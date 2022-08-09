Best Bad Credit Loans Guaranteed Approval in 2022

* This does not constitute as a financial advice article. Make sure to contact a financial advisor if you need financial assistance.

Many people end up with bad credit for a variety of reasons. Losing a job, unexpected expenses, or an illness can all have an impact on your ability to repay loans.

Unfortunately, when it comes to getting a loan, some companies will simply turn you away because of your past credit record.

That's where a bad credit loan service comes in handy.

With increased competition from banks and non-bank lenders, getting a loan isn't as difficult as it once was. There are now plenty of online platforms like MoneyMutual , where you can find personal loan lenders willing to give you an offer even if your score is below the minimum credit score requirement of 670.

Bad credit loans can be your greatest ally when you need a financial solution to pay for an emergency or any other reason.

It’s essentially the same as any other type of loan and still allows you to borrow money at a reasonable interest rate while paying it back over time.

So, if you're thinking of taking bad credit loans in 2022 to get out of sticky situations, keep reading to find the best personal loan providers we’ve found online.

1. MoneyMutual - Great Bad Credit Payday Loans Online

MoneyMutual Pros:

Variety of loan sizes

No origination fee

Same-day funding

Reputable

MoneyMutual Cons:

Unavailable in certain states

MoneyMutual has been around since 2010. It’s a free resource platform where potential borrowers and payday lenders come together. That said, it’s not an online lender, and it doesn’t involve itself in the lending process.

MoneyMutual doesn’t have anything to do with how much loan you can take and what interest you’ll get. The short-term lenders are the ones that will decide on this based on your credit.

It only gives you access to loans for bad credit with same-day funding for emergency expenses, medical bills, car repairs, unexpected bills, travel, and essentials. It has over 2 million customers, so you can be sure that it is a legit and trusted site.

MoneyMutual Application Process: 4.8 / 5

When looking for a lender at MoneyMutual, there are only three things that you should do.

First, you have to choose how much you’d like to borrow and give them the information they need, including your location, complete name, email address, etc. Filling out the application form should only take five minutes.

After that, you’ll be matched with a lender. The lender would then have to decide if they will be approving your loan with a bad credit request. If they agree to do so, you should have your loan funds in your bank or checking account within the next 24 hours.

MoneyMutual Processing Fees: 5 / 5

Customers do not have to pay anything to find a lender on MoneyMutual. The lender will pay the platform if your loan is successful. This isn’t something you should be concerned about.

MoneyMutual Customer Service: 4.5 / 5

MoneyMutual has a few ways for you to get in touch with them. For non-immediate concerns, you can simply send them an email at customerservice@moneymutual.com. While the site has no live chat option, you can call them at 844 276 2063.

2. BadCreditLoans - Best Bad Credit Loans Instant Approval

BadCreditLoans Pros:

No collateral needed

No fees

Up to $10,000 loan

BadCreditLoans Cons:

Long application process

Bad Credit Loans has been around since 1998, and it operates in Washington. However, the website is operated in Nevada.

It’s also a platform where you can connect with lenders that includes both state and Tribal lenders.

The minimum loan amount you can get from this site is $500, while the maximum is $10,000. It’s suitable for short-term loans because the APR rates you can get here are competitive.

BadCredit LoansApplication Process: 4.3 / 5

The application for a loan on this site is pretty smooth.

The thing about applying for loans online is that it could look tedious because of a lengthy application form.

Luckily, the application for a loan on this site is pretty smooth.

BadCreditLoans Processing Fees: 4.5 / 5

The site doesn’t charge a fee if you’re looking to connect with a lender. You only need to have the APR rates in mind. The lenders at Bad Credit Loans would usually offer loans with interest rates that range from 5.99% to 35.99%.

The loans are payable from 90 days to 72 months.

BadCreditLoans Customer Service: 4.5 / 5

Bad Credit Loans has a contact form on its website, but you can also email them directly at support@badcreditloans.com . For immediate concerns, you can call them at 800 245 5626.

