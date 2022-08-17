Best Essay Writing Services 2022: 5 Cheap Paper Writing Websites

When making statements or reviewing something, it can be important to clarify your words. By “cheap”, this article isn’t referring to a service that is rushed or shoddily provided. It is expected for the papers to arrive quickly, but the cheap essay writers have mastered the art of rushing without compromising quality.

You are not the only person who wants someone else to write an example of a college paper for them. Cheap college paper writing services have multiplied over the course of the last decade and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

There are so many options available that it can be confusing for the average student to select a trustworthy site. And make no mistake, there are bad sites out there. Some are outright scamming operations, while others are honorable and exemplary service providers with professional college essay writers.

Here are some of the best and cheap essay writing services, so you won’t have to go through the trouble of reading hundreds of forum comments and reviews.

The List of the 5 Best Essay Writing Services:

Rank Service Why Best? Price 1. PaperHelp Best Value $12 2. BBQPapers Best Essay Writers $17.55 3. GradeMiners Best Delivery Speed $14.59 4. EssayPro Best 24/7 Service $14 5. EssayBox Best Customer Service $12

These are the five top-rated essay writing services that American college students prefer to use for essay writing assistance. Each site has its pros and cons that we covered below.

1. PaperHelp : Best Value

PaperHelp Pros:

Reputable company, consistent quality

Best price on the market

Absolute anonymity

PaperHelp Cons:

Customer support team is slow to respond

Plagiarism report isn’t free

Buying essays online from PaperHelp is a safe way to deal with your academic workload. This is a cheap paper writing service that preserves your writing style and is paired with free revisions to ensure your satisfaction. While doing research, it became obvious that the service can be trusted.

Companies whose reviews fall into extremes should be avoided. Obviously, if a certain business has nothing but negative reviews, that means that it is not worthy of your attention. Meanwhile, in the opposite direction, if the number of reviews is overwhelmingly positive, that too can be a trap.

It is not unknown for an essay service to pay for positive reviews. A small handful of people will then pepper the web with praise, giving the impression that the service is very good. Thus, it is best to stay clear.

Just as is the case with any product, a truly affordable essay writing service will please some people while earning the displeasure of others. The very best essay writing websites will have mixed reviews, staying clear of the fabricated positivity of some platforms.

Thankfully, PaperHelp is one of those sites. You can find both praise and criticism, and most of it is true.

Their website is well designed with a pleasing color tone. The homepage is kept as simple and easy to navigate as possible, making it possible for users who aren’t tech-savvy to use this professional essay writer platform.

This essay writing company has been around for a while in a market niche that doesn’t sustain longevity. The very first iteration of PaperHelp was back in 2008, but the website would have been unrecognizable to modern users.

In our personal opinion, it looked more like the front page of a ticket booking or entertainment service.

The modern design is lighter and it inspires more trust. In addition, users can take advantage of a price calculator tool embedded on the front page. This estimates the amount of money that you will have to spend.

Of course, it will be a ballpark number, as other details cannot be factored in while keeping the tool simple and easy to use.

Most cheap essays produced by PaperHelp will do the job, if not earn an outright maximum grade.

2. BBQPapers : Best Essay Writers

BBQPapers Pros:

Unrivaled quality, writers with Ph.D. and MA degrees

Originality report is included for free with every order

Great customer loyalty program

BBQPapers Cons:

A bit more expensive than other sites

Although it is rarely featured in lists describing the best and cheapest essay writing services, BBQPapers is a top contender.

This business is nearly 10 years old, and that longevity speaks of its success. Many sites barely last 1-2 years.

In addition, it can be very hard to know the truth regarding one of these businesses. Many essay platforms are owned by the same parent company. This allows a company to simply close an underperforming site, and open a fresh one without stigma.

The practice of renaming and reopening makes it easier for a bad business to avoid accountability. BBQPapers is much more transparent than many of its peers. With a little digging, users will discover that its parent company is based in Texas.

BBQPapers provides a quality service, and it can be hard to know that. Curious potential customers will encounter lukewarm impressions, and a general lack of detailed, well-written reviews. Maybe this essay writer service has dropped the ball when it comes to promotion.

