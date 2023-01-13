Best College Essay Writing Services: Reviews of 8 Paper Writing Sites

We all know how overwhelming education can be. You must sit through mind-numbing lectures, interact with people during your seminars, and deal with countless study hours.

That isn't the worst part, though. The worst is producing essay after essay. Some of us aren't built for that thing. Others don't have time to complete those essays and academic writing assignments because they have jobs they need to attend to.

For this reason, we made a list of the best essay writing services so you can save time and nerves. Here they are:

PaperHelp 🥇: The Best Writing Service Overall BBQPapers 🥈: The Best Quality, Higher Price GradeMiners 🥉: The Fastest Writing Service 99Papers : The Best Service for Admission Essays EssayPro : The Best for ESL Students WritePaperForMe : The Cheapest Service IvoryResearch : The Best for British Students EssayBox : The Best for Regular Discounts

While we are firm advocates of trying to do as much essay writing as you can, we know that it isn't always feasible. There are times when you may need to turn to a college essay writing service. We don't blame you. We have done the same countless times.

Of course, there are hundreds of different sites that offer college paper writing services out there. You don't have time to trawl through these. Luckily, we did. This is how we have put together this list of the eight top essay writing services. Let's dive in.

The Best College Essay Writing Services: Top 8 List

Each one of the sites that you will find on this list will bring something entirely different to the table. One website that may be right for one person may only sometimes be suitable for someone else.

After all, we all have our budgets, subjects, and general expectations regarding writing quality.

If you are new to using an essay writing website, check out all eight companies we have listed below. Read our mini-reviews. Don't just assume that because we have stuck one service at the top of the list, it is instantly better than all seven others. It isn't.

Read through what we say about each company; this should give you more of an idea as to which site is the right choice.

1. PaperHelp : The Best Essay Writing Service Overall

Each site on this list brings something different to the table. For example, PaperHelp is for those who need their writing done fast while maintaining a high writing standard.

Prices for PaperHelp start at $12. The price will be determined by the turnaround time, academic level, and number of pages you require. You will always be told how much you will need to pay before you place that order. Don't worry. PaperHelp is one of the most popular sites and best paper writing services in the U.S.

One of the cool things about PaperHelp is that it understands that people often order more than one essay. This is why PaperHelp has a loyalty system in place. The more you order from the platform, the cheaper future orders get. So, this is a site that may be ideal if you have the plan to order several essays over the coming months (or even years.)

2. BBQPapers : The Best Quality, Professional Essay Writers

BBQPapers is one of the more expensive companies on this list, with prices starting at $22.25. However, when it comes to professional essay writers, you will struggle to find a company that is better than this.

One of the great things about BBQPapers is that every writer has an advanced degree in the subject they are supposed to be writing about. The company tends to do a brilliant job when it comes to much more advanced writing requirements, e.g., dissertations and theses.

Although BBQPapers has enough skill to cover almost every educational level, if you want the best essay writer in your field of study, this is the route to go down.

You get complete control over the writer you want to use on the website. Don't worry. Your personal information won't be shared with the professional writer. This will give you even more opportunities to get the writing work you want to be delivered.

If that wasn't enough, BBQPapers sends an essay once it has been double-checked by somebody else. This means that the company delivers even better work!

3. GradeMiners : The Fastest Essay Writing Service

We love companies that have been around for a while. Very few companies can compete in the rather cut-throat essay writing business. This is because students have incredibly high expectations regarding the quality of college papers, and if a company cannot provide what they need, it will get no business.

GradeMiners has been in business for ten years now, and, by all accounts, it still has sales consistently flowing in. This is a professional essay writing service. We have read hundreds of reviews of GradeMiners, and people have been enjoying this company for the entire decade, and our experiences have been great too.

Just like with 99Papers, you get unlimited revisions. However, those unlimited revisions only apply 14-30 days after placing your order. Although, this is fair enough. You can only expect an essay service to offer revisions for a short period of time after delivery.

Its price is slightly higher than PaperHelp, starting at $13.28, but you tend to get higher-quality work for your money. GradeMiners puts a massive amount of work into ensuring that every person it hires has been vetted.

This means not only does the company ensure that the college essay writers are good, but it also makes sure that they have the relevant qualifications to complete the work.

You would struggle to be disappointed with GradeMiners. We weren't.

4. 99Papers : The Best Admissions Essay Writing Service

We were going to offer a list of features for each of our essay writing service reviews. But at the end of the day, we fear it will get repetitive. Each site provides roughly the same. They differ a bit in terms of price, customer service, and the types of professional paper writers available.

99Papers starts at just $9.95 for its essay writing services. The company offers free unlimited revisions, and it also offers a plagiarism-free guarantee. Not too bad, right?

This is probably the busiest college paper writing service online, and for a good reason. 99Papers does a brilliant job. 99Papers claims to have completed 700,000 orders at the time of writing, and we have no reason to doubt them. In addition, the company has managed to attract a wealth of positive reviews from all over the web.