3. CashUSA - Best Bad Credit Loan Service Overall

CashUSA Pros:

Up to $10,000 PersonalLoans

Unsecured loans good for up to 72 months

Receive loan funds the next day

No origination fee

CashUSA Cons:

The minimum is only $500

Founded in 2015, CashUSA is now one of the popular platforms for lenders and bad credit borrowers in the US. Aside from being a peer-to-peer lending platform, it’s also a good website to visit for educational resources that could help you decide on making loans for bad credit.

CashUSA Application Process: 4.8 / 5

Partnering you up with a lender is quick and easy at CashUSA. All you need is to fill out an application form that should only take a few minutes. Then, after getting matched with a lender or more, you just need to accept the loan offer you want.

Once the loan is finalized, just wait for the loan proceeds to be disbursed to your bank account on the next business day. You should receive a text when your funds have been credited.

CashUSA Processing Fees and Rates: 4.8 / 5

CashUSA doesn’t charge any fees to customers who want to submit a loan request. However, there may be additional fees that certain lenders charge aside from the interest. Just note that lenders' offering rates could range from 5.99% to 35.99%.

CashUSA Customer Service:

If you need any help or assistance, you may contact CashUSA using the site’s contact form. You can also send them an email at support@cashusa.com or call them at 866 973 6587.

4. PersonalLoans - Simplest Way to Take a Loan

PersonalLoans Pros:

Up to $35,000 loans for bad credit

Up to 72 fixed monthly payments

No origination fee

PersonalLoans Cons:

Not a direct lender

PersonalLoans have their network and third-party networks that can approve your loan request.

So whether you’re looking for a loan for an emergency, home improvement, business startup, unexpected bills, payday loans, or family vacation purposes, you can find it here on Personal Loan.

PersonalLoans Application Process: 4.5 / 5

PersonalLoan has a straightforward application process. You just need to fill out the online form, and they will then match you with their network of lenders with loan offers for you.

Once you accept any offer and it has been finalized, the loan proceeds will be credited to your account in one business day.

PersonalLoans Processing Fees and Rates: 5 / 5

PersonalLoans doesn’t charge any fees, but like some platforms, the lender may be the one that charges fees. All lenders are required to disclose all fees that the bad credit borrowers must pay before the loan is finalized.

PersonalLoans Customer Service: 4.5 / 5

For any inquiry, the PersonalLoans website has a contact form that you can use. You may also send them an email directly to support@personalloans.com or call them at 1800 772 2274 from Monday to Friday from 6 AM to 7 PM PST.

5. Funds Joy - Fast Bad Credit Loans Loans

Funds Joy Loans Pros:

Minimum $200 for unsecured PersonalLoans

Possible low personal loan interest rates

Easy application

Funds Joy Loans Cons:

High cash advance APR

No phone number

Origination fee

If you’re looking for a quick loan with a low minimum loanable amount, you can also give Funds Joy a try.

It is unknown when Funds Joy was founded, but it seems somewhat new since the website’s copyright year is only 2022.

The minimum loanable amount that lenders can offer at Funds Joy is only $200, and the maximum is $5000. So this is a good choice for quick loans for bad credit that you’ll repay right away.

Funds Joy Loans Application Process: 5 / 5

Funds Joy makes the application process simple. After you submit the information and details they need, you only have to wait for one of their representatives to give you a call about the possible loan options.

Funds Joy Loans Processing Fees and Rates: 4 / 5

The fee you have to pay will depend on your loan rate, but it starts at 3%. Other than that, you’ll mainly have to consider the APR. The APR will range from 4.99% to 450% for unsecured PersonalLoans, while it would range from 200% to 1386% for cash advance loans.

Funds Joy Loans Customer Service: 3.8 / 5

While people from Funds Joy will give you a call for the loan offers, there is no information on what number you can call to reach them. You can only send them a message via the site’s contact form.

6. Upgrade - Nice Promos and Rewards

Upgrade Pros:

Disburse funds in one business day

Bitcoin-friendly

Wide range of loans

Mobile app

Upgrade Cons:

Charges fees

Not a direct lender

Upgrade is one of the best sites to check out if you’re looking for a modern and detailed website for loans.

