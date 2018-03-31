Egg hunts to jump into this Easter weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Spring brings a lot of great things, but one event especially: Egg hunts.

And if jumping into the search for colorful eggs filled with candy and treats is your thing, you'll want to be sure to get out to one of the many egg hunts happening this weekend.

The county has a list of egg hunts happening at recreation centers around the area. Many of these start bright and early Saturday, so be sure to hop to it!

April 15



Adams Recreation Center- 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m Carmel Valley Recreation Center - 9 a.m. – noon

- 9 a.m. – noon Cesar Chavez Community Center - 10 a.m. – noon

- 10 a.m. – noon City Heights Recreation Center - 9 a.m. – noon

- 9 a.m. – noon Kearny Mesa Recreation Center - 9 – 11 a.m.

- 9 – 11 a.m. La Jolla Recreation Center - 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

- 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Montgomery-Waller Recreation Center - 10 a.m. – noon

- 10 a.m. – noon Pacific Beach Recreation Center - 11a.m. – 2 p.m.

- 11a.m. – 2 p.m. Rancho Penasquitos Area Recreation Center - 10 a.m. – noon

- 10 a.m. – noon San Carlos Recreation Center - 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

- 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Serra Mesa Recreation Center - 9 – 11:30 a.m.

- 9 – 11:30 a.m. Skyline Hills Recreation Center - 10 a.m. – noon

- 10 a.m. – noon Southcrest Recreation Center - 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

- 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Stockton Recreation Center - 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

- 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tierrasanta Recreation Center - 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

- 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Torrey Hills/Ocean Air Recreation Center - 9 – 11 a.m.

- 9 – 11 a.m. Carlsbad EGGstravaganza - 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Poinsettia Park, 6600 Hidden Valley Rd. More info

- 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Poinsettia Park, 6600 Hidden Valley Rd. Coronado Easter Eggstravaganza - 1-3:30 p.m., Coronado Community Center, 1845 Strand Way. More info

More egg hunt fun:

April 16