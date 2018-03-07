Special 'Baby Box' aims to give babies safer place to sleep

(KGTV) - A California company says its special cardboard box can provide a safe sleeping space for newborn babies.



The Baby Box Company's "Baby Box" is helping parents learn how to reduce the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS)



The cardboard box, which has a mattress pad for babies to lie on, was created in Finland and is used all over Europe. The Baby Box is available in nine states across the nation.



In order to get a box, parents are required to take an online course and pass a test.



Care Messer, the founder of the San Diego-based Birth Education Center, believes the box is a great idea for those who've never had children or those without access to new parent education.



"It's more than a box because it's a safety protected box, and I would encourage you to research it and look into it because it has been proven to have better outcomes for babies and moms," Messer said.



Those interested in obtaining a free Baby Box can register at www.babyboxco.com. After taking the online course and passing the test, a box will be mailed to your home.