It has been around since 2017 and now has over a million customers. In addition, the Trustpilot rating of this site is almost five stars, so it’s a site you can trust.

What’s excellent about Upgrade is that customers are eligible to get certain rewards when they upgrade the cards that they use on the site.

Upgrade Application Process: 4.5 / 5

You need to sign up at Upgrade and create an account to apply for a loan. You’ll only need to fill out the pre-qualification form, and once submitted, you’ll receive your loan options.

Select which loan you’d like and get your money within a day.

Upgrade Processing Fees and Rates: 4 / 5

Aside from the interest rate, Upgrade has a one-time origination fee of 5% or up to $500. Interest rates of PersonalLoans from Upgrade could range from 5.44% to 35.47%, depending on the lender you get and even your minimum annual income.

Upgrade also charges late fees of up to $10 if you fail to send your payment 15 days from your due date.

Upgrade Customer Service: 4.5 / 5

Upgrade has an extensive FAQs page that you can visit, but you may also send them an email at support@upgrade.com.

In addition, if you need to speak with one of their representatives, you may call them at 844 319 3909 from Monday to Friday from 5 AM to 7 PM and Saturday and Sunday from 5 AM to 6 PM PT.

7. ZippyLoan - Good for All Credit Scores

ZippyLoan Pros:

Minimum of $100

Up to $15,000 of loan

All credit scores are accepted

Member of OLA

ZippyLoan Cons:

High APR

Not a direct lender

ZippyLoan is a lending platform that is more similar to MoneyMutual.

However, it only connects borrowers and lenders, so they’re not part of the loan process. The loanable amount at ZippyLoan is $100 to $15,000.

ZippyLoan Application Process: 4.5 / 5

The application at ZippyLoan is simple. You just need to fill out the form, submit it, choose an offer, and finalize the loan. You can receive a decision in real-time, and the funds should then be deposited into your account on the next business day.

ZippyLoan Processing Fees: 4.5 / 5

ZipplyLoan doesn’t charge any fees to its borrowers when taking out PersonalLoans. However, lenders may have their own fees that come with the offers they have for you, so be sure to check.

The APR you get, of course, will depend on your credit score and borrowing history. The PersonalLoans you can take are payable in 6 to 72 months.

ZippyLoan Customer Service: 4 / 5

ZippyLoan doesn’t have a “Contact Us” page, but you can email them at support@zippyloan.com. You can also give them a call at their toll-free number, which is 844 379 8621.

8. 247DollarLoan - Great Choice for Quick Loans

247DollarLoan Pros:

Minimum $100

Fast application process

OLA member

247DollarLoan Cons:

Outdated website design

High APR

Only up to $1000 loan

247DollarLoan is a last-minute payday loan company that offers emergency loans for people with bad credit ratings.

They offer cash in just minutes by using the Internet as a fast and easy way to get money when you’re short.

247DollarLoan also provides you with all types of short-term loan solutions – and they do it quickly!

247DollarLoan Application Process: 4.5 / 5

The application on this site is quick and similar to other platforms mentioned on this list. All you need to do is fill out a form, wait for the available offers, choose one, and complete the application.

Your funds will then be ready in your bank or checking account on the next business day.

247DollarLoan Processing Fees: 4.5 / 5

The services offered at 247DollarLoan are free, and yes, only the lenders will charge their own fees if there are any.

However, since it’s a site for quick loans, the interest rates are pretty high and range from 235% to 1304%.

247DollarLoan Customer Service: 4 / 5

You may send them a message on the website’s “Contact Us” page, and they will get back to you within 24 hours. For new loan requests or inquiries, you can call them at 855 979 7142.

9. LendingTree - Variety of Loans Available

LendingTree Pros:

Different types of unsecured loans

Loan up to $50,000

Get your credit score here

LendingTree Cons:

High minimum of $1000

LendingTree offers multiple types of loans, including personal, home loans, credit cards, business loans, and insurance.

It’s also good for debt consolidation loans. If you’re unsure of your credit score, you can also check that on this website.

LendingTree Application Process: 4 / 5

To check what LendingTree lenders can offer you, you need to fill out the application form. Once done, you’ll see the loan offers, and that’s when you can formally apply. However, the money won’t be credited to your account right away as you might need to wait for two to four business days to process.

