Best Psychic Reading Services: Top 10 Online Psychics for Free Readings in 2022

Finding the best psychics with genuine talent for online psychic reading can be an arduous task.

However, once you find the right fit, psychic readings can help you gain invaluable insight into your spiritual journey.

Though psychic advice and healing, many have been able to unlock the ability to flourish in their career, relationships, health, and journey.

Spritual readings, tarot readings, dream analysis, astrology, mediumship—the list goes on.

However, finding the right psychic advisor can be a bit of a challenge.

You must discover proven trusted professional psychic readers to protect your wallet as well as your personal information.

Don’t fret.

Below, we've done the hard work for you and identified which popular online psychic reading sites are worth their reputation.

SPOILER: If you know anything about spirituality and the psychic world, you probably won't be surprised to learn that Kasamba is our personal favorite.

But, read on to find out why and learn more about what other options are available and which site is best for you.

Best Online Psychic Reading Websites - First Look

Kasamba - All-round best online psychics (70% OFF + free minutes) Psychic Source - Personalized readings ($1/minute) Keen - 1000s of cheap psychics AskNow - Strictest screening (five minutes free*) Oranum - Free LIVE streamed video psychic readings

What You Should Know Before Getting Psychic Readings Online

Go in prepared.

Know what you want to gain and be open to hearing possibilities you hadn't considered before. Know that online psychics aren't slot machines with the perfect answers—they're here to guide you towards your best spiritual life.

Understand that spiritual guides are meant to guide you to fulfillment and your destiny, which means that sometimes they might tell you answers you don't want to hear.

Stay present, stay grateful, and stay open to the possibilities of the universe.

1. Kasamba - All-Round Best Online Psychic Reading Website

If you're looking for a pool of trusted psychic readers with a proven track record, look no further than Kasamba. Not only have they been around for over two decades, but they've also helped a whopping 3 million people on their paths to finding love, success, empowerment, and happiness.

With an impressive resume like that, one can expect an even more impressive team. In this regard, Kasamba certainly delivers. When you visit their website, you can browse over 200+ experienced psychics and handpick the professionals with the niches that fit your needs.

Accurate Psychic Readings on any Issue

Feeling like something's holding you back?

You may benefit from a past life reading, which Kasamba offers to their clients. They also teach lessons in the occult and spell casting as well as having psychic readings about eastern religion.

Whatever you're looking for, Kasamba claims to cover all spiritual needs.

Their psychic readers perform an incredibly diverse group of services, including tarot card readings, fortune telling, dream analysis, astrology readings, career forecast, in addition to their standard online psychic reading services.

As a result, Kasamba is best suited for people who want a wide variety of services.

Why Choose Kasamba? Best Psychics for Love Readings

Trusted psychic reading service established in 1999

Experienced, trusted online psychics

Accurate readings

Satisfaction guaranteed

Over four million callers to date

Detailed profiles for all psychics

You can remain anonymous

Free psychic readings ( 3-minutes free with every new reader )

) 70% OFF your first paid session

All in all, Kasamba is a great tool to use for those looking to expand their understanding of their spiritual selves. By learning more about your future and even your past lives, you will expand your own knowledge and gain a more profound outlook on life.

Suppose you're a spiritual novice looking to dive deeper into the roots of the occult or eastern religious practices? Kasamba is an excellent jumping-off point that can help you get in further touch with your guides, your spirituality, and your roots.

2. Psychic Source - Best Online Psychics for Beginners

Feeling overwhelmed by the sheer volume of online psychics out there? You're not alone.

The good news is that with Psychic Source, they pair a psychic with you based on a series of short questions on their Find a Psychic Tool. By answering a few questions on what you're looking for, they give you three options on which psychic best fits your needs.

With the ability to choose phone readings, chat psychics, or video, you can find the type of online psychic reading most convenient for you.

While they don’t offer free online psychic readings like some other competitors, they do offer more affordable psychic readings online as low as $1/minute.