One of the things that we love about 99Papers is just how simple the ordering process is. The company barely needs any information from you to get started. This means you could order at the last minute (but make sure it is not too late!).

You will be given the price upfront, and the company will accept most major payment methods available in the United States. 99Papers is a cheap paper writing service, and one of the cool things about 99Papers is that you get a decent amount of control over the writer you select.

You can even chat with your college essay writer to ensure that the work will be delivered to your specifications.

You have 24/7 customer support available, which is always handy just in case of any issues.

5. EssayPro : The Best College Essay Writing Service for ESL Students

EssayPro is a site geared towards those needing essays produced to a college level, but it can tackle every level of education. So if it catches your attention and you aren't in college, the website may be worth checking out anyway.

EssayPro’s essay writer service works slightly differently from the other sites. Some of you may like this, others not so much. When you place an order with EssayPro, it will not be auto-assigned to a professional essay writer.

Instead, it will go on a sort of 'market board,' and the available writers will then be able to bid on your work. They will let you know their skills and their price (this will always be at least $10.80 a page), which puts EssayPro on the list of affordable essay writing services. Then, you can choose the writer you believe will be the best fit.

Those offers will start to roll in within a couple of minutes, which is great if you need your work done quickly. However, in our experience, you should leave your order up for several hours. This way, you can enjoy a good number of offers.

All the orders through EssayPro will come with free plagiarism reports and revisions. You can even chat with the writer to let them know what you want (once again, your details will not be shared with the writer).

This is a great writing platform, and many students agree with us there.

6. WritePaperForMe : The Cheapest Essay Writing Service

This company doesn't have the most creative name in the world, but it offers some creative essays. WritePaperForMe is not a large company by any stretch of the imagination (it has just 500 professional college essay writers), but it offers affordable prices, with college essays starting at under $10 per page.

Even though WritePaperForMe is a cheap essay writing service, and as with anything cheap you should keep your expectations low, the company is pretty consistent in terms of quality. One of the things that we love about WritePaperForMe is the amount of care that is placed into every order.

Once you place an order on the platform, it will be analyzed by one of the WritePaperForMe team members. They will then decide which writer is best equipped to produce your desired content.

This will be based on the speed at which you need the work completed and the type of work that needs to be done. WritePaperForMe does a sterling job at managing this, and you will always be matched with the best writer. The reviews of its college essay service are a testament to this.

As with all other platforms on this list, WritePaperForMe greatly protects your personal data. As you will see a little bit later (when we discuss how we chose these sites), this is incredibly important.

7. IvoryResearch : The Best Paper Writing Service in the U.K.

All other essay services on this list are aimed at Americans (although they may dabble with other countries too). Not IvoryResearch. This site is for the Brits. This company employs British writers dealing with British university subjects, which, to be fair, are not that different from American subjects.

After all, it is more than just American/Canadian students that need somebody to write essays, research papers, and other academic papers. British students need to be covered too. American paper writing companies should be able to provide essay writing assistance to Brits as well.

The writing process is similar. Still, British students may love somebody with a bit more knowledge in their areas of study (e.g., British History, English, Welsh legal system, etc.)

It means that you end up with the essay being written in British English as opposed to American English, which is ideal when you are handing the essay in. Writing university papers is definitely the company’s strong suit.

Prices for the online essay writing service start at £11.50 per page. Although, as with all other platforms on this page, the ordering process will tell you exactly how much the writing will cost. It shouldn't be that expensive. This is one of the cheapest dedicated British platforms around.

Over 1,200 writers are standing by to produce your content, which means that not only does the site cover the breadth of potential writing orders given to them, but your work is going to be completed quickly.

You get a wealth of features by using IvoryResearch. This includes unlimited revisions, plagiarism checks, and easy-to-reach customer support.

Ivory Research is one of the most reliable essay writing services. The professional team behind this website will ensure that professional writers produce work using British grammar and spelling. In addition, it means less editing after your custom research paper has been delivered.

Ivory Research only hires the best essay writers in the U.K. These guys know how to achieve the highest possible grade, and this website will get you there.

The prices here are higher than on American sites, so if you need to stick to a budget, you can have your essay written by any of the other seven companies on this list. You will still be working with professional writers anyway.

8. EssayBox : The Best Site for Regular Discounts

EssayBox is an academic writing company that came to our attention not too long ago. We had never heard of them before. This company doesn't have the biggest advertising budget either.

However, when we heard people raving about them on various review websites, we had to check them out. We are glad that we did. EssayBox was a shoo-in for this list.

Its prices start at $12 per page. You will be told the exact cost during the ordering process. You will be asked to submit a few crucial details, e.g., your deadline, subject, educational level, etc., and then you will be given a price.

The price that you will be given will be insanely competitive. You will love its mobile site if you are ordering on the go. It is dead easy to order the content that you want.

