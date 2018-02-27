Michigan mother charged with murder of 3-year-old daughter

WXYZ
5:12 AM, Feb 27, 2018
3 hours ago
WAYNE, Mich. - A woman has been charged in connection with the death of her 3-year-old daughter.

Cassandra Kay Michalski, 24, has been charged in Wayne County, Michigan with felony murder and first degree child abuse for the death of Skylar Michalski.

On Nov. 19, Skylar was taken to the Annapolis Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say she appeared to have injuries on her head, neck and back. On Feb. 2, the medical examiner determined that her death was a homicide.

Cassandra's bond is set at $100,000.

 

 