Another unique quality that sets Psychic Source apart is that they offer support and guidance 24/7. Anytime you need help, you can pick up the phone or open a webchat to speak with a trusted spiritual guide to get the answers you crave.

Compassionate Psychic Readers with many Talents

They also boast quite the lineup of services, including angel readings, astrology, tarot reading, clairvoyants, rune stone readings, relationship psychics, spiritual psychics, love psychics, dream interpretation, lost objects, and more.

Not only are their advisors and customer care specialists kind, caring, and compassionate towards you, but the company lives these practices through the initiatives they create. For example, their Kindness Initiative has donated more than $500,000 to communities in need.

Why Choose Psychic Source? Best psychics for Inexperienced Truth Seekers

Over 30 years of experience

A guaranteed pairing with their Find a Psychic Tool

Convenient variety of video, chat or phone readings

Kind, experienced online psychic advisors and chat psychics

Introductory packages of 10, 20, or 30 minutes for $1/minute

Satisfaction guaranteed

Accepts PayPal for anonymous readings

Free psychic readings ( 3-minute free for new accounts )

) Portion of all proceeds go to charity

There are many benefits when you choose Psychic Source. In our opinion, Psychic Source is an excellent option for anyone feeling a bit overwhelmed by the number of specialists available on any of the larger online psychic reading platforms.

Simply use the Find a Psychic Tool and let Psychic Source guide you to the advisor that fits you the best.

3. Keen Psychics - Best Online Psychics for Anonymous Psychic Readings

As a leader in the spiritual world, Keen Psychics has built a trusted network of talented, experienced spiritual advisors dedicated to empowering people's lives by helping them unearth their purpose in life.

With over two decades of experience, the Keen team of psychic readers performs various services, including tarot card readings, fortune telling , dream analysis, astrology readings, career forecasts, just to name a few.

Each professional is hand-selected, unique, and brings their own specialties and expertise to provide spiritual assistance to others.

Keen Psychics also works on a sliding pay scale, where you pick the budget that fits your current financial situation.

Remain Anonymous with Keen’s Psychic Readers

Worried about staying anonymous online? Don’t be.

They place a strong emphasis on guarding personal privacy. If you're looking to explore your spirituality side, but are hesitant about having your information out there, then Keen Psychics is for you.

Not to mention, they are experts at customer service and deliver a friendly client-focused approach to millions of customers.

If, for any reason, you're not satisfied, you can call their live customer support team (toll-free) to work out the problem. If you'd prefer to contact someone through email, you can also submit a web support request.

Why Choose Keen? Best Psychics for Discreet Readings

Trusted psychic service established in 1999

Excellent spiritual advisors

Effective customer support

Emphasis on privacy

Anonymous and confidential online psychic readings

14 million satisfied customers

Introductory rate of $1.99 for ten minutes

Affordable psychic reading services

Satisfaction guaranteed

There are many excellent advantages to using Keen's services. However, thanks to their emphasis on privacy, Keen Psychics is a wonderful option for those looking for proven, trusted spiritual guidance but are especially worried about keeping things anonymous and private online.

4. AskNow - Best Psychic Readings via Phone [1-888-815-1999]

AskNow delivers exceptional support via experience phone psychics for those in spiritual crisis or for those needing answers right now. They also are a rarity in terms of having a phone number. In this sense, they're our number one best pick for phone psychic readings.

But, there's more.

When you purchase an introductory package, you gain a free five-minute phone psychic reading with either an Elite or Master advisor. Master and Elite advisors are the most qualified and powerful psychics. They truly are the "best of the best" and are dedicated to using their gifts to help you.

Not feeling up to that big of a commitment yet?

No worries. You can also talk live to a top-rated spiritual advisor for only $1/minute. AskNow is also committed to your satisfaction, and they promise to always give you a psychic reading session you're satisfied with.

If, for any reason, you feel your first phone Psychic is not a good match, they credit your account for five minutes so that you can find a different psychic that better fits your needs.