This is another company that won't just hire anybody to be its writer. By all accounts, EssayBox is one of the most legit essay writing services that has one of the most brutal recruitment policies in the business. Its customer service is pretty good too. The customer support is available 24/7 with a toll-free number.

How We Put Together This List Of The Best Essay Writing Sites

We didn't just pluck these eight names out of a hat. We care about ensuring that you get the best writing work on your essay (your grades will depend on it), so we went through countless websites.

Each of these sites was judged against some selection criteria. Only the best made it through our rigorous testing. Here are the things that we considered.

Other Reviews

While we trust our reviews, we are not self-centered enough to think only our opinions matter. These sites are working with hundreds, sometimes thousands, of writers. Our experience isn't going to be universal.

This is why we look at what other people are saying. If we have a good experience, but the overall consensus is that a site is bad, then it will not land on our list. We couldn't do that to you.

The Writing Language

All the essay services on this page will be staffed by people who can write in English. We have tended to gravitate towards those platforms that hire only Native English speakers.

However, we understand that not everybody has the budget for this (remember? We said that we all have our own needs!). This is why you will find some cheaper sites that will opt for ESL writers instead.

Do remember that if you are going to go down the ESL route, you will need to edit the essay before you hand it in. If you do not, it will be wildly obvious that you used a custom essay writing service to write it.

We have not selected sites where it is obvious that an English speaker does not do the writing. Basically, you shouldn't have to make too many edits to any of the work from these providers.

Plagiarism

Want to know why some custom essay writing services charge a couple of dollars an essay? Well, it may be because they are not written properly, but it is highly likely because some of the work has been plagiarized.

That just won't do when you are handing an essay in.

All of the sites on this list are 100% plagiarism-free. They will even provide you with a certificate to show this. So rest assured that if you order some work from one of these providers, nobody will know that you have done so.

References

This may be a paid service with some essay writing companies on this list. However, all of these platforms will provide you with references if required. This means you will have legit sources showing where the information came from.

In many cases, this will be required when you are handing in your essay. So, if you need references, make sure that you request them when you place your order.

Turnaround Time

Writing essays is a mundane task, and most people that need an essay often order at the last possible moment. This is why you need a platform with a fast turnaround time.

Each and every one of the online essay writing services on this list does, with some offering a turnaround time of as little as 3-5 hours (you will likely have to pay extra for something that fast)

We have ignored any essay writing company that will take more than a few days to produce the essay. Nobody has the time for that sort of thing.

Writing Quality

This is probably one of the most important things when looking at an essay writing company. You want high-quality work delivered. You need something that has had a little bit of thought poured into it, is accurate, and is free of major grammar and spelling issues.

It is rare that you will ever get something delivered that is 100% perfect. You will need to edit it to suit your overall writing style, etc. However, as long as the writing is close to perfect, then you are off to a good start.

Site Confidentiality

Any site needs to go to massive lengths to protect the identity of its customers. You may not think that this is a big deal, but some people have been victims of blackmail from some of the cheaper sites. You really don't want a writer to find out where you are studying and report you, right?

All of the sites that we have included on this list have a strict confidentiality policy in place. You are safe.

Customer Support

They need to be easy to reach. If they are available 24/7, then that is even better. If you have an issue, then the customer support team should be able to deal with it in a matter of minutes.

You don't have time to waste when you are waiting for a quality essay to be delivered, after all.

Your Questions Answered

Is it Illegal to Use Academic Writing Services?

Not in the United States, no. However, it may be frowned upon by your place of education. Therefore, you should always try to ensure that the essay is written in your style after it has been delivered. At least that way you are learning something.

Is It Safe To Hire Someone to Write My College Essay?

Yes. However, it is important that you work solely with trustworthy academic writing companies. Don't buy too cheaply. Always ensure that you are purchasing from a company that has a confidentiality policy in place.

Can Somebody Tell You Bought An Essay?

The risk is there if you purchase from a cheaper site known for plagiarism or a lack of confidentiality agreement. However, if you buy a quality essay from a reputable provider and carry out your minor edits, then you should be fine.

Can You Hand-In These Essays?

Yes. Assuming that you buy from a trusted essay writing service, then the essay will be completed by qualified writers. Furthermore, they will have the same degree as the one you are studying for. This means that they know how to produce academic-level work that you can hand in.

Will My Essay Writer Plagiarize?

Cheap essay writing services are known for plagiarism. This is why it is so important that you aim to work only with the best essay writing sites in the business. Don’t fall for a lower price, it rarely brings good results.

College Essay Services: Summary

Looking for a reliable essay writing service? Any one of the eight on this page will serve you well. Check out a couple of them. See which has a price point and delivery speed that catches your attention, and then place your order.

We are positive that you are going to end up with something that is worth the money. It will help to relieve a great deal of stress on your end too.