Ribbon-cutting ceremony for new bridge goes wrong as bridge collapses during event

A celebration over a newly constructed bridge in the Democratic Republic of the Congo went awry as the bridge wasn't quite ready for the stress test that revelers put on it during the ceremony.

As people stood on the bridge during a ribbon cutting ceremony, the bridge gave out and collapsed.

Video showed people grabbing on to each other as it fell.

The bridge appeared fairly small and over a gap in the Earth that wasn't too high, so no one was seriously hurt in the incident, Now This News reported.

Take a look at the video here: