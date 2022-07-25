Best Payday Loans Online No Credit Check Instant Approval in 2022

Are you in dire need of cash but can’t access an emergency loan from your financial service provider? If so, then you might be considering checking out some of the best payday loans such as MoneyMutual .

Payday loans are easy-to-secure, short-term loans (lifesavers, if you may) that are processed fast to help clients offset personal emergencies.

But with several agencies offering these types of short-term loans, choosing one with the best terms, loan limits, and interest rates can prove daunting, more so for first-timers.

To help you out, we’ll review some of the top payday loan agencies that can come to your rescue when every other alternative has failed.

So without wasting any time, let’s try to get you sorted!

Disclaimer: Payday loans attract high interest rates and should only be used for emergencies!

Best Online Payday Loans:

1. MoneyMutual - Best Online Payday Loans

Pros:

Simplistic, easy-to-use website

Open to clients with poor credit scores

Useful resources on personal finance

Easy application process

Free to use

Prompt loan application

Cons:

Interest rates vary based on lender policies

No loan guarantee

MoneyMutual is arguably one of the leading names in the online payday loan industry. The platform works by linking clients in need (loan seekers) to trusted money lenders.

As indicated on its official website, MoneyMutual has helped over 2 million clients secure fast and easy personal loans since launching in 2010, thereby cementing its status as an industry leader when it comes to short term loans.

To get access to MoneyMutual’s pool of willing lenders, you’ll first need to sign up on the site by filling out a secure online form.

Completing the form should take no more than 10 minutes (more on this later).

Once done with sign up, MoneyMutual will forward your details to its lending partners for further review. The lenders will then decide whether or not to lend you, which usually boils down to factors such as your income, bank account history, and the lender’s policies.

No need to fret, though, as most clients who meet MoneyMutual’s eligibility criteria often receive loan offers from willing lenders.

However, since you might get tons of attractive offers from willing payday lenders, it is highly advisable to take your time before settling for a particular deal.

Be sure to check on the rates provided and compare rates to choose one that perfectly suits your unique needs.

MoneyMutual is a member of the Online Lenders Alliance (OLA) and remains fully committed to protecting its clients from fraudsters.

Ease of Use: 4.8/5

It’s crucial for financial service providers to have simplistic, easy-to-use websites. MoneyMutual does not disappoint in this regard as it keeps things simple and direct.

On the home page, you’ll be welcomed by two buttons – Menu and Get Started.

The menu button gives you access to additional buttons like About us, How it works, and Contact Us. This allows you to learn more about the platform and its policies.

Registering on the site is pretty easy as you’ll only need to click on the Get Started button to fill out a free form.

The form should take you around 10 minutes and you’ll need to provide details like state of residence, name, email address, employment details (duration and type), and bank account details.

Once done with the form, MoneyMutual will do the rest and forward your details to online lenders, who’ll then assess them to determine eligibility.

Eligibility Criteria: 4.6/5

For MoneyMutual to link you to its lenders, you'll have to meet some preset qualifications. Luckily, they're reasonable and won't shut you out if you have a poor credit score.

All clients looking to register on the platform must be US residents aged 18 and above. You must also have an active checking account and earn at least $800 a month.

Unfortunately, your application won't be successful if you're unemployed or aren't receiving regular income.

While these criteria might disqualify some applicants, they're relatively realistic and not as stiff as what you'd need when applying for payday loan alternatives with mainstream financial service providers (hello banks).

Point to note, though, qualifying for MoneyMutual’s registration criteria doesn't guarantee you'll receive an online payday loan as all lenders have their unique eligibility criteria.

But you’ll come off as a serious client if your details are forwarded through MoneyMutual.

Financial Assistance Resources: 4.4/5

It’s important to partner with loan aggregators or financial institutions that provide more value than just personal loans or emergency funding.

And while MoneyMutual does not provide a wealth of resources like some other payday lenders, it strives to educate clients on the different types of personal loans and their implications.

The company narrates more about products like credit card cash advance, business cash advance, cash advance installment loan, and payday loans to help you know what you’re getting yourself into before securing loans.

