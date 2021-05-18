Watch
News

Actions

Newsom's income went up in 1st year as California governor

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Irfan Khan/AP
FILE
California Governor-Recall Newsom
Posted at 10:05 AM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 13:05:59-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom's 2019 tax returns show his income went up by about half a million dollars in his first year as governor.

Newsom and his wife made about $1.7 million and paid $712,000 in state and federal taxes.

Most of the income came from businesses Newsom placed in a blind trust when he became governor. The Democrat pledged to release his tax returns annually when he was elected in 2018.

He's now facing a recall election and a state law he previously signed may require his opponents to release their returns too.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER TODAY!

Leadership

NOMINATE A LEADER TODAY!