LendingTree Processing Fees and Rates: 4 / 5

It’s free to use LendingTree to find a lender willing to offer you a loan. The APRs of the offers you may get range from 7.04% to 35.89%, depending on your credit score and history. The site charges an origination fee of 3% to 6%, which will also depend on your credit status.

LendingTree Customer Service: 4.5 / 5

Lending Tree has a phone number you can call – 800 813 4620. This hotline is open from Mondays to Thursdays from 8 AM to 9 PM. It’s also available on Friday from 8 AM to 8 PM EST and Saturday from 10 AM to 7 PM.

10. Citrus Loans - No Origination Fee

Citrus Loans Pros:

Up to $2500 loan

Member of Online Lenders Alliance

Fast approval

No origination fee

Citrus Loans Cons:

Low minimum loanable amount

High APR

Citrus Loans is another great platform for payday loans or cash advance loans established in 2010. It’s a good choice if you need cash funds as soon as possible since you will receive it within one business day after you get approved.

It is also a member of the Online Lenders Alliance or OLA. This means that Citrus Loans complies with federal law. So you can be sure that this is a safe and legit loan service.

Citrus Loans Application Process: 4.5 / 5

When it comes to application, the online form isn’t too long. It should only take around 5 minutes to finish.

Just be sure to have your copy of your ID and your credit score ready. The approval should only take at least two minutes, and the money should be in your account on the next business day.

Citrus Loans Processing Fees: 4 / 5

Citrus Loans doesn’t charge any fees, and the rate of your loan and any other fees will depend on your chosen lender. While the minimum amount you can loan from this site is only $100, the APR is huge as it could range from 261 to 1304%.

That said, it’s only a good choice if you have no other loan options and you need cash right away that doesn’t have to be too big.

Citrus Loans Customer Service: 4 / 5

On its website, the only way to contact a representative from Citrus Loans is by giving them a call at 888 372 6219.

11. Credible - Different Types of No Credit Check Loans Available

Credible Pros:

Wide variety of loans

Offers insurance

Popular lenders

No hard credit score check

Credible Cons:

Website is only accessible in the US

At least $600 personal loan amounts

Credible has been around since 2012, and you can tell it’s a trusted loan site from its 2.2 million customers.

This site also has a high rating of almost 5 stars at Trustpilot based on over 5,000 reviews.

What’s great about Credible is that it offers plenty of loans like student loans, best PersonalLoans, home loans, mortgage refinancing, and student loan refinancing. You can also get insurance here from Young Alfred, an insurance broker.

Credible Application Process: 4.5 / 5

The application process for best PersonalLoans at Credible is similar to Bad Credit Loans – you need to fill out the form in sections or pages.

The application would only take a few minutes, and you may receive a decision instantly.

However, the disbursal of funds could take up to five business days, depending on the lender.

Credible Processing Fees: 4.5 / 5

Credible doesn’t charge any fees, and the rates you will get will depend on your credit and loan amounts. However, note that the lenders will run a hard check on your credit, so be sure of the amount you’d like to loan before submitting your application.

You can request prequalified rates, but keep in mind that this is only an estimate of what the lender will really offer. The rates you receive could also change anytime.

Credible Customer Service: 4.8 / 5

With its vast user base, it’s no wonder why Credible has one of the best customer services out there when it comes to loan websites. Credible allows you to chat with a live representative. You can also send them an email at support@credible.com.

Their phone number is 866 540 6005. Here are Credible’s operating hours:

Monday to Thursday: 6 AM to 6 PM PT

Friday: 6 AM to 4 PM PT

Saturday and Sunday: 7 AM to 4 PM PT

Beginners Guide to Taking Out Bad Credit Score Loans

Getting loans for bad credit is simple. However, it’s not just about finding a willing lender to borrow money despite a relatively low credit score.

To make things easier, here’s a quick guide on getting started.

Know Your Credit Score

The first step is to check what your credit score is. You can always do this by requesting a free copy of your credit report from major credit bureaus Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

Do not worry about requesting a credit check for a copy, as this won’t impact your score.

