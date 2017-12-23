Streaks of light above California were SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket

The streaks of light in the sky above California on Friday came from a SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

10News received calls from around San Diego County to report the unusual sight about 5:30 p.m. The launch was visible for hundreds of miles around the Central California base.

The Falcon 9 rocket will deliver 10 satellites to low-Earth orbit for Iridium, a communications company, SpaceX said. Friday's launch was the fourth of 10.