Oceanside police ask for help locating autistic man

Marie Estrada
11:28 PM, Mar 27, 2018
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- Oceanside Police need the public's help finding a missing person at risk. Aleski Joseph Hakala has autism and requires medication. 
 
The 22-year-old was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, grey jeans and black sneakers. Hakala is 6 foot 1 and 210 pounds. 
 
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oceanside Police Department at 760-435-4900.
 

