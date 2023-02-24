Best Online Tarot Reading Sites wth Real Tarot Card Readers for Love, Money and Career Predictions

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not

necessarily reflect the same of KGTV /10News.com.

It’s not easy to deal with life’s ups and downs.

Whether you’re dealing with career problems, grief over the loss of a loved one, or debilitating anxiety about the future, it can be hard to focus on the present.

But fortunately, the best tarot card readers offer unmatched spiritual guidance and give you a compassionate hand during tumultuous times.

In this article, we’ve reviewed the best online tarot reading websites that offer a large variety of gifted psychics as well as an easy user interface and good prices.

And yes − all of these psychic websites have free introductory offers to help you get your first session for a low price.

Needless to say, this is a great way to “test the waters” and see if a tarot reading can really help you without taking any risks.

5 Best Online Tarot Reading Websites - Quick Answer

The best tarot reading sites go in-depth to provide you with accurate tarot card readings across numerous fields. Instead of merely interpreting each card, they relate each tarot card’s meaning to your personal circumstances.

1. Keen – Best Tarot Readings for Big Life Questions

Pros

Tarot cards and cartomancy

Specialized Destiny & Life Path psychics

Two decades of experience

Featured in Women’s Health, Cosmoplitan and Bustle

200+ reliable tarot card readers

10 minute tarot reading for $1.99

Free tarot card reading (3-minutes)

100% satisfaction guarantee

Cons

You won’t find video call sessions here

Like our top pick, Keen came to life in 1999. Over the past 23 years, they’ve delivered 45 million psychic readings to 14 million clients.

200+ Tarot Readers (100s of Reviews)

Keen works closely with 200+ professional tarot readers, the vast majority of whom possess 30+ years of spiritual experience. Psychics who built up a following with Keen’s tarot card reading website possess tens of thousands of verified customer reviews.

In fact, their psychics have accumulated 400,000+ positive reviews that prove Keen’s dedication to putting your satisfaction first and foremost.

Unfortunately, you won’t get a video tarot reading session here. Instead, their advisors shuffle the deck over online chat and phone sessions.

Easily Match with a Tarot Reader

Do you need help picking the right psychic? Use the “Find a Psychic” tool.

Just answer a few personal questions about your intentions, current mood, and the type of advice you’re looking for. Alternatively, search by price, rating, specialty, or category to find the right tarot reader for you.

Guidance for Big Life Decisions

At some point, we all ask ourselves why… why are we here? Why do I feel lost? What’s my purpose in life?

When it comes to general life advice, Keen has 87 advisors specialized in “Life Path & Advice” to help you figure out if you’re on the right path.

What’s more, 91 of their best tarot reading advisors interpret your cards to deliver career-focused advice and help you determine if you’re in the right line of work.

Additionally, their network offers love tarot card readings, angel readings, and spiritual readings of equally high quality. Popular specialty categories include energy cleansing, cartomancy, and grief counseling.

Active Blog & Free Tarot Readings (AI)

Keen is known for its active blog, but its free online tarot readings (virtual feature) are also a nice way to have fun or learn more about tarot cards. Just click to shuffle the deck, draw your cards at random, and see the outcome.

Budget-friendly Tarot Reading Deals

At Keen you can enjoy either a 3-minute free tarot reading or purchase 10 minutes for $1.99. This promotional pricing works out to $0.19 per minute, which is a bargain no matter how you slice it.

And guess what? You won’t have to spend a fortune to get a reading once your discounted reading or free minutes are up. Keen has over 20 tarot readers offering readings at less than $3/min and some even less.

And if you’re concerned about quality, don’t be. Some of these tarot readers have even higher ratings than the advisors that charge a bit more on the network.

Still not sold? They’ll give you a full refund if you’re unhappy with your online tarot card reading.

