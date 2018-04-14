We haven't seen gas prices this high in San Diego more than two years

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose seven-tenths of a cent today to $3.567, its highest amount since Aug. 26, 2015.

The average price has risen 21 times in the past 26 days, increasing 13.3 cents, including seven-tenths of a cent on Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 2.1 cents more than one week ago, 15.9 cents higher than one month ago and 54.9 cents greater than one year ago. It has risen 44.5 cents since the start of the year.

"Underlying gasoline wholesale prices have wavered within a range of about 10 cents for about the past month, allowing pump prices to remain relatively stable for this time of year," said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"Barring any major incidents affecting supply or oil prices, it seems unlikely right now that price averages will push as high as $4 a gallon this spring."