AdultFriendFinder Reviews - Don't Join Adult Friend Finder Before Reading this Review

When speed and convenience say volumes about your product, services such as Adultfriendfinder breaks the mold with its dating website and app. Online dating has grown in popularity to the point that niches and special interest groups have sprung up to cater to your every demand, and users want to be able to find a date with only a few keystrokes. This is where Adult Friend Finder is here to help you.

Adult Friend Finder: First Look

What We Liked:

Significantly large community

Easy-to-download app

Live streaming option

VIP membership

Photo, video, and album uploads

Plenty of features

What We Didn't Like:

Clunky appearance

Looks like it was designed in the 90s

Many Ads

Some fake profiles

What is Adult Friend Finder?

AdultFriendFinder is one of the most popular online dating services for seeking partners, as well as real-life companions if things go wrong. It dates back to 1996, making it one of the earliest websites of its sort.

Adult Friend Finder is, simply put, everything about online dating. This dating service has it all, whether you're seeking a sexual partner locally, want to watch a live cam, or want to join group conversations. AdultFriendFinder keeps things authentic, unlike other popular dating services.

For starters, the name is a dead giveaway, but when you visit the website, you'll see a massive banner proclaiming it to be the "world's largest sex and swinger community."

It's actually a component of the FriendFinder Networks, which includes several dating and entertainment websites and apps.

Because the AdultFriendFinder app is only a web app, you won't be able to locate it on the PlayStore or the App Store. As a result, even if you're using it on a mobile device, you'll only be able to access it through a browser. The website attracts visitors from all around the world who share the same goal. But, more crucially, it accepts fetishes and kinks, which distinguishes it from many other dating sites.

The website attracts visitors from all around the world who share the same goal. But, more crucially, it caters to fetishes and quirks, which distinguishes it from many other dating services. It's a tremendously popular website, with over 55 million hits every month on average.

AdultFriendFinder is an excellent alternative for anyone searching for having a nice time online with someone, especially straight males. Because the website is direct and tells it like it is, there's no guessing what you want to get out of it. While you might believe it's solely for single men and women, you'll also discover individuals who are married or in relationships. Despite the fact that they have the ability to lie about their position, many do not do so for a number of reasons.

That's why it claims it's also for swingers on the website. It's also a wonderful solution for someone who just needs to vent or divert themselves after a breakup. There are lots of things to do from the comfort of your sofa or bed, even if you don't plan on meeting someone nearby. Unlike in real life or a bar, there is a considerably larger pool of people to choose from.

Adult Friend Finder: Signing Up and Getting Started

Adult Friend Finder members are everything but timid if a dating site or app is only as powerful as its user base. The site may appear to have been developed in the early 2000s and hasn't been updated since then, but you won't notice if and when you start communicating with someone who shares your unique quirks.

While profiles, especially on dating apps with no images, are almost always considered persona non grata on most websites and applications. Not only will they seldom receive responses from those they message, but they will most likely not be messaged themselves, and they may even be barred from using the site altogether until they offer a genuine photo.

The AdultFriendFinder registration procedure is quick and painless. You input your email address and choose a password after entering your birthdate, zip code, gender, and what you're searching for (same options). Then you have the option to input the birthdate of the other half of the pair (, as well as a brief bio/description and a description of who or what you're searching for. You're done after clicking on a confirmation email.

The great thing about the Adult Friend Finder app is that it boasts of a relatively short signup procedure that takes less than five minutes to complete. Anyone, regardless of age, region, or gender, can create an account on this site for free. It, like its FriendFinder Network sibling organizations, needs an email verification step once completed. You will be asked to answer a few questions about some of your relevant, basic information when you join up.

One of the things you must declare when joining up is your sexual preference. New users are prompted to pick their sexual orientation as well as the orientation of the people they want to meet on the AdultFriendFinder login and signup page. You have the option of selecting as many orientations as you like when picking your favorite matches.

You may also create your unique username on the app. Your name will not be revealed unless you want to use it as your username on Adult Friend Finder. Thus, this will be your primary identification. You will be directly transported to a page where you can see the most recent activity of all active AdultFriendFinder users after you have finished the registration procedure. You can then begin seeking a possible mate.

Now that you've completed your profile, it's time to reach out to other people. On AdultFriendFinder, there are a few different methods to look for prospective partners. It's a good idea to see who's online right now. You may do so by going to the site's "search" section and hitting "online now." If you presently have a free account, your communications capabilities will be restricted. It's time to upgrade your account if you find yourself wanting limitless texts. You may either send them a message or start an instant messaging chat with someone who seems interested.

The best part about using the AFF app is that people almost always seek you out on AdultFriendFinder, which is one of the finest features. Simply put, finding a companion on this site is rather easy, even if you're a square.

Adultfriendfinder: Free vs. Gold Membership

AdultFriendFinder has a good number of free features. You can look at other people's profiles, send virtual presents, send and receive emails, and participate in group conversations. However, as we discovered and other members who have tried it have confirmed, the premium version, the Gold Membership, is the only way to get the most out of it.

Gold Membership grants you more access to the website's features and material, thus giving you more benefits than a free member. However, if you don't want to spend, or at least at first, all hope is not lost. There is also a points system that allows you to access non-free stuff.

It works on the basis of points, which you acquire by using the dating service. That means you'll have to use it a lot to earn enough points to watch live member webcams, unlock secret profiles, and participate in picture contests.

But that's not all: the points can also be used to tip people's images and videos. That's similar to how tipping works on other sites, where you may pay content producers you appreciate. Additionally, membership grants you access to all video content, which is otherwise only available in a grainy resolution, such as a video from the 1990s or a CCTV recording.

Aside from all the benefits, it appears that becoming a member boosts your chances of meeting new people, particularly ladies. As many user reviews say, utilizing it for free restricts not only your access but also your opportunities to have fun online and meet people outside of the dating site. That's because paying for a membership gives you more credibility, and people are less likely to think of you as a con artist.

Paying members are also ranked higher than non-paying members, allowing your profile to appear at the top of the search results page. Even while paying memberships to provide better access, various fees must be paid in addition to the subscription fee.

AdultFriendFinder provides a number of free services with limited functionality. Likes and comments on photographs, blogs, and videos, as well as making a Hotlist, using search filters, watching videos on the site, joining blogs and groups, and watching live public broadcasts are all included.

However, if a user wants to access all of AdultFriendFinder's capabilities, they must subscribe to paid services. Giving and reading messages, browsing complete profiles, sending gifts, adding friends, utilizing chat, and watching users on live broadcasts are all available communication capabilities.

So, what exactly does a Gold Membership entail? Adult Friend Finder's free edition allows you to create a profile with just your name and email address. You may look at other people's profiles to get a feel for the site. That's basically all you get with a free profile.

What about communications, you're undoubtedly wondering. That's when AFF entices you to upgrade to a paying subscription. You must register in order to send messages and utilize the instant chat function without restrictions. You'll be able to freely communicate with other users once you've joined as a paying member. Paid members can also communicate with other paid members, which is not possible for free users.

You may notice that some of the user photographs are blurred when you navigate through other accounts. Those are NSFW photos, my buddy, and you can only access them if you have a Gold Membership.

Now, based on my personal AFF experience, I've discovered that ladies are far more receptive to Gold Members. Investing in a premium membership demonstrates your commitment to the process and adds to your reputation. All of this being said, I strongly advise you to try out the free version first to see whether the site appeals to you. Upgrade if you find yourself enjoying the site.

Adult Friend Finder Pricing Options

Adult Friendfinder is a dating/social networking platform centered on having fun and flaunting yourself. Users build a profile similar to that of Facebook and communicate with others about the stuff they publish.

Every minute, new content from users all around the world appears on the AdultFriendFinder site. Members may share images, videos, live streams, and blog pieces for free, and the majority of people reply with comments and likes.

It's a dating service that caters to every specialty, allowing users to connect with people who share their interests. You may sign up for free and utilize a lot of the site's features without having to spend anything.

If you're ready to part with some cash, membership expenses are as follows:

With a one-month commitment, the price is $39.95 each month.

With a three-month commitment, the cost is $26.95 each month.

With a one-year commitment, the price is $19.95 each month.

The AdultFriendFinder app is available for free on Google Play and the App Store. Despite its many functions, the app is simple to use and has a clean design that keeps it organized. Members may simply scroll and explore the app as a result.

Virtually all of its functions are accessible via the app, making it simple for customers on the road. Users may watch live broadcasts, contact other users, and search for dates using the app. A smartphone version of AdultFriendFinder is also available. Its interface is identical to that of the app, making it perfect for customers who prefer to use their phones to access the site.

Members of the AdultFriendFinder Network can also get the app through the All FriendFinder Network allowing users from other platforms to interact with each other as well.

