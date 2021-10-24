Man convicted of sex trafficking at 2020 Super Bowl

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A jury in Florida has convicted a Connecticut man of sex trafficking at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami.

The U.S. attorney's office had alleged 48-year-old Edward Walker brought two adult women and a 17-year-old girl from Connecticut to Miami in January 2020 to offer sex for money.

Prosecutors offered evidence that Walker planned to take the victims to other locations including Chicago, Illinois and New Orleans.

After an eight-day trial, a jury in Fort Lauderdale convicted Walker of two counts of sex trafficking and one count of transporting a person for sexual activity.

He faces up to life in prison when he's sentenced in January.