Customer Care: 4.6/5

We like that MoneyMutual has a detailed FAQs page that answers a wide range of questions from eligibility criteria to interest rates, loan repayment rates, and its policies.

Most of the FAQs are relevant, allowing you to learn all you need about the site.

MoneyMutual is not too responsive to emails as it takes an average of 3 to 3 business days to respond to client queries.

Therefore, if you have an urgent inquiry, it’s best to reach the customer care team through +1 844 276 2063.

2. CashUSA.com - Best For Large Pool Of Pay Day Loans Lenders

Pros:

Partners with many payday lenders

Lending partners offer payday alternative loans

Fast registration & application processes

Rich educational resources

Simple eligibility criteria

Transparent about operations

Cons:

Minimum monthly income of $1000

Credit check required for long-term loans

CashUSA is a popular online portal that links clients interested in cash advance loans to willing lenders.

And although the platform is known for short-term loans, it can also help qualified clients secure online personal loans of up to $10,000.

CashUSA can come in handy if you’ve tried out other options like banks, credit unions, and several local funding sources without any success.

In addition to partnering with conventional moneylenders, CashUSA also links clients with tribal lenders that can provide payday loans online.

Be warned, though, that tribal lenders tend to charge higher interest rates!

Another standout feature of CashUSA is its ability to provide alternatives to payday loans.

That is, should you not qualify for a payday loan, its in-network lenders can suggest alternative financial solutions that may bail you out.

We also like that most payday loan applications submitted via CashUSA are taken seriously by money lenders, meaning you’re likely to secure a loan if adequately qualified.

Besides linking you to a pool of potential lenders, CashUSA also provides credit-related services like credit monitoring, credit report, and debt relief– so you might give them a try in case you require such services.

Ease of Use: 4.7/5

CashUSA has a simplistic website that even non-tech savvy clients can navigate comfortably. On the home page, you’ll spot 5 main buttons, Home, Education Center, Why Choose Us? Contact us and Submit your request.

If you want to learn more about the online personal loans on offer, their features, advantages, and disadvantages, we’d recommend starting with the education centre before submitting your loan request.

Impressively, CashUSA asks you to state your preferred unsecured loan amount immediately you click on the submit your request button–no beating about the bush!

Once you’ve chosen your amount, you’ll be requested to provide details like zip code, date of birth, and the last 4 digits of your SSN before proceeding to the next part of registration.

Filling the form should take you between 10-20 minutes.

Once you’ve completed the form, CashUSA will immediately forward your details to its in-network personal loan lenders, who’ll then review your form. The lenders can then call, email or text you to place their respective offers.

Funds might be available in one business day once the approval process is completed.

Eligibility Criteria: 4.5/5

Although CashUSA won’t expect you to satisfy a laundry list of eligibility criteria, you’ll still need to meet some basic requirements for it to consider your application.

For starters, you must be a US citizen and above 18 years. You must also be employed for at least 3 months and have a net income (monthly) of $1000 or more.

All eligible clients must also be listed as primary account holders of valid checking accounts. Your email address must be working, and you must have both home and work contact phone numbers.

Educational Resources: 4.8/5

Not too many payday loan agencies prioritise client education like CashUSA. As mentioned earlier, the platform has an entire section dedicated to educating clients about the pros and cons of online payday loans and other types of loans.

CashUSA`s Education Center covers a variety of finance-related topics from credit, debt, and even banking.

You’ll get to access hundreds of useful articles on debt management, expenditure tracking, budgeting, and even how to choose financial advisors.

It’s a haven for finance-related resources!

We would recommend going through its various articles to learn a thing or two about payday loans and how they may impact your finances before applying for one.

Customer Care 4.6/5

CashUSA understands the need for fluid communication and, as such, allows clients to fill out a contact form in case of any issues. You can easily contact the support team by filling in your name and email address and typing your issue in the message box.

While the support team won’t respond immediately to a written query, they’ll get back within a day or two (based on client reviews).

Alternatively, you can opt for the shorter route and give CashUSA a direct call through 866 973 6587 to talk to a support representative.

