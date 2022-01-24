Suspect who killed NYPD officer dies from injuries

The man who killed a New York police officer and left another "fighting for his life" has died, authorities said.

The Associated Press reports that Lashawn J. McNeil died Monday at Harlem Hospital.

Police said McNeil shot the officers in a Harlem apartment while they were responding to a domestic violence call.

A third officer fired at McNeil, striking him.

Authorities said Officer Sumit Sulan, a rookie, was shadowing the two other officers when he was shot.

The other officer, Wilbert Mora, was transferred from Harlem Hospital to NYU Langone Medical Center over the weekend. He is still reportedly in critical condition.

Police said McNeil had a long criminal history and was in possession of a stolen gun during the shooting. Authorities also said they found a loaded AR-15 assault weapon under the suspect's mattress over the weekend.