This is only usually considered a soft credit report check. The copy should also include your credit history.

You can also go to sites like Credit Karma or Fico Score for your credit history.

Or try out one of the credit repair services to get that score up.

In addition, there are banks and credit unions that have this feature, like LendingTree. Finally, some credit check report sites may impact your scores a bit, so be sure to check carefully.

Pick a Lender

The best loan website will really depend on your needs. The websites we’ve mentioned above don’t have the same offers, and this is why it’s also good to shop around before you accept one.

You should also read reviews about different lenders and learn about their reputations. This way, it’s easier to compare personal loan lenders and pick one that works best for you.

Prepare Documents or IDs

Most direct lenders will require you to send proof of ID or billing, so it would be handy if you already have them. Simply take a photo of the front and back of your ID and the bill that shows your address.

Apply for a Loan

When you have already found a payday lender that caters to your needs, you can start the application. This usually only involves filling out a form and accepting the offer. Some sites would call you for their decision.

The type of loan you should get will depend on how much you need and when you can pay it. It’s best to avoid payday loans if you can’t pay right away. However, you can only really choose from the loan options you can qualify for.

Read the Repayment Terms and Conditions

For any transactions that concern money, it’s always wise to read the fine print. You need to make sure that you understand how they calculate the interest based on the rate they gave you.

You should also check if any fees will apply for taking out a loan like late fees, a prepayment penalty, and more.

Wait to Get Approved

Approval from the lenders we’ve listed above usually only takes a few minutes.

If not, they should be able to do so in the next 24 hours. Some would send you a text message or give you a call regarding this.

Get Your Money

This is where lenders vary, as some would disburse your funds within the day. Others would take as long as five business days. This will also depend on how you want to receive your money.

Be Sure to Repay Your Loan on Time!

Once you receive your funds, check when your first due is, and do not forget about it! As much as possible, always make your monthly payments on time. This way, you won’t get charged a late fee or penalty as it also affects your credit score.

Best Bad Credit PersonalLoans Guaranteed Approval: FAQs

Is MoneyMutual legit?

Yes, MoneyMutual is a legit place for finding lenders that could give you a loan despite the bad credit. This is secured with a 2048-BIT RSA, and it is also a member of the Online Lenders Alliance.

It’s also considered one of the payday loan services out there.

What does a bad credit loan mean?

A bad credit loan is a loan for people with poor credit scores. A bad credit score is any number below 670.

Scores between 300 to 579 are poor, and 580 to 669 are fair. Most of the lenders mentioned above have a minimum credit score requirement of 580.

What interest can I get with bad credit?

Honestly, not good. Expect high-interest rates when you have low or bad credit. This is why some of the interest rates listed above would go higher than 1000%.

What type of loan is the easiest to get when I have bad credit?

A personal loan is what’s usually offered by lenders for people with bad credit. Usually, PersonalLoans for bad credit are used for emergencies, shopping, bills, and many more. How you want to spend this money is just really up to you.

How do I improve my bad credit score?

To improve your bad credit score, always pay your dues on time. People with bad credit scores are those who haven’t taken any loans or mortgages yet. Some also have a bad credit history for not paying what they are due for over 30 days.

You can work on raising your score, but it may take a while. Some would have a hard time with this, so they seek the help of a finance specialist.

Best Urgent Loans for Bad Credit: Final Thoughts

Getting bad credit loans online is not as hard as it may seem. Even if you have bad credit, you can still take out loans from a loan company, bank, or credit union.

The only thing you need to do is follow the simple instructions given on various sites. These instructions are fundamental because they will allow you to quickly get a bad credit personal loan without any hassle.

Unfortunately, you’ll have to endure high-interest rates for a while. This is simply necessary to build your credit again and get better offers.

If you’re ready to start working on your credit, MoneyMutual is an excellent choice. You can get a personal loan or installment loans here from $200 up to $5000.

If you’re looking for a place that offers more than just bad credit PersonalLoans or you want to consolidate debt, sites like CashUSA, LendingTree, Credible, and BadCreditLoans are outstanding too!