3. BadCreditLoans - Best Online Payday Loans for Bad Credit

Pros:

Simple eligibility criteria

Straightforward website

Offers long term personal loans (up to 72 months)

Fast payday loan application

$10,000 loan limit

Cons:

Payday loan requests can be rejected

Credit check required for long term loans

Securing loans with a poor credit score can be a big ask. Fortunately, BadCreditLoans tries to bridge that gap by linking loan seekers with poor credit scores to instant payday loan lenders willing to take a risk.

As the name suggests, BadCreditLoans specialises in helping clients with bad credits secure short-term loans.

You can apply for loans between $500 to $10,000. But in truth, the higher the loan you seek, the harder it will be to secure.

So it’d be best to keep things simple and settle for short-term loans that meet your immediate needs!

BadCreditLoans is transparent about its services as it issues a disclaimer that it might be compensated for marketing non-loan products and sharing your info.

The good news, however, is that its services are free, meaning you’ll register and get linked to lenders at no cost whatsoever.

Besides short-term loans, BadCreditLoans may also connect you with a variety of offers for credit repair, debt relief, and several other credit-related services or products.

We also like that BadCreditLoans has several pages dedicated to identifying scam alerts. You'll get to learn more about how to spot scams, from job scams to debt collection scams and other phone or email scams.

Ease of Use: 4.6/5

BadCreditLoans keeps things simple and gets straight to the point.

On the home page, you’ll be greeted by a box asking your preferred loan amount. We like this feature as you’ll just key in your loan target instead of searching for buttons like apply or get started.

Once you choose your loan amount, you’ll then be prompted to fill out an online form.

The first step is typing in your zip code, SSN (last 4 digits), and date of birth. You’ll then need to explain why you need the online payday loan and provide details like contact, employment info and bank account details to complete the form.

The whole process should take between 10-20 minutes.

Not tech-savvy? No problem! BadCreditLoans is easy to navigate and has a section (on the homepage) that explains its main services and why you should trust it to link you with a payday loan lender.

Eligibility Criteria: 4.7/5

BadCreditLoans’ eligibility criteria isn’t as demanding as other payday loan linking platforms. This is a great feature since, after all, the online payday lender mainly targets clients with bad credit records.

And while full employment isn’t mandatory, you’ll need to provide proof of self-employment, disability or social security benefits.

All clients must be above 18 years and provide proof of citizenship.

You must also submit home and work telephone numbers to complete the form and have your details forwarded to potential lenders.

Please note that being eligible for BadCreditLoans’ services does not guarantee you’ll secure a loan with its lending partners. The lenders will review your details and decide what loan products to offer you, if any.

Educational Resources:4.5/5

Sure, BadCrediLoans might not have as many educational resources as CashUSA, but it still tries to educate clients on scam detection.

We like that it has an entire section dedicated to scam alerts.

You’ll get to learn more about spotting different types of scams, which can come in handy if you’re relatively green about personal loan agencies.

BadCreditLoans also provides brief descriptions of loan products it can help clients secure.

For instance, you can learn more about a secured personal loan, business loans, student loans, auto loans, home loans, and mortgage loans before proceeding to apply.

Customer Care: 4.3/5

While BadCreditLoans insists it cannot answer any lender-related questions (like interests rates and terms), it remains open to any inquiries regarding its services.

You can fill a contact form or email the support team. These options are usually slow and can take days or even weeks to get a response.

But if you need immediate feedback, dialling 800 245 5626 is highly recommended.

As per online reviews, reaching the support team can prove hard on weekends and holidays, so it’s best to initiate conversations on weekdays (during working hours).

4. PersonalLoans.com - Best Personal Loans for Bad Credit

Pros:

High loan limits (up to $35,000 for long term loans)

Simplistic website

Wide range of loan products

Hassle-free application

Cons:

Hard to secure large loans

User information might be shared

Similar to other agencies we’ve examined in this review, PersonalLoan plays the all-important role of linking loan seekers with willing lenders.

You’ll first need to fill out an online form, and if you qualify, your details will be forwarded to lenders who can then make suitable loan offers.

