50th District Poll: Rep. Duncan Hunter's lead over Ammar Campa-Najjar shrinks as Election Day looms

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A new poll shows Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar has closed the gap as he tries to unseat Rep. Duncan Hunter in the 50th Congressional District race.



With the election just days away, but many votes already cast, 45 percent of 50th District voters surveyed in a 10News/San Diego Union-Tribune poll said they would vote for Campa-Najjar, while 48 percent said they would put their support behind the incumbent Hunter. Eight percent said they are undecided.



The results of the latest poll, conducted by SurveyUSA, appear to show some voters’ uncertainty in reelecting Hunter, who faces federal charges for alleged misuse of campaign funds.



The latest poll’s results show a noticeable turnaround to an August poll that had Hunter, despite the federal indictment, with a 47 percent to 39 percent lead over Campa-Najjar.



In the new poll, 43 percent of voters who said they would vote for Campa-Najjar said their vote was more of a vote against Hunter than a vote in favor of the Democrat (55 percent).



At the same time, 55 percent of those who said they would vote to reelect Hunter said their vote was more for the longtime congressman than a vote against Campa-Najjar (39 percent).



In the August poll, 42 percent of those surveyed felt the charges against Hunter were politically motivated.



Fast-forward to the latest poll, and 53 percent voters said they believed -- based on what they know so far -- that Hunter broke the law. Additionally, 57 percent of voters said that Hunter's claim that his wife was responsible for all wrongdoing “is unbelievable.“



Forty five percent of voters surveyed in the latest poll said they disapprove of Hunter’s job as their congressman.



Since the August poll, each campaign has released ads attacking the other candidate. Campa-Najjar’s ad slammed Hunter for his alleged misuse of campaign funds. Hunter’s ad raised eyebrows for accusing Campa-Najjar of “being funded by the Muslim Brotherhood,” among other claims.



Campa-Najjar denounced the ad as racist and un-American.



Hunter’s attacks on Campa-Najjar weren’t just limited to TV ads. In a speech during a Ramona event in late September, Hunter suggested his Democratic opponent is an “Islamist” that is part of an effort to infiltrate the U.S. government. The Republican also accused Campa-Najjar of changing his name “to sound Hispanic.”



Hunter’s father, former congressman Duncan Hunter Sr., got involved and called Campa-Najjar a national security threat during a press briefing that the Democratic challenger was present for.



Hunter Sr. said his son’s campaign ads attacking Campa-Najjar’s family history had nothing to do with race and everything to do with terrorism.