Why Choose AskNow? Best Psychic Readings by Phone

Convenient online psychic readings by phone

📞1-888-815-1999 📞

Free psychic readings ( five minutes free with a paid package )

) Guaranteed satisfaction

Psychic service established in 2005

Introductory rates for 10-20 minutes at a dollar per minute

Profile for all phone psychics

Some of the top psychics in the nation work here

All online psychic readers are strictly screened

All in all, AskNow is an excellent tool and is our top choice for accurate psychic readings by phone; and has some of the best online psychics around.

5. Oranum- Best Online Psychic Reading Site for Video Readings

Oranum is a unique psychic reading platform that offers clients a wide range of online psychic services, including obtaining free psychic readings once users open an account.

Beyond that, Oranum offers several perks, including the ability to watch your favorite psychics' stories, subscribe for more exclusive features, such as meditation videos, access to their video library, and more. In this sense, they’re our top pick for perks.

Better yet, Oranum has the experience to back up its claims. Having served over one million happy customers, they've guided plenty of souls on the right track.

Search online from hundreds of psychic professionals, go to their page, and see what free online psychic reading options they offer on their web page.

Most of the videos and resources are paid-only, but some of them are free, and there are certainly enough to get you started, or see if this psychic is a good match, and so forth.

You also have more control when you get a psychic reading online here. With Oranum, you can make special requests to your reader, such as "yes or no," "pick a card," and so forth.

What’s more?

This online psychic reading site also lets you get a good feel of which psychic or psychic medium you resonate with the best via free public LIVE streams.

Why Choose Oranum

Great cover page with photos of all the top psychics

Credit-based system lets you pay in points

10,000 free credits for joining

Online psychics can post “stories”

Find your best online psychic match with a questionnaire

Preview a psychic live on camera for free

Subscribe to your favorite psychics

Free videos on some general subjects

Oranum is a great starting point for beginners or for people who love a good bargain. Hands down, we feel Oranum is one of the best online psychic reading sites for video psychic readings.

What’s more, this online psychic reading platform is an exceptional tool because it provides you with a bevy of free resources to help empower you on your spiritual journey.

6. Psychic Oz - Genuine Online Psychic Readers at Affordable Prices

Psychic Oz isn’t as flashy as some of its competitors, but they stand out for two reasons: the quality of their psychics, as well as an affordable “everyday low price” that’s not part of a promotion.

Have you noticed prices increasing on other mainstream platforms? Yes… Luckily, this isn’t something you’ll run into on Psychic Oz.

Psychic Oz offers a more affordable price, about $2.99 per minute or $9.99 for an email response. Plus, as part of their introductory offer, you get three minutes free and a $1/minute rate after the first three-minute preview. Email readings are also 50% OFF for new customers.

Looking to keep things private online?

The anonymity factor is also a good sales strategy since callers or email clients can pay with PayPal for extra security. Psychic Oz also claims their online psychics are tested and screened at a higher standard than most other psychic networks.

You can also filter online psychic readers by selecting different categories, including medium, clairvoyant, dream analysis, remote viewing, pendulum, empaths, automatic writing, tarot cards, crystals, runes, I-ching, and oracle cards.

There are also broader categories of astrology, love, career, and even pets.

While they have a good introductory offer, the more affordable pricing is one of the network’s best features. This is because successful psychics (on other online psychic reading platforms) can easily charge twice that amount after the deals run out.

That said, we admit that their psychic readings via email are a bit pricey, but it’s hard to beat a 5-star psychic for a $2.99 per minute price.

7. Mysticsense - Five-Minute Free Tarot Reading (after signing up)

Mysticsense has a pretty good deal upfront: the first five minutes are free, meaning you can sample a phone call or video conference with the psychic of your choice.

Frustratingly, you do have to deposit $10 to open your account.

But after the trial is complete, you get fully reimbursed for the first call. So it’s not only a free trial but also a satisfaction guaranteed promise.

Mysticsense has over 500 gifted psychics with payment information as well as a short bio and head photo. But once you click on your psychic of choice, you can read a more detailed biography, as well as some of the psychic’s specialties.