As is to be expected, customers can pay for editing, writing, problem-solving, and proofreading services. The service isn’t restricted to essays alone. You will also be able to order lab reports, speeches, law papers, STEM subject academic assignments, book reviews, buy a research paper and more.

Any type of academic paper will be at your disposal. In terms of difficulty and scope, you can expect papers to start at a High School level at the lowest. Then, we have Bachelor's, Ph.D., and Doctorate-level papers. Or, maybe you’re not interested in academic papers and want something more business-oriented. Either way, you are covered.

The prices are somewhere in the middle. You will find cheaper services out there, but not by much. On average, for a two-week deadline, a page will cost you about $17. In addition, the business runs multiple discounts around finals and holiday periods, allowing you to save even more money.

First-time users can save up to 15%, which is a massive discount regardless of any other factor. In addition, their loyalty program guarantees that as you order more papers, your total saving potential also builds up.

3. GradeMiners : Best Delivery Speed

GradeMiners Pros:

1-hour delivery makes it the fastest essay writing site

Wide range of services offered

Regular discounts for loyal customers

GradeMiners Cons:

Some customers report inconsistent quality

Slow customer support

GradeMiners is a cheap essay writing service that many people overlook. Even we were not sure of its quality, given a lack of prior experience. Their website seems well-made, as it adheres to the industry standard. Any essay writing agency or company that you find on top 10 lists usually has a solid web page.

The company has chosen to showcase customer reviews on its site, and as expected, most of these reviews are extremely positive. As a general rule, we never trust reviews on the company’s website. Of course, they are going to feature the happiest of their clients as a form of advertisement.

The papers themselves are a bit hit or miss. This cheap reliable essay writing service suffers from an inconsistent level of quality. Some essays are extraordinary, while others are mediocre. We haven’t heard of someone actually failing their assignment due to a GradeMiners paper.

GradeMiners recruits its professional essay writers from online freelancer sites. When deadlines are met using a global pool of workers, it can be hard to obtain a level of consistency.

You bother searching in this medium because online freelancers are generally cheaper. Some essay writing companies hire teachers willing to work a side job, college students, or former (and current) academics.

Yet, these people charge higher rates, especially if they are native English speakers. As a result, working with freelancers is the price of doing business and keeping prices down.

We accept the same reasoning from cheap plastic electronics being made in the Third World. We have come to expect shoddy craftsmanship for the sake of a massive price drop.

As mentioned, you will not fail your class if you turn to GradeMiners with your "write my essay" request. However, this isn’t a solution for those who want a max grade either. Ideally, students should hire a cheap essay writer only when they are on a tight deadline and can’t meet it.

Other features live up to the industry standard. The main page is well-designed, and it incorporates a price calculator. The only other factor worth mentioning is the customer support system.

When we contacted them, they were a bit slow to answer. We do not know if that experience was common, or we were just unlucky and caught them in an extremely busy time.

4. EssayPro : Best 24/7 Service

EssayPro Pros:

The company works with freelancers from all across the globe and covers all timezones

Professional editing and proofreading services available

Trusted company, more than 20 years in business

EssayPro Cons:

Mostly ESL writers

When we first learned about this website’s age, we had a hard time believing it.

According to the information available online, EssayPro has been around since 1997, making it one of the oldest paper writing services of its kind. This is a US-Centric business, with a loyal following amongst American students.

Affordable essay writing services are just a part of the picture. EssayPro also handles rewriting, proofreading, professional copy-editing and all types of college papers, including admission papers, research papers, professional copy-editing, STEM subject papers, dissertations, and term papers.

Some people prefer an online essay writing service that is more focused on a single thing, rather than a Jack of All Trades, Master of None approach.

EssayPro tries to introduce you to its staff by featuring their profiles and experience. However, there is no way to verify if these profiles are legitimate. The number one law of reviewing paper writing services is: “ If it’s featured by the company itself, don’t believe it”.

That it is in the company’s best interest to show you positive info. Also, take the writer's descriptions with a grain of salt. In practical terms, there seems to be no difference between EssayPro and the rest of the best paper writing services on this list.

