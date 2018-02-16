Nearly 10K Rural King electric blankets recalled due to fire, burn risk

INDIANAPOLIS -- Rural King has issued a recall of nearly 10,000 of its electric blankets after reports of overheating, potentially causing fires.

Rural King has received four reports of the blankets overheating. Two of the incidents resulted in fires, and one caused a burn injury to somebody's foot.

The blankets were sold nationwide and online at www.ruralking.com from October 2017-December 2017 for $30-$60. If you have one of the blankets, you should stop using it immediately and contact Rural King for a refund.

The recall affects Rural King-brand electric heated blankets and throws with model numbers starting with BLV-OB and ending with any of the following:

200

201A

201B

201C

202

202BN

202CM

203

204A1

204A

204A3

204A2BR

204A2CM

205B1

205B2

205B3

206C1

The model numbers can be found on a corner tag.