SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- SeaWorld announced Thursday that the park’s new Electric Eel rollercoaster will officially open to the public on May 12.

The rollercoaster features multiple launch experiences that propel riders forward and backward as they accelerate at more than 60 miles per hour, SeaWorld said.

The tallest point of the new ride stands at 150 feet over the skyline of Mission Bay.

“Electric Eel will bring a whole new level of excitement to SeaWorld,” said SeaWorld SanDiego’s park president, Marilyn Hannes. “This new, first-of- its-kind coaster at SeaWorld will giveriders the rare opportunity to feel what it’s like to move like an eel, twisting and flipping alongnearly 900 feet of undulating track.”