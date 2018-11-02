Gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom ends campaign bus tour at San Diego State

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - California Lt. Gov. and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom will end his two-month campaign bus tour Friday with a rally at San Diego State University.



Newsom, a California State University Trustee, will hold the rally with the California Faculty Association. In offering their support, CFA members argue that Newsom is vastly better than Republican candidate and businessman John Cox. Newsom has expressed support for a more diverse CSU faculty and balked at the idea of raising tuition costs for California's public universities, two issues paramount to the CFA.



"When it comes to higher education, the candidates for governor could not be further apart," said SDSU associate professor Charles Toombs. "Gavin Newsom wants to expand access to the CSU, and limit tuition hikes for students while continuing the state's reinvestment in the CSU system to ensure faculty have the tools and time to deliver a high quality public education."



State Sen. and Insurance Commissioner candidate Ricardo Lara and State Treasurer candidate Fiona Ma are expected to join Newsom at the event along with SDSU students and faculty. An average of recent polling by RealClearPolitics shows Newsom 16.5 percentage points ahead of Cox going into the Nov. 6 election.