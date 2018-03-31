10News
Egg hunts to jump into this Easter weekend
Mark Saunders
6:50 AM, Apr 15, 2017
7 mins ago
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Spring brings a lot of great things, but one event especially: Egg hunts.
And if jumping into the search for colorful eggs filled with candy and treats is your thing, you'll want to be sure to get out to one of the many egg hunts happening this weekend.
The
county has a list of egg hunts
happening at recreation centers around the area. Many of these start bright and early Saturday, so be sure to hop to it!
April 15
Adams Recreation Center-
10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m
Carmel Valley
Recreation Center
- 9 a.m. – noon
Cesar Chavez
Community Center
- 10 a.m. – noon
City Heights
Recreation Center
- 9 a.m. – noon
Kearny Mesa
Recreation Center
- 9 – 11 a.m.
La Jolla
Recreation Center
- 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Montgomery-Waller
Recreation Center
- 10 a.m. – noon
Pacific Beach
Recreation Center
- 11a.m. – 2 p.m.
Rancho Penasquitos Area
Recreation Center
- 10 a.m. – noon
San Carlos
Recreation Center
- 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Serra Mesa
Recreation Center
- 9 – 11:30 a.m.
Skyline Hills
Recreation Center
- 10 a.m. – noon
Southcrest
Recreation Center
- 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Stockton
Recreation Center
- 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Tierrasanta
Recreation Center
- 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Torrey Hills/Ocean Air
Recreation Center
- 9 – 11 a.m.
Carlsbad EGGstravaganza
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Poinsettia Park, 6600 Hidden Valley Rd.
More info
Coronado Easter Eggstravaganza
- 1-3:30 p.m., Coronado Community Center, 1845 Strand Way.
More info
More egg hunt fun:
April 16
Eggstravaganza at Birch Aquarium at Scripps
- 11 am- 3 pm; 2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla.
More info
Easter Weekend at San Diego Metro KOA
- 111 N. 2nd Ave., Chula Vista.
More info
Belmont Park’s Easter Bash
- 3146 Mission Blvd., San Diego.
More info
Easter Brunch at the Del
- Hotel Del Coronado, 1500 Orange Ave.
More info
