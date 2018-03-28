10News
Oceanside police ask for help locating autistic man
Marie Estrada
11:28 PM, Mar 27, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc.
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- Oceanside Police need the public's help finding a missing person at risk. Aleski Joseph Hakala has autism and requires medication.
The 22-year-old was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, grey jeans and black sneakers. Hakala is 6 foot 1 and 210 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oceanside Police Department at 760-435-4900.
