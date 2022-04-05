Watch
NY mobster back in federal custody following escape

Posted at 11:14 AM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 14:14:36-04

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A New York mobster who escaped federal custody in Florida has been rearrested.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 64-year-old Dominic Taddeo was apprehended “without incident” in Hialeah on Monday.

Taddeo was in the final year of a 54-year sentence when he escaped from a federal halfway house in Orlando on March 28.

The federal Bureau of Prisons said he failed to return from an authorized appointment and “was placed on escape status.”

Taddeo pleaded guilty in 1992 to racketeering charges that included the killings of three other mobsters.

A federal judge denied Taddeo’s request for compassionate release last year. It's unclear what type of additional punishment Taddeo will face for escaping.