Loans.com also uses advanced data encryption technology to enhance security, which should give you the peace of mind that your personal and financial data won’t be hacked or used for malicious reasons.

We also like that besides short-term loans, PersonalLoans can link you up with lenders willing to loan you up to $35,000 – a great deal if you’re looking for long-term loans for investments.

Ease of Use : 4.5/5

PersonalLoans boasts an easy-to-use website. The home page is simple and has 3 buttons on the top left side, which makes it easy to navigate, more so for first-time visitors.

On the home page, you’ll also see a Get Started button that allows you to start the loan application process. The first step is stating the loan reason before providing further details like zip code, SSN, and date of birth.

The form should take you about ten minutes to complete.

But if you’ve got an existing account, you can click on the Quick Lookup button to speed up the loan application process.

Eligibility Criteria:4.3/5

You’ll need to be above 18 and a US citizen to successfully complete your PersonalLoans application form.

Applicants must also provide proof of employment (at least 3 months) and earn a minimum of $1000 a month, which can be a bummer if you’re newly employed or don’t earn such an amount.

Proof that you’re a primary account holder of a valid checking account will also be required.

Educational Resources: 4.5/5

PersonalLoans.com is big on educating its clients on issues involving personal finance.

You can find tons of advice on issues like bad credit, fast cash, home improvement, online loans, tax loans, and payday loans on the website.

We also like that PersonalLoans educates its clients on identifying scams and principles of responsible lending.

Customer Care: 4.5/5

PersonalLoans.com welcomes its clients to contact its support team via phone or email in case of suggestions, questions, or comments.

The phone lines are open Monday through Friday from 6 am to 7 pm PST.

Calling in is a lot better as you’ll get to speak to a customer representative directly, which is ideal if you’re looking for quick answers before applying for a loan.

5. CreditLoan.com - Best For a Smaller Pay Day Loan

Pros:

Big on financial education

Quick money transfer

In-network with many lenders

Secure

Cons:

Not suitable for large loans

Credit score required for substantial loans

CreditLoan.com launched in 1998 and boldly claims to have helped well over 33 million clients improve their financial discipline.

Besides helping you secure fast quick loans , CreditLoan takes it a notch further and educates you on finance-related issues like credit reports, bad credit loans, and personal loans.

The payday loan platform is TRUSTe certified and McAfee secure, meaning your personal and banking details will be safe.

CreditLoan boasts a Quick Preview feature that allows you to confirm your application details before submission. This eliminates the risk of delays that may arise if you provide incorrect personal or bank account details.

And while filling out the loan application form will take you longer compared to other sites (due to extra questions), most in-network lenders are ever willing to partner with employed people or entrepreneurs with a consistent income.

Ease of Use: 4.4/7

Signing up on CreditLoan.com is a breeze as you’ll only need to click on the Get Started button to fill out the loan application form.

Expect to provide personal details like the state you live in, date of birth, SSN, and email address as you start the process.

You’ll also need to key in crucial details like employment duration, salary, and bank account details to complete the registration process and have your application forwarded to potential lenders.

We like that there’s a personal loan calculator to help you compare loan interest rates and estimate monthly payments as per the Federal Truth In Lending Act.

Please note that the loan calculator’s role is to provide you with estimates and should not be taken as the final loan offer to be presented by interested lenders!

Overall, the site design is simple and easy even for non-tech savvy people to use.

CreditLoan also has a lender review button that allows you to compare the rates and terms offered by some of its most popular lenders, ensuring you make the choice that best suits your needs (and budget).

Eligibility Criteria: 4.6/5

CreditLoan.com has a simple eligibility criteria that allows clients with poor credit scores to secure loans.

For your application to be successful, you must be above 18 years and be employed or at least have a business running for over 6 months. You must also provide proof of citizenship as the service is exclusively for US clients.

Additionally, you have to earn at least $600 through employment (or your business) for your loan application to be considered.

Proof that you’re the primary owner of an active checking account will also be required to complete the form successfully.