Adult Friend Finder App: Finding Love on Adult Friend Finder

If you've given up on the regular dating apps that require you to fill a 20-minute form on your particulars, then you should definitely try Adultfriendfinder. For what it's worth, it takes less than 30 seconds to register, and all you need is a username, an email address, a password, and an introduction. Though a bio or a photo aren't required, it's definitely preferable to include at least one to increase your chances of receiving messages and flirting, especially if you're searching for something really specific, since you'll be more likely to be contacted by individuals who are seeking for the same thing.

After you register, you'll notice that you have a lot of choices for customizing your account. The more information you include, the more appealing your profile will be to new visitors. There are basic physical appearance questions, such as eye and hair color, and more personal information.

There's also a personality test that looks a lot like what you'd see on other dating apps, and it's nice to know that some individuals on here are concerned with what's on the inside as well. The "Purity Test," which consisted of 100 wonderfully written questions regarding how far you're ready to go, reminded us of the hot 20 questions game you used to play with your crush in middle school when neither of you understood how to flirt, although we suppose this knowledge is relevant.

There's no actual matching method other than basic information on physical looks, so don't get your hopes up about making a long-term connection or discovering a kindred spirit — but hey, if you're on the site for the same reasons, the majority of other people are, none of that matters.

AdultFriendFinder, like traditional dating sites, displays a collage of prospective matches at the top of your own home page. These will be random when you first join up, but you may narrow your results by updating your preferences: Gender(s), sexual orientation, race, age range, and as well as other options. They'll tell you who's online at the same time as you are, which matches are nearest to you, new individuals who have liked or messaged you, and all that cool stuff.

Once you've completed the Adult Friend Finder app's signup procedure, you'll find a wealth of materials to aid in making your experience enjoyable. Some may charge money even if you don't have a paid subscription.

The app, like the website, is quite simple to use. Every function is prominently displayed, notifications are labeled, and you don't need to scroll around to discover what you're looking for. This makes it extremely user-friendly for people of all ages, including those who aren't tech-savvy and can't determine how to use Facebook. Buttons are strewn throughout, but after a few minutes of fiddling, you figure it out.

Direct chats, virtual presents, live videos of individuals in your feed, adult chat groups that can get extremely specialized, and picture contests are just a few of the activities available.

All in all, think of Adult Friend Finder to be the online dating equivalent of New York City: it never sleeps. Individuals who work the traditional 9-5, people who work the night shift, and people in different time zones may all be found, so it's practically impossible to come on and not find someone to chat with.

Adultfriendfinder: Staying Connected

The FriendFinder Network provides an app called All FriendFinder that aggregates all of the sites it maintains. This software allows users from many platforms to communicate with one another. This software also has an AdultFriendFinder login option, so you may use it to access your AFF account. You may download the AdultFriendFinder app instead if you just want to meet individuals within the Adult Friend Finder group.

Both the App Store and Google Play provide free downloads of the AdultFriendFinder app. It is simple to use and navigate, with a clean design that keeps the app well organized. This makes it easy for users to explore and navigate around the app, which is especially useful given how many functions it offers. This makes it easier for users to navigate and scroll around the app, which is important because it contains a lot of functions that may be tough to lay out in an app.

You may use the app to view live broadcasts from other online users, contact them, search for matches, and much more. Almost all of the website's functions are available on the site, making it easy to use and transport. If you prefer to visit the site on your phone on occasion, you may utilize the site's mobile version, which is quite similar to the app's layout.

Adult Friend Finder Wrap-up

AdultFriendFinder is not cheap, especially if you want to use all of its services. Only individuals who have purchased a plan have access to some of the most key communication functions, such as viewing full profiles, sending and receiving messages, adding friends, and utilizing chat. If you plan to use AdultFriend Finder as a normal member, you may still use a number of features such as viewing videos and public livestreams, like and commenting on both videos and images, using search filters, and more.

There are three premium options available on the site, each of which may be suitable for your needs. If you want to upgrade your account, you have the option of choosing between a monthly, annual, or three-month membership.

Overall, the profiles you'll encounter on Adult Friend Finder are of decent quality. When it comes to information that is relevant to knowing people's quirks, preferences, and sexual fantasies, the profiles are extensive. However, if you want to learn more about a certain person or couple you like, you won't be able to locate it on their profile page.

While some of the information you provided when joining up will automatically be put on your profile page, you may always change and add more. Each member's profile includes information such as their basic information, location, physical characteristics, personality type, sexual orientation, and more. You have the option of being as thorough or as private as you like.