2. Kasamba – Best Tarot Readers for Love and Relationships

Pros

Tarot cards, angel cards, cartomancy

Specialized Love & Relationships psychics

4 million satisfied clients

Free tarot card readings (3-minutes)

200+ reliable tarot card readers

70% OFF your first session

30+ psychic reading categories

Career, future & love readings

Money-back guarantee

Cons

No video call sessions

Deals for new customers only

Having been established in 1999, Kasamba is among the oldest and most reputable tarot card reading sites. They’re also one of the most successful tarot card reading services – in fact, they’ve satisfied upwards of 4 million customers since their inception 23 years ago.

They work with upwards of 200 professional tarot card readers to deliver spiritually inclined career advice, future insight, and love tarot readings for an affordable price.

Career Advice, Love Readings & Dream Analysis

These are just a handful of the spiritual disciplines occupied by Kasamba’s best advisors. They also specialize in numerology readings, angel card readings, and Vedic astrology to provide the most informative and well-rounded experience possible.

Among their 30+ specialty categories, LGBTQ+ inclusive love readings, with numerous subcategories from breakups, divorce, to dating and marriage, break the punch counter. Their experienced, far-reaching network off over 200+ love tarot readers provides accurate readings by phone or online chat.

Easily Find the Right Psychic

Kasamba gives its clients the freedom to find an advisor who fits their specific needs. You can search for particular keywords, sift through 22 categories, or filter by price to find your perfect match.

70% OFF Tarot Card Reading

As a welcome gift, Kasamba will give you a 3-minute free tarot reading with any of their best tarot card readers. On top of that, you’ll receive 70% OFF your first tarot card reading session up to a final value of $50.

Although Kasamba’s most experienced readers charge more for their time, even once your promotion expires, you can still find highly rated gifted tarot readers for under $3/minute.

Even though they don’t provide video tarot card reading sessions, they back the excellent quality of their online tarot reading service. If you’re not happy with your first paid tarot reading online, they’ll give you a full refund for your trouble.

Free Horoscopes, Love Forecasts & Media

You can check your daily horoscope, read targeted love forecasts, or predict relationship success between two Zodiac signs for free.

Alternatively, their informative blog contains hundreds of professionally-crafted articles. Of note, a handful of their best pieces explain the meaning behind various cards in the tarot. Astrology and reincarnation are equally popular topics. free

3. Psychic Source – Best for Spiritual Healing and Growth

Pros

Tarot cards, angel cards, cartomancy

Specialized Spiritual Healing & Growth psychics

$1/minute introductory discount

Hassle-free satisfaction guarantee

3-minute free tarot reading

Chat, phone & video readings

200+ reliable tarot card readers

30+ years of experience

Accurate & affordable tarot readings

Cons

Need to buy a $1/min pack to get the free psychic readings

Psychic Source has been around the block. Their extended network of psychic advisors boasts 30+ years of experience, and they undercut their competitors with industry-leading prices.

If you want affordable online tarot reading services, look no further than Psychic Source.

Best of all, unlike other online tarot card sites, Psychic Source thoroughly screens its network of advisors, so you can expect a compassionate and accurate reading.

30+ Spiritual Disciplines from Experienced Readers

Although Psychic Source’s most popular categories include love, relationships, and career forecasts, their advisors boast 30+ years of experience across 33 spiritual disciplines.

Where we feel Psychic Source’s advisors stand out is their spiritually-centered grief counseling and life coaching. You can also filter psychics by “Reading Style,” allowing you to personalize how your tarot reader communicates with you.

We feel compassionate and thoughtful are perfect for spiritual healing.

280+ Psychic Readers to Choose From

Psychic Source works closely with 280 experienced readers, but there’s no room to be indecisive. It’s easy to find your perfect fit using their “Find A Psychic” tool at no additional cost.

After you answer a few personal questions about your intentions, current mood, the specialties you’re interested in, and the specific tools (tarot cards) you’d like your advisor to use, you’ll have the freedom to select your preferred method of interaction.

Then, the tool hand-delivers a small list of tailored suggestions to choose from. It’s worth noting that, unlike Kasamba, Psychic Source does offer video call sessions on top of chat and phone readings.