Mysticsense also has a search feature, allowing users to search either by keyword phrase or by a broader selection of talents, specialties, and focuses.

If you want to talk about relationships, divorce, career, LBGTQ, you can search for your favorite psychic that way.

You can also search for psychic mediums, empaths, grief counselors, tarot readers, dream interpretation, past life readings, channeling, and other gifted psychics trained in those disciplines.

What’s more, Mysticsense is one of the only networks that let you find online psychics based on qualities like compassion, directness, expressive, and wise.

Let’s face it; you’re not going to like every psychic readers’ style.

You may find that one psychic reader doesn’t work for you, but another one really understands you. Thankfully, Mysticsense’s psychic search feature is a great way to customize the experience you want.

8. Lifereader - Most Transparent Online Psychic Platform

Lifereader doesn’t waste a lot of time explaining deals; it jumps right to the best-reviewed online psychics of the site.

Immediately, you get a head photo, the psychic’s special focus (like tarot readings , past lives, or angels), ratings, and how many online psychic readings they’ve done.

For a reader who wants a personal connection with their psychic, Lifereader is a great option. Before you call or chat, you can see each psychic’s price, which can range from affordable to pricey.

But first-time callers can expect 50% OFF of the suggested price for the first call and sometimes as low as 19 cents per minute, depending on the psychic. New callers also get four free chat minutes to speak with an advisor before committing.

Lifereader is the most detailed option for getting to know your psychic, and along with writeups for horoscope readings and love/relationship advice, it’s a psychic reading site that will bring that all-important personal touch.

While there might be fewer than 100 online psychic experts online at a time, it’s still good to know that practically all of them have good reviews.

No room for scammers!

What we like about Lifereader the most is the detailed author profiles, not only sharing a personal introduction but even down to their astrological sign.

You will feel as if you know each psychic reader before even making the first call. That’s a good thing, especially if you’re new to the experience and want someone to guide you through it.

How we Chose the Best Psychic Reading Websites - Our Guide

Choosing the perfect psychic reading website for you should be an enjoyable experience.

That said, there are a number of factors to consider when deciding which service is best. We’ve tried to rate our favorite online psychic reading sites against concerns that everyone looking for a gifted psychic will have.

But, if a certain factor is more important to you, you should make note of that before running ahead with the first psychic reading website you come across.

Does the platform screen advisors?

Not all psychic reading websites require psychics be screened and tested before hiring. Some online psychic reading services only require a detailed resume of past experience, others actually test for psychic abilities, while some don’t vet advisors at all.

But surprisingly there are upsides and downsides to both.

Of course, if you care about accuracy and professionalism, choosing a psychic reading site that screens every, single advisor is the way to go. AskNow for instance claim to “handpick” advisor and retest their skills every few months.

Just bear in mind that any psychic reading website with a strict screening process will have a smaller community of advisors to choose from.

On the other hand, psychic services like Keen and Oranum serve as a platform to anyone who feels connected to something beyond the physical realm.

While there is a chance you will run into inexperienced or even fake psychics, rates tend to be cheaper and there’s 1000s of psychics waiting to offer psychic advice on Keen alone.

Just be sure to opt for advisors with 4-stars or above and plenty of positive feedback from past clients.

Can you browse through detailed psychic profiles?

Every psychic site should offer at the very least a profile page for each one of it’s advisors. On the profile page you should expect to see a photo, a quick description of the psychic, past experience, skills, specialties, availability and past client reviews.

But the very best psychic reading sites will go a step further. Profiles on AskNow for instance display experience, total psychic readings, zodiac sign, languages, specialities, credentials, availability, reviews and more.

Psychic Source goes into even more detail, highlighting reading style, tools, customer endorsements, and on some profiles displaying an audio or video message.

The more information available the surer you can be that the psychic is right for you.

Can you get a free online psychic reading?

We’re not going to lie, getting a psychic reading online with professional, highly qualified advisors can get expensive.

