy 50 Instagram likes with guaranteed instant delivery.

Despite their low prices, they promise that they only give quality followers, not fake followers or fake accounts.

25.Buzzoid

Buzzoid has been in the Instagram business for many years. They have a lot of experience when it comes to handling new clients. It ensures they only provide quality service so their customers will return to them.

They will also send you free followers if the ones you availed somehow unfollowed you. This is to make sure that you maintain your follower quota.

Only Buy Engagement from Reputable Sites

Gaining a vast number of followers on Instagram is always good when advertising yourself or your brand or company.

The problem arises at the start. Where would you get Instagram followers when no one knows who you are or what your brand does?

It would be really helpful if you could buy real likes or just buy real Instagram followers to boost what you’re promoting.

There are a lot of websites claiming that you can buy Instagram followers from them. But there’s a risk if you are just looking for somewhere to buy Instagram likes cheap.

There is also the chance of these websites scamming you for your money and never actually allowing you to get Instagram followers from these websites.

There is also a risk of these websites not giving you real accounts or real people. They might give you bot followers with zero engagement rate towards your posts.

These fake accounts with no social media presence are not active followers.

Finding the right websites is challenging, especially if you are new to this concept. That is why we have compiled all the best websites to buy Instagram followers from.

Of course, this information is always debatable. But from our perspective, these websites are the safest to get followers on Instagram.

We suggest you purchase a small plan from these websites first and see if the results satisfy your needs.

FAQs

Now that you've several options for buying Instagram followers, likes, and views, here are some pieces of information to keep in mind:

1.Why buy followers on Instagram?

You must be asking, why buy followers on Instagram if you could just acquire them naturally? The answer is it takes less time and effort.

Imagine advertising yourself for a month and only gaining a portion of what you could actually get from buying Instagram followers online.

Time is essential, especially if you have other things to do while promoting yourself or your brand on Instagram. Not all people can afford to lose their precious time trying to be relevant on Instagram just to increase their follower count.

Other people will find you annoying if you try to message users one by one to follow your Instagram account. This will make people think that you are a bot trying to get Instagram followers.

In this case, they might report your account for spam which might result in dire consequences.

2.How do I get more Instagram followers?

Being an Instagram superstar takes time. It is not enough to just purchase thousands of followers to make you famous.

You must still upload engaging and relatable content that is eye-catching to gain new followers who are actually interested in the stuff you do.

Apart from posting quality content, you must monitor your engagement rate. Establish your social media presence. Experiment on what seems to be trending and distribute it not only on Instagram but also on other platforms.

This will help you engage with your target audience on other websites.

3.How do I know if I got organic followers?

Organic followers are the ones who interact with your posts and have more activity. Fake followers and bots may have a profile picture, but you won’t see any activity from them aside from spamming.

Ensure the website promises authentic Instagram users to avoid getting fake accounts.

4.What to do after purchasing an Instagram engagement?

Results may not come instantly. What you can do is to set your Instagram profile to public.

By doing this, you are allowing people to interact with your posts. Setting your profile to private could hinder users that these companies hired to view your post and deliver the desired results.

Monitor your follower count as desired.

5.What to do if I don't receive my order?

Aside from setting your posts and profile to public, make sure your payment method works. Some instances may hinder you from making the payment to process.

Ensure your post has not been deleted and meets Instagram’s terms of service and guidelines . Double-check the username if it matches yours.

If it still doesn’t work, try to contact the website’s customer support team and explain your problem.