Introductory Deals + Free Tarot Card Readings

Psychic Source will give you a 3 free minutes, and you can purchase 30 minutes for just $30 when you’re first getting started. If you’re on a budget, this is a great way to get detailed answers to complicated questions that can’t be tackled in 3 minutes.

Like Kasamba, if you’re not satisfied, you’ll receive your money back – no questions asked.

Learn More About Spiritual Readings for Free

If you’re inexperienced with the spiritual realm, it’s easy to brush up on your knowledge. You can request a free daily horoscope, learn about the hidden meanings behind astrological placements, or comb through their active blog for more information.

Their professionally-written articles break down topics like tarot card reading, numerology, manifestation, self-hypnotism, and pet telepathy into bite-sized chunks.

4. AskNow – Best Tarot Readers for Careers and Money

Pros

Tarot cards, angel cards, cartomancy

Specialized Careers & Money psychics

Experienced “master” psychics

Phone calls from $1.00/minute

5 free minutes

30+ tarot experts

English & Spanish tarot readings

Free mobile app for tarot readings on the go

Cons

No video sessions

5 free minutes only with purchase

As one of the original tarot reading sites, AskNow has been providing phone tarot readings for the past 17 years. While their outdated user interface reflects their old age, they work with numerous master psychics boasting decades of experience.

If you want the absolute best psychics and you don’t mind paying a premium for it, AskNow is the place to go.

Bilingual Phone Psychics with Decades of Experience

AskNow has earned hundreds of thousands of returning customers since 2005. Offering phone and online chat readings in both English and Spanish, it’s clear that their customers are found across the globe.

With dozens of highly skilled advisors at your service 24/7, this doesn’t come as a surprise.

Actionable Financial Advice

When it comes to decision involving money and your career, experience and expertise is crucial. Thankfully, AskNow offers both.

While they primarily focus on online tarot card readings, their master psychics don’t let 30+ years of experience go to waste. AskNow’s network specializes in tens of spiritual disciplines, and they can provide specific advice for just about every challenging situation.

But if money is your main concern, you can use the filters tools to choose between “Money & Finance” or “Careers & Goals” or both.

30-Minute Tarot Reading for $30

You can purchase 30 minutes for $30, which means you’re paying just $1 per minute for the unwavering attention and targeted advice of AskNow’s master psychics. Beyond this, you’ll get a free tarot reading (5 free minutes) to finish up your first phone call.

They don’t offer a bonafide money-back guarantee. That being said, if you’re unhappy with your first phone session, AskNow will credit your free tarot reading minutes back to your account. You’ll have a second chance to find your perfect match.

Mobile-Friendly Platform

AskNow might not offer video sessions, but they do promote a free mobile app for iOS devices. For what it’s worth, their mobile app is easy-to-use – you can find answers to “in-the-moment” questions or get a psychic’s phone number with just a few taps.

Unfortunately, they don’t extend the same courtesy to Android users.

A Wealth of Free Content

If you want to learn more about the meaning behind tarot cards, check out AskNow’s informative blog section. They’ve got hundreds of articles, all written by professional psychics who know how to transform complex topics into easily digestible information.

Additionally, they give out free daily horoscopes based on your Zodiac sign.

5. Oranum – Best LIVE Tarot Card Readings for Family Troubles

Pros

Tarot cards

Specialized Family Troubles psychics

Video call sessions available

100+ live tarot card readers

Get 10,000 free coins

Control your spending with ease

Get a feel for each advisor

Roun-the-clock support

Cons

Confusing token system

No questionnaire for tailored search

Although Oranum was founded a short 10 years ago, they’ve gained more than 500,000 customers worldwide. Their dedication to providing video call sessions has earned them a well-deserved reputation as the world’s best spiritual live-streaming platform.

Unlike our higher-ranked picks, they don’t offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee. However, they’re open to reason – if you experience audio lag, streaming issues, or a disappointing experience, they’ll credit tokens back to your account.

Face-to-Face Tarot Card Readings (Video Call)

If you’re looking for a face-to-face connection, Oranum is here to satisfy you. They work with 100+ live tarot readers, many of whom possess decades of experience.