Educational Resources:4.7/5

Not many platforms which link lenders with loan seekers offer relevant finance-related information like CreditLoan.

The website proudly claims to have educated well over 33 million clients on matters involving finance.

And true to its word, you'll see useful information on topics like types of loans, how to secure loans, principles of money management, and how credit scores are calculated all over the site.

CreditLoan is also among the few websites in its niche that reviews banks and lenders to help clients make the best choices.

You'll enjoy the blog section if you're big on finance-related topics like budgeting for social events, hacks to keep personal finances on track, and how credit scores work.

Customer Care 3.8/5

CreditLoan doesn’t have the best support as it only allows for email communication.

The site encourages members to read the FAQ section for further assistance on lending issues, claiming that its role is to educate clients and link them to lenders.

Unfortunately, CreditLoan’s FAQ section is relatively basic and doesn’t answer all the questions a new client might have.

The site does not provide a number to reach the support team directly and advises clients to thoroughly review the FAQ page before making contact via email.

Best Payday Loans Online No Credit Check Instant Approval - Ranking Methodology

When compiling our list of best payday loan agencies, we took several factors into consideration, as explained below.

Ease of use: We understand that clients in need of emergency funding don’t have the luxury of learning how websites work. As a result, we chose the best payday loans sites with simplistic, easy-to-use websites that even non-tech savvy clients won’t struggle to navigate.

Eligibility criteria: All the payday loan platforms we’ve analysed in our review don’t perform credit checks. We figured that most people seek payday loans as a last resort and therefore decided to examine websites with friendly, easily attainable eligibility criteria.

Educational Resources: Payday loans can either bail you out during emergencies or sink you deeper into the pit of debts. As a result, we only reviewed websites that, on top of linking clients with lenders, also provide financial education on various loan products, their pros, and cons.

Customer service: When it comes to financial issues, it’s always advisable to deal with agencies that can be easily reached or accessed in case of any questions or queries.

Reputation: Registering with reputable lending platforms plays a huge role in determining whether in-network lenders will approve your request or not. All the agencies we’ve reviewed have been operational for several years and have carved out respectable reputations that make them reliable and trustworthy.

Best Payday Loans Online: Buying Guide

What Is The Interest Rate Charged To People With Bad Credit Scores?

The interest rate charged to people with bad credit scores depends on factors like the type of loan, actual credit score, and the lender’s rates.

However, since a poor credit score is a sign of bad loan repayment behaviour, people with low scores are usually charged higher interest rates.

What Is The Best Payday Loan Online?

The best payday loan service online should be easy to use and offer same-day bank deposits.

Some of the best payday loan services include MoneyMutual and CashUSA, as they link up loan seekers with lenders that process loans fast, usually within a business day.

Are Online Payday Loans Legal?

Online payday loans are legal.

However, some agencies are not licensed to administer loan services and are thus deemed illegal. All the agencies we’ve reviewed like MoneyMutual, CashUSA, BadcreditLoans, CredltLoan and PersonalLoan are licensed and subject to federal and state laws.

Disclaimer, while online payday loans from legitimate companies are legal, it is crucial to read the fine print at the bottom of the website to know if such operations are legal in your state.

Some states have outlawed online payday loans due to their unrealistic and often inhumane annual percentage rates (APR).

What Is The Difference Between Personal Loans and Payday Loans?

There are several differences between personal loans and payday loans. For starters, payday loans are short-term loans, often due in a month, while personal loans have longer terms that can even reach 36 months or more.

Personal loans also have lower interest rates compared to payday loans–exactly why you should consider a payday loan only when the need arises!

Moreover, payday loans usually have small maximum amounts of $500 or less. But you can get personal loans to the excess of $100,000 from lenders should your credit score allow.

Credit checks are rarely conducted when it comes to payday loans. However, you’ll need to provide proof of employment and provide your salary details to qualify for such loans.

Personal loans take longer to process and, more often than not, require credit checks.

What Is The Best App To Borrow Money Until Payday?

The best app to borrow money until payday is MoneyMutual. The payday loan service partners with several lenders to provide loan seekers with fast payday loans to offset personal emergencies.