That’s why it’s absolutely necessary that new clients be offered a free psychic reading of sorts to test out whichever psychic stands out to them.

Almost every website reviewed offers a free psychic reading either via a discounted rate, free minutes, or a money-back guarantee.

But it’s a good idea to triple check what the introductory offer actually is on each online psychic reading platform.

Kasamba for instance offers a straightforward 3-minute chat with every new psychic and 3 minutes free + 70% OFF your first reading. While other psychic websites like Oranum require you register with a credit card to claim 10,000 free coins.

Getting a Psychic Reading Online - Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Psychic Reading?

A psychic reading is a dialogue between the mysteries of the universe and the mysteries within us.

From another perspective it can also be thought of as a fairy tale, where the dragons that terrorize us in our dreams are unexpectedly turned into spiritual insight.

In some cases a psychic reading can even uncover our own latent psychic abilities. Is the psychic reading us, or helping us to read ourselves?

In short, a psychic reading is a twilight zone where both the past and future are each magically present.

Are Online Psychics Real?

Yes, online psychics, the same as any in-person psychic, are real.

Just because there's no hard evidence, that doesn't mean that spirituality, eastern religion, and witchcraft aren't real. While there's not as much hard evidence to convince skeptics, if spirituality resonates with you, then that’s all that matters.

If spirituality has helped you, and you're able to let it guide you to lead a fuller life, then ignore the haters. Don't let skeptics and cynical naysayers stop you from living your best life.

What are the Advantages of Using a Psychic?

The advantages of using an online psychic reader are vast and insightful. Even if you're spiritual or are gifted yourself, it's a great choice to use an experienced and vetted psychic to gain a better perspective on your spiritual journey.

When you turn to expert psychic mediums, spiritual advisors, or psychics, you gain better clarity on your past, present, and future. You also can get in better touch with your spirit guides and past loved ones.

How Accurate Are Psychics?

The accuracy of a psychic is very often a subjective matter. I say this because by far and away the number one question asked of psychics usually concerns love, perhaps the most fickle of all states for a human to be in.

It should then come as no surprise if I were to say that the vast majority of information and insights shared by psychics during an average online psychic reading session mostly produces emotional healing rather than hard data.

“He loves you, but he doesn’t love himself” may be 100% true, but whether or not the couple stays together or splits up might change from week to week.

Therefore, if a psychic can successfully walk someone through an emotional minefield like the one just outlined and provide them a better understanding of everything involved, then the review from the customer will likely read that the psychic was “spot on” about the situation and extremely helpful.

How Do Psychics Know Your Future?

It is a misconception to believe that a psychic or anyone else can know your future. There are just too many constantly changing variables involved, including free will, for anyone to be able to accurately predict with any degree of certainty what will happen in the future.

That’s not to say that psychics cannot see the various possibilities or circumstances that are waiting up ahead in a person’s life.

They most certainly do.

Yet any experienced psychic will tell you, no matter what they see, or how much they may try to convince someone of something, you can lead a horse to water but you can’t make it drink.

The future is unwritten.

How Much Do Online Psychic Readings Cost?

Online psychic readings usually charge by the minute and can range anywhere from $1 per minute to $20 or more.

For first time customers there are often discount packages offering much lower rates, as well as free introductory minutes on your first reading.

It should also be noted that phone psychic reading and online chat readings are usually priced the same, while live video can be a little more expensive.

How To Choose an Online Psychic Reading Website?

For some people, a psychic reading online may seem like something exotic or mysterious, yet looking for one online is not much different than shopping for anything else.

First of all, you need to do your homework (such as reading an article like this) because not all online psychic reading websites are the same. As with any other professional service, some psychic providers have more experience and a better reputation than others.

Here are some important things you might want to consider when searching for an online psychic reading:

How many years has the website been on the market? The longer they’ve been online the more likely they’ve been doing something right.

Pay attention to customer ratings. What do real people like you have to say about the accuracy and professionalism of the psychics?