Additionally, most advisors have very affordable pricing compared to other websites.

12 Spiritual Disciplines to Choose From

We’d be unwise to mistake Oranum for a one-trick pony. They deliver online psychic readings across 12 spiritual disciplines. Their most popular categories include fortune-telling, numerology, dream analysis, and relationship-focused spiritual readings.

At the same time, you won’t have a questionnaire available to narrow down your options. Instead, you can search by category and particular keywords to find the right advisor.

See each Advisor in Action Before Booking a Session

Oranum goes for a personal approach more than anything else. As a result, advisors have their own Live Streaming Roomthat you can join to see them answer other people’s questions.

This way, you can get a virtual feel for each advisor before you book your first online tarot card reading, a feature not offered by many other online tarot reading sites.

10,000 Credits to Get a Free Online Tarot Reading

Depending on the tarot card reader and their experience level, prices range from just $1 up to $9.99 per minute. However, it’s fairly easy to control your spending. Before booking your first session, you’ll have to purchase credits using your bank card.

This feature protects you from accidentally losing track of time and incurring more charges.

When you sign up with Oranum, you’ll receive 10,000 free credits upon verifying your payment information. How does this translate into real-life sessions?

We’re glad you asked – you can get a free tarot reading for up to 10 minutes with an advisor of your choice.

What are Tarot Readings?

Tarot card readings use a specific deck of cards arranged in various “spreads” to predict future outcomes, provide insight, and deliver clarity surrounding your present situation.

An experienced tarot reader shuffles the tarot deck and draws a select number of cards at random (the number of cards drawn will depend on the tarot spread you choose). Next, your reader will explain the meaning of each card as it pertains to your personal circumstances.

There’s much room for interpretation, and you can gain insight into specific facets of your personal and professional life.

How We Ranked the Best Tarot Card Reading Sites

Experience

Most psychic advisors know how to read the cards, but the most experienced and effective tarot card readers are great listeners. Once you’ve fully explained your personal issues, they skillfully interpret the meaning of each card based on the details you’ve provided.

Tarot Readings

You shouldn’t settle for anything less than pinpoint accuracy and precise analysis of your personal circumstances. The best online tarot card readings answer your questions to provide in-depth clarity and peace of mind when you need it most.

Skills & Interpretation

The best psychic readers aren’t limited to one specialization. Whether you need accurate fortune telling, specific career advice, relationship guidance, or closure from a loved one who left too soon, skilled online tarot card readers interpret your situation with care and precision.

Discounted Prices

The most accurate tarot readers take their time to analyze your situation. As a result, the minutes can appear to fly by. First-time customers can benefit from free minutes and discounted prices that mix high-class expertise with nice financial savings.

Customer Reputation

A picture is worth more than a thousand words, and client loyalty says a lot about a tarot card reader. Any professional tarot card reader should maintain a positive reputation with new and existing customers alike.

We only endorse online tarot card reading sites that satisfy and retain their customers with unmatched accuracy, conversational skill, and expertise.

Tarot Card Reading Spreads (And Which One To Pick)

Tarot spreads aren’t a “one-size-fits-all” matter. In fact, there are hundreds of different tarot spreads, each catering to different fields, personal circumstances, and situations.

For the sake of time and clarity, we’ll discuss the 5 most common spreads used by experienced readers.

One-Card Tarot Spread

A one-card tarot spread is best for beginners and experienced readers looking to get back to the basics. The tarot reader picks a singular card from their deck and interprets it with your current mood and situation in mind.

This spread is better as a small meditation to become present while gaining awareness of your current emotional or psychological state.

Two-Card Tarot Spread

The psychic reader thoroughly shuffles his or her tarot deck before selecting two cards at random. They lay the first card down flat and the second card sideways to mimic the top half of a cross.

Otherwise known as a “two-card cross,” the two-card tarot spread delivers short, sweet, and accurate tarot readings that can help you overcome personal obstacles with a dose of spiritual clarity.

