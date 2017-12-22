Quick-moving brush fire erupts near downtown Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - Heavy smoke poured into the air above Riverside Thursday, as a brush fire was reported Thursday near downtown Riverside.

Dubbed the Riverbottom Fire, flames sparked in the Santa Ana River bottom in the area of Mission Inn Ave. and Redwood Dr. just after 11 a.m. Cal Fire Riverside crews were reportedly on the scene, Cal Fire reported. Riverside City Fire (RCF) firefighters are also assisting.

Here's what we know:

Acres & containment: 50 acres; unknown containment. Two structures damaged.

Evacuations: All evacuations were lifted by 6:30 p.m.

Santa Ana conditions are still threatening much of Southern California, as firefighters continue to battle blazes around the state. Riverside County valley and mountain areas are currently under a Red Flag Warning set to expire later Thursday.

And the tankers overhead Riverside Ca fire pic.twitter.com/XcixngOOY4 — Parachasers (@Parachasers) December 21, 2017

TFW you go home to Riverside for the holidays and it's literally fire pic.twitter.com/sOHlJbJvyZ — Max Cotterill🌹 (@mcotteri) December 21, 2017