It's free to look at images and view videos that have been submitted to the timeline. However, if you want to access the entire profiles of the members, you'll need to pay for a premium subscription. The online dating service provides a personal inbox where you may receive messages from other members and communicate with them. It's similar to an email inbox in that it has the same settings as regular email accounts.

People on this adult dating service reply promptly, so you won't have to wait long to get down to business. Because the majority of users are there to meet people, it doesn't take long for them to respond.

Adult Friend Finder: FAQs

The following are some of the most frequently asked questions by users of Adultfriendfinder.

Who is Adult Friend Finder For?

AdultFriendFinder is an app that connects people who are searching for passionate, casual encounters. You're guaranteed to discover any kink or sort of experience you're seeking, thanks to the site's enormous membership base. You may utilize the member search tab's search criteria to find like-minded people, or you can communicate with them in the various chatroom and group categories. AFF also features a 'Hot or Not?' matching option in which you swipe right or left to indicate if you are interested in the person. A direct message may only be sent if you have a paid membership.

Is it an LGBTQ-Friendly App?

The good news is, AFF is different from other dating services in that it accepts people of all sexual orientations. As a result, the people you match with are based on your orientation as well. It does, in that sense, cover LGBTQ people, but not entirely. It isn't even targeted toward the LGBTQ community. There are, however, many gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender people you may match with, chat to, and eventually meet. Because there are more cisgender straight males and females among the users, the LGBTQ pool is likely to be smaller.

What About Security Issues?

Many users choose not to reveal their faces in their photos, which is a notable but unofficial safety aspect of the platform. When it comes to the intersection of sex and digital safety, leaving your face out of your profile photos makes it difficult for anybody to identify you definitively. However, like with other dating services, many users choose to reveal their identities, and even if they don't, it isn't enough to assure safety. AFF protects your data with an encryption certificate and promises not to gather it. In the communications area, the site also provides suggestions on how to spot and avoid catfishing.

How to Start a Conversation on the Adult Friend Finder App?

To use the messaging feature, you must either upgrade to a premium membership or accumulate enough AFF points to qualify for one. When it comes to how many points you'll need to go anywhere, 4,400 points will win you a free month of gold membership. Aside from that, figuring out how to message someone on AdultFriendFinder isn't difficult. Depending on whether you're chatting to someone who's online at the same time as you or prefer sending less quick, conversation-style messages, you can use both messaging and IM. In addition to creating your own opening statements, you may send icebreakers.

Do I Really Need a User Profile for the Adult Friend Finder App?

On AdultFriendFinder, finding other like-minded individuals is actually not that difficult. Most individuals skip through the profile creation process since it's cumbersome and uninteresting. Having said that, I believe it is well worth the time and effort to establish a solid profile. Remember how many phony accounts there are on AdultFriendFinder? If you're not careful, that can come back to bite you. It's to your best advantage to build up your profile in such a way that it appears that you're a real person.

Is the Adult Friend Finder App Trustworthy?

Credibility is a major worry for many individuals, especially when it comes to money. You want to know that any site where you enter your credit card information is safe and secure. Adultfriendfinder has been around for almost two decades, so you can trust it. Despite the fact that the site was built years ago, it has remained relevant for a reason: it works. Now, while it's always a good idea to be cautious when it comes to internet meetups, the site itself is completely secure.

Is the App Immune to Cat Fishing?

Sadly, bots and phony accounts attempting to defraud and catfish other members are not unheard of on AdultFriendFinder com as well. There are tales about this on Reddit, many of which are typical frauds that we are all too familiar with. That is most likely one of the reasons why it isn't as popular on Reddit as it once was. Yes, catfishing can occur, and the site does not have many safeguards in place to prevent it. It's up to you to be cautious and watch who you talk to. But deciphering that code isn't tough. Some users may make monetary requests as well, so beware. Because catfishing is so common, it can also operate in reverse, i.e., someone can think your profile is false, reducing your chances of meeting someone.

How to Delete an Adult Friend Finder Account?

You must disable the auto-renewal option to cancel your AdultFriendFinder subscription. This will result in the cancellation of your payment method. Before you delete your account, it's a good idea to switch off auto-renewal. This must be done on a desktop computer, not a mobile device. Open the AdultFriendFinder application. Go to the username and click it. From the drop-down option, select My Account. Select Billing History and Credit Card Information from the drop-down menu. Your current subscriptions will be displayed on this screen. Under auto-renew, uncheck the box. If you don't have any active subscriptions, the auto-renew column will say n/a. You are now free to delete your account.