Most likely, despite their age, they are a standard business that hires professional paper writers from freelance platforms. Since 97’ they must have seen countless college essay writers come and go. But it is important to note that staff seems to be no better or worse than some of their competitors.

5. EssayBox : Best Customer Service

EssayBox Pros:

Outstanding customer service

Reasonable price, regular discounts

EssayBox Cons:

Most papers have to be revised once or twice before you get what you want

Foreign writers from outside of the U.S.

EssayBox is a legit essay writing service and at first glance it seems too good to be true. It almost has a disproportionate amount of positive reviews and a 4.7-star review on Sitejabber. Still, it is not a good idea to rely solely on reviews from a single platform.

So we looked around and tried to average out and compile a more representative review. What we found was that EssayBox is a good business with plenty of room for improvement.

Some clients complain about the quality of the writing, and the same issues seem to pop up. Poor word choices, grammar mistakes, and a general lack of knowledge regarding the English language.

Most likely, some clients are unlucky and get EssayBox’s foreign essay writers who were hired because they work for cheap. This results in mediocre writing, poor word choice, and a weak structure.

In addition, at the time of academic writing, there is no way to get your money for a failed paper. A refund or rewrite policy has become an industry standard and cannot be missing from any experience.

Still, I do not want potential customers to fear using EssayBox. The business has also received many positive impressions, and they did their job on multiple occasions. When reading college essay writing service reviews, you are taking a chance.

You never know which online essay writer you may get, out of the rotation. Also, the academic writing company probably fires not professional writers, so the odds of a repeat experience are slim. What is worth mentioning about this site is that it has a great customer service team that will stop at nothing to leave you satisfied.

How Can I Be Sure That I Chose the Best Essay Writing Service?

You can never be sure, as each decision involves too many variables. Let’s say, for example, that you go to a restaurant. Most of the waiters are fine, but there are two or three that are horrible.

Can you guarantee that you will not be assigned one of the bad waiters? Of course not. You cannot avoid poor service, especially when patroning an online service.

It’s your job to select a college paper writing service for which bad results are a rarity, not par for the course.

Customers should stick with an essay writing website with many positive reviews on multiple platforms. Also, make sure that the business is older. Scam sites rarely last for years.

Contrary to popular belief, price is not always an indicator of quality. There are some scam paper writers with high rates, whose quality will leave much to be desired.

Is It Safe or Legal to Use a Cheap Essay Writing Service?

Only legislators determine what is legal. The status of any given business or practice depends heavily on the whims of politics.

What can be said for certain is that, at the time of writing, I know of no place where hiring an online paper writer to do your work is illegal.

It can be argued that essay writing help is unsafe. But that is true to the same extent that any online transaction is unsafe. Digital business outside of billion-dollar tech companies is risky.

Your financial info can be stolen, your browser can have cookies, keyloggers, and other types of malware. However, there is nothing special about college essay sites in this regard.

Who Provides Me with Cheap Essay Writing?

As we’ve covered so far in the article, most of the essay writing will be done by freelancers. Some freelancers have long and highly productive careers. They have gathered experience and expertise similar to most academics.

Yet, some of the work for low rates, and provide low quality. This circuit of hiring expert essay writers mostly happens behind the scenes and is outside of the customer’s control. Also, being on the internet, companies can simply lie about their staff.

Does a Paper Writing Service Guarantee Plagiarism-Free Papers?

Yes, it does.

Plagiarism can ruin your reputation. It not only represents an automatic fail in the current essay writing assignment, but it also puts into question your past and future achievements.

Were your previous good grades earned honestly? Can your future efforts be discounted because you plagiarized once?

Any custom essay writing service that is worth your time will provide a text that is free from any plagiarism.

Will Anyone Know That I Bought a Paper?

Only if you tell them.

Companies that provide academic writing services have no interest in ruining their reputation by telling on their clients. If you are really scared about getting caught, some precautions can be taken.

For example, you can create a dummy email and account only for this transaction. You can also use a VPN, and approve only essential browser cookies.

Top Paper Writing Services: Conclusion

Never before in human history was there so much choice available. There are dozens of variations of any product or service, including essay services.

Given this fact, it is your duty as a consumer to research and make an informed decision.