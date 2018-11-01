Report: Antarctic scientist stabbed colleague for spoiling book endings

(KGTV) - A Russian scientist reportedly stabbed and seriously injured a colleague while both were stationed in Antarctica because the victim allegedly spoiled the endings of books.



The Sun reported 55-year-old engineer Sergey Savitsky is accused of stabbing welder Oleg Beloguzov with a kitchen knife. The attempted murder charge levied against Savitsky is believed to be the first ever in Antarctica.



Both men had been working at a Russian facility, the Bellingshausen station, for the past four years, The Sun reported.



Savitsky was reportedly angry with the 52-year-old Beloguzov after he repeatedly told him the endings of books he had not finished reading.



On Oct. 9, Savitsky allegedly attacked Beloguzov in the station’s dining area.



Beloguzov, according to The Sun, was transported to a hospital in Chile for treatment of a serious injury to his heart. He is expected to survive from the attack.



According to The Sun, Savitsky was returned to Russia and arrested.