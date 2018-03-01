Good news, Marvel fans: The next Avengers movie is hitting theaters a week early.

Marvel Studios announced Thursday afternoon that it was moving up the release date of Avengers: Infinity War from May 4 to April 27 — with the help of Ironman himself, Robert Downey Jr.

In an exchange on Twitter, Downey appeared to "convince" the studio to release the new superhero flick a week early.

On a scale of one to infinity, how excited are you to see #InfinityWar on May 4th? pic.twitter.com/72jYKj2ODG — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018

Any chance I could see it earlier? — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018

Anything for you, Mr. Stark! How’s April 27th? — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018

Great. With friends? — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018

The entire world? — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018

That’s a FANTASTIC idea! Done.



Avengers: #InfinityWar in theaters everywhere April 27th. pic.twitter.com/n5JhJWpnqc — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War will be the third Avengers film and be the 18th movie set in the current Marvel extended universe.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.