Three Tarot Card Reading

As one of the most common psychic readings for fortune telling, three-card online tarot readings deliver insight and clarity surrounding the past, present, and future. The psychic reader pulls three cards from the deck after it’s been shuffled and halved.

The first card represents the past, while the second represents the present. The third and final card is representative of the future, although actual timelines may vary depending on your personal situation.

Horseshoe Tarot Spread

A horseshoe tarot spread consists of 7 cards meant to deliver in-depth information and precise situational analysis across a number of targeted fields.

The tarot reader pulls 7 cards from the deck at random.

Respectively, these cards find meaning in the past, interpret the present, predict likely future events, provide spiritual guidance about overcoming obstacles, and delve deeper into a client’s emotional or psychological state.

If you’re feeling lost and confused, a horseshoe tarot spread is a great way to gain all-encompassing clarity regarding your circumstances.

The Celtic Cross

The Celtic Cross builds on horseshoe tarot spreads to delve deeper into your past, present, and future. In addition to predicting likely outcomes, it provides unique insight into conquering your fears for the purpose of achieving goals and bringing your hopes into reality.

The reader selects 10 cards from the tarot card deck at random.

The first four cards reflect your present circumstances, discuss your immediate challenges, represent past events that got in the way of success and predict short-term future outcomes.

Your fifth card reflects the goals you’ve set, while your sixth card reveals your subconscious fears and insecurities. Your seventh card delivers specific advice and tailored recommendations based on your personal situation.

Finally, your last three tarot cards discuss the external influences you must face before manifesting your hopes and dreams into a more positive likely outcome.

Tarot Readings vs. Oracle Cards & Astrology

To have the best experience, it’s helpful to understand the differences between tarot card readings, oracle cards, and astrology readings. Although they are very similar in fashion, they possess a wide variety of meanings and purposes you might not be familiar with.

Tarot Card Reading

Online tarot readings are intended to drill deep while providing specific information and spiritual guidance surrounding particular situations you might be going through. Tarot card readers also abide by a defined set of rules, the first of which states that tarot card decks must contain 78 cards.

Finally, an online tarot card reading online adheres to specific themes, which go in-depth to reveal specific details about your personal situation.

Oracle Cards

Oracle card (otherwise known as “angel card”) readings aren’t bound by the same rules as tarot card readings. Decks are structured independently, and each oracle card reader has the freedom to interpret your cards as they see fit.

Because an “angel card” reading is more free-flowing, it is open to a wider range of meanings and possibilities than online tarot readings.

For what it’s worth, experienced psychic mediums use oracle cards and tarot cards in combination to provide the most accurate and worthwhile information possible (without being stifled by strict meanings and guidelines).

Astrology Readings

While tarot cards and oracle cards are drawn at random, astrology readings are significantly more calculated. In fact, astrology readings are based on the exact positioning of the sun, moon, and planets to provide dead-on life advice and predictions.

In other words, tarot and oracle card readings are personalized. Based on somebody’s personal circumstances, they can be interpreted differently for every person.

On the other hand, Astrology can be seen as the more logical, systematic, and accurate version of tarot; but it doesn’t take your feelings or personal situation into account.

Frequently Asked Questions about Online Tarot Reading

How Accurate Are Online Tarot Readings?

Online tarot card readings are very accurate when done by a gifted psychic lke those found on Kasamba or Keen Psychics.

However, keep in mind that a tarot reading (and any psychic reading in general) is merely a method of accessing your subconscious to influence your major life decisions in a positive way.

By tapping into your subconscious mind, the right tarot card reader will reveal the truths you’ve been hiding from yourself. Contrary to popular belief, online tarot card reading does not equate to 100% accurate fortune-telling.

Instead, your chosen cards provide tailored guidance and better alternatives to your current situation. This is why tarot cards are borderline useless without an experienced reader on-hand to interpret their meaning and provide specific, easily understandable advice.

How Can I Spot Fake Tarot Readers and Psychics?

Yes, there are several ways to spot fake tarot card readers and psychic readers.

Fake online tarot readers will often guarantee particular outcomes and say exactly what they think you want to hear in order to keep you coming back for more false validation.