Not every psychic is sensitive to every issue. Are there Advisors on that site specializing in the type of question you have?

Pay attention to special promotional offers. Cheap psychics aren’t easy to find. Most psychic websites charge by the minute and that can get expensive. Free minutes and packages with a low per minute charge are an affordable way to get your feet wet if you’re looking for your first psychic reading online.

Make sure there’s a satisfaction guarantee. Not every psychic is good and you deserve protection from a bad experience. Be aware though that most money back guarantees will only credit minutes to your account.

How Do You Find a Reliable Psychic Reader?

Finding the right psychic is like finding the right pair of shoes; fit is important. Here are some tips for finding the most reliable psychic reader for your specific needs.

What do you want to ask your reader?

Different readers specialize in different things, so you need to make sure that the reader you choose is the right one for what you’ll be asking. For instance, if love is on your mind then make certain the reader you select is familiar with matters of the heart.

How legit are the psychics available?

Does the site you’re on screen their psychics? What are the customer reviews like for the readers you’re interested in? How many overall psychic readings online have they done?

Can you get a free psychic reading?

Some online psychic sites offer free chat options where you can ask a question to get a feel for a reader’s style and ability. Usually these options only last for a short time (3 minutes) so make sure you’ve prepared a good question that will draw out what you need from the psychic.

Do you feel a connection?

A reader may have a great reputation, but if you’re not feeling it they may not be great for you. Be willing to shop around until you find the psychic that seems to really “get” you.

What Types of Topics Can You Discuss During a Psychic Reading?

You can discuss almost any topic under the sun during a psychic reading.

The purpose of a psychic reading is to get a clearer perspective on whatever is going on in your life. This could include anything from your personal relationships and family, to finances, career, or even your health.

As long as you are asking about anything that holds significant meaning for you, just about any subject is fair game.

On the other hand, the type of thing to generally avoid in a psychic reading would be asking for psychic predictions about the direction of the world at large. For example, there are psychics who will not take questions regarding someone’s immigration status.

This is because of the generally sprawling and disorganized nature of the bureaucracy that holds court over these matters.

It is also not good to ask questions regarding how you might influence another individual’s demise. That’s bad energy and most reputable psychics would never entertain a question of that nature.

When Is the Best Time to Contact a Psychic?

For practical matters, consulting a psychic should be done only after you have exhausted all the normal avenues to solving your problem. Psychics specialize in extraordinary solutions; so make sure you’re not avoiding what could be a necessary growth process of trial and error because you’re impatient.

On the other hand, an Astrologer might tell you not to consult a psychic during Mercury retrograde because communications can be adversely affected.

They also might suggest not to go for a psychic reading online when the Moon is void of course. This is because the Moon is associated with psychic abilities and during a void of course psychic channels can become blocked or erratic.

Ultimately the best advice regarding when to contact a psychic is to do it when it feels right. Sometimes the best psychic advice will make its way to us when we are in the best place within ourselves to hear it.

Where Can I Find Real Psychics Online? The Takeaway

Without a doubt, our favorite top pick for getting the best online psychic readings is Kasamba .

Why? because of the site’s psychic advisors deep depth of knowledge on not only spirituality but other forms of guidance that help deepen and grow your personal psychic abilities.

Not to mention they offer every possible type of reading you could want. From online tarot readings, numerology readings, dream analysis, astrology, spiritual readings, life readings to everything inbetween, there’s a lot to learn from Kasamba.

Though if this seems daunting for newcomers, Psychic Source might be the better option. With a “Find a Psychic” tool to match you with a suitable psychic reader, and the ability to choose your preferred reading style, this site is a good place to start if you’re new to psychic reading websites.

Finally, we love Keen Psychics because of their wide variety of psychic reading services but also because they continually put the customer first with their thorough privacy measures and expert customer service.

In the end, it truly depends on the spiritual guide that you're matched with and how well you connect. If you're looking for online psychics, try reaching out to a few guides and test their abilities via free psychic reading offers.