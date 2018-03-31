Egg hunts to jump into this Easter weekend

Mark Saunders
6:50 AM, Apr 15, 2017
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Spring brings a lot of great things, but one event especially: Egg hunts.
 
And if jumping into the search for colorful eggs filled with candy and treats is your thing, you'll want to be sure to get out to one of the many egg hunts happening this weekend.
 
The county has a list of egg hunts happening at recreation centers around the area. Many of these start bright and early Saturday, so be sure to hop to it!
 
April 15
  • Adams Recreation Center- 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m
  • Carmel Valley Recreation Center - 9 a.m. – noon
  • Cesar Chavez Community Center - 10 a.m. – noon
  • City Heights Recreation Center - 9 a.m. – noon
  • Kearny Mesa Recreation Center -  9 – 11 a.m.
  • La Jolla Recreation Center - 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • Montgomery-Waller Recreation Center - 10 a.m. – noon
  • Pacific Beach Recreation Center - 11a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Rancho Penasquitos Area Recreation Center - 10 a.m. – noon
  • San Carlos Recreation Center - 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Serra Mesa Recreation Center -  9 – 11:30 a.m.
  • Skyline Hills Recreation Center - 10 a.m. – noon
  • Southcrest Recreation Center - 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Stockton Recreation Center  - 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Tierrasanta Recreation Center - 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • Torrey Hills/Ocean Air Recreation Center - 9 – 11 a.m.
  • Carlsbad EGGstravaganza - 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Poinsettia Park, 6600 Hidden Valley Rd. More info
  • Coronado Easter Eggstravaganza - 1-3:30 p.m., Coronado Community Center, 1845 Strand Way. More info

More egg hunt fun:

April 16

  • Eggstravaganza at Birch Aquarium at Scripps - 11 am-  3 pm; 2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla. More info
  • Easter Weekend at San Diego Metro KOA - 111 N. 2nd Ave., Chula Vista. More info
  • Belmont Park’s Easter Bash - 3146 Mission Blvd., San Diego. More info
  • Easter Brunch at the Del - Hotel Del Coronado, 1500 Orange Ave. More info