In the same way, a real tarot reader will never fish for the information you’re not willing to reveal. Instead, with the guidance of a non-interrogative tarot card reader, you may be able to identify solutions and truths buried within your subconscious mind.

Finally, a genuine tarot reader will help you make the most of your minutes without trying to prolong the conversation.

Top tip: if you’re concerned about running into fakes, you should choose psychic reading services like AskNow and Psychic Source that screen their advisors before hiring.

What Are the Benefits of Tarot Card Readings?

The benefits of getting a tarot card reading are numerous, but the most important among them are the clarity, spiritual guidance, and peace of mind you’ll receive with the assistance of an experienced psychic medium.

For example, if you’ve been masking your emotions with coping mechanisms like binge drinking, drug use, or promiscuity, a productive tarot reading session may inspire you to seek professional help or deliver clarity regarding the eventual consequences of your actions.

In other words, the best tarot readers provide a spiritually-fueled, clear-headed, and objective perspective regarding your personal circumstances.

What Should I Ask During A Tarot Card Reading Online?

During a tarot reading, you should aim to ask open-ended questions.

For example, you can request career advice, seek relationship guidance, and inquire about the hidden reasons behind particularly traumatic experiences.

Instead of asking simple “yes-or-no” questions, broad inquiries allow your tarot reader to discover and share unexpected information that may lie beneath the surface. At the same time, don’t be afraid to get specific if you feel the need to include details about your situation.

That said, never ask for questions you don’t want to be answered because you won’t receive false validation or encouragement for a situation that needs improvement. If you’re not willing to hear an opposing viewpoint, you may not be ready to tackle the issue at hand.

What’s The Difference Between Tarot Readings and Fortune Telling?

The difference between a tarot reader and a fortune teller is that, contrary to popular belief, tarot card readers don’t predict the future.

Instead, they interpret the meaning of each card as it relates to your personal circumstances. They provide spiritual guidance and objective clarity that can enable you to make informed life decisions.

Good online tarot readings deliver insight into the dynamics of challenging situations, while fortune tellers experience premonitions that give them a glimpse of what your future holds based upon your personal energy.

Therefore, while fortune tellers with crystal balls and wrinkly hands are commonly conflated with tarot card readers throughout mainstream media, both parties couldn’t be more different.

What is the Most Commonly Used Deck of Tarot Cards?

The Rider-Waite tarot deck is most commonly used among experienced psychic readers. In fact, it’s estimated that upwards of 100 million Rider tarot decks exist worldwide.

Containing 78 tarot cards with open-ended meanings, the original 1910 decks are thought to be the best − which is why cards are passed down from generation to generation.

Lauded for its precision, accuracy, and directly relatable imagery, the Rider-Waite-Smith tarot deck is used to deliver clarity and spiritual guidance across tens of disciplines.

This deck also includes the most situational versatility, making it a popular choice for online tarot card reading services across the globe.

Conclusion - Where to Find the Best Online Tarot Readings?

Keen is our top recommendation. With a 10-minute deal for $1.99, they offer one of the best deals for first-time clients and have 100s of psychics to choose from.

Kasamba comes in at a very close second. As they celebrate their 20th anniversary, they’re giving away 3 free minutes to first-time customers. Beyond this, Kasamba delivers some of the most affordable tarot readings online across numerous spiritual disciplines.

Alternatively, Psychic Source lets you have personal video readings with a cheap introductory rate of $1 per minute.

If you’re completely new to tarot card readings and remain unsure of what to expect from your first tarot card reading, don’t be. The simplest way to find out what an online tarot card reading is like is by booking one and finding out for yourself.

Our recommended online tarot reading services employ hundreds of readers with decades of combined experience and skill but they won’t charge you $$$ for accurate tarot readings. In fact, you can request a free tarot card reading with many of our top picks.

Just remember – no matter what, there’s no such thing as the perfect tarot reading.

It’s against the laws of nature and the universe to know everything, but years of experience and mentorship allow the best tarot card readers to provide surprisingly accurate insight, guidance, and clarity.