And while a payday loan isn’t guaranteed, your chances of finding a willing lender are high when you register on reputable platforms like MoneyMutual and CashUSA.

What Are Some Things to Watch Out With Payday Loan Companies?

Sure, a payday loan can prove a lifesaver and bail you out in times of financial crisis. However, these loans come with tons of risks, hence the need to seek them from reliable agencies.

Below are some of the things to consider when dealing with payday loan companies.

Interest Rates

It’s pretty obvious that payday loans come with high and often unrealistic interest rates. This explains why linking agencies like MoneyMutual, CashUSA, and CreditLoan urge clients to compare interest rates before settling for a particular lender.

Be warned that some lenders charge unrealistic interest rates, more so in states where payday loans are unregulated.

As a result, be sure to check the loan repayment terms and only accept a loan if the interest rate won’t leave you worse off than you were before!

Loan Terms

Avoid settling for a loan just because it’s been approved fast. Take your time to review the loan terms and not just the interest rates. If you don’t go through loan terms carefully enough, you might end up paying fines close to the principal amount in case of salary delays.

Avoid lenders that insist on penalties in case of delays. Instead, we’d recommend partnering with lenders that give you a grace period in the event something comes up.

Therefore, be sure to inquire about loan terms before agreeing to take a loan from an interested lender.

The good thing is sites like CashUSA and MoneyMutual will link you to a variety of lenders, so take your time and weigh your options.

Reputation

While you’ll find that most recommended lenders are usually trustworthy and certified to offer loans, doing your due diligence can help you avoid bad deals.

Perform thorough background checks on suggested lenders, paying close attention to customer reviews.

You should also check if the lender is responsive enough ( through call or email), as unresponsive lenders are usually more focused on imposing fines (in case of delayed payments) as opposed to finding a workable compromise with clients.

Be warned, though, that although payday loans can come to your rescue during emergencies, they shouldn’t be used as long-term solutions due to their often high interest rates.

Should I Take A Pay Day Loan Online?

You should take a payday loan as your last resort.

That is, if you have a poor credit score and can’t access emergency funding from your financial service providers, then you can consider applying for a payday loan.

Remember, payday loans attract unusually high interest rates and can leave you worse off if you don’t manage your finances well. Therefore, we strongly advise against taking a payday loan not unless you’re dealing with an emergency that can’t wait until your next paycheck.

And in case you opt for a payday loan, be sure to carefully go through all the offers put on the table. Pay close attention to the interest rates and loan terms of each lender and settle for one with the best offer!

Can I Apply And Get A Pay Day Loan The Same Day?

Payday loan services like MoneyMutual, CashUSA, and BadcreditLoans promise to help qualified clients get payday loans the same day.

However, the speed of loan processing is usually dependent on how fast you fill out loan application forms and the lender’s terms.

Some lenders will deposit funds in your account in one business day, while others can take slightly longer. Either way, most payday loans are processed fast and are usually deposited in 48 hours or less.

But since loan terms vary from lender to lender, it’s best to inquire with your chosen lender about how fast the funds will be processed.

Can I Get A Payday Loan With A Bad Credit Score?

You can get a payday loan with a bad credit score as long as you meet a lender’s eligibility criteria.

On most occasions, you’ll need to have a valid checking account, be a US resident above 18, and provide proof of employment (plus salary) to qualify for payday loans.

Best Payday Loans Online No Credit Check Instant Approval: The Takeaway

There’s no arguing that a payday loan can be a lifesaver, especially if your bank or other financial service providers have bailed out on you.

Should you choose to apply for emergency no credit check loans , we’d strongly recommend trying out payday loan services like MoneyMutual and CashUSA, as most loans get approved (by lenders) within a business day.

You can also try out BadcreditLoans and CreditLoan.com as they’re well reputed and partner with a wide range of credible lenders.

And while payday loans online can give you fast cash to sort your emergencies, it’s worth noting that they come with tons of risks and should thus be used as a last resort.

Instead of settling for the first offer presented, we strongly advise that you compare the loan terms and interest rates